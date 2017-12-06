“Let’s Go Fishing” Program Seeks Volunteer Ice Fishing Instructors

Are you an ice angler who is looking to give back to your community? Do you want to share your love of fishing on the ice? New Hampshire Fish and Game’s “Let’s Go Fishing” Program is currently seeking new volunteer instructors to take part in ice fishing programs around the state. All levels of fishing experience are welcomed.

To sign up for a certification training session, print out and return a Let’s Go Fishing Program volunteer application form, which may be found on the Fish and Game website at fishnh.com/fishing/documents/lgf-application.pdf. To request a form by mail or email, contact (603) 271-3212 or aquatic-ed@wildlife.nh.gov.

Applications must be received by Friday, January 5, 2018, to reserve your spot in the trainings.

The Let’s Go Fishing Program will hold the one-day training for new instructors on Saturday, January 13, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at N.H. Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, N.H. All materials and lunch will be provided.

The training will cover teaching techniques and presentation skills, along with ice safety, ethics, fish identification, ecology, fishing regulations, and more. Once instructors have completed the training, there will be an opportunity to take part in programs and join an existing team of volunteer fishing instructors. These programs are offered in partnership with schools, camps, scout groups, and community centers all over the state.

“Becoming an instructor is extremely rewarding and is a fun way to get people involved in fishing,” said Let’s Go Fishing Program Coordinator Kyle Glencross.

Thousands of children and adults have learned to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers through the Let’s Go Fishing Program. The program is federally funded through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, supported by an excise tax on fishing equipment and motorboat fuels.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works to conserve, manage, and protect the state’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, as well as providing the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources. Visit fishnh.com.