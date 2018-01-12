Let’s Go Fishing! Free Winter Ice Fishing Programs Offered

Our recent record-breaking cold weather has formed some great early season ice this year on our lakes and ponds. Why not get outside and enjoy New Hampshire’s ice-covered waterbodies by learning how to ice fish?

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program offers free ice fishing classes at many locations around the state. Classes are designed for families and individuals who are new to ice fishing, or people who would like a refresher to get back into the sport. Instructors are trained volunteers who love to teach others the skills needed to get out on the ice.

Registration is required to save your spot. To register, visit fishnh.com/fishing/lets-go-fishing.html, select “Register for Ice Fishing Classes,” and then choose the date and location that works for you.

Students will learn about ice fishing equipment, ice safety, fish identification, knot tying, regulations, and more before heading out to a local pond or lake to put newly learned skills to the test. All fishing gear and materials are provided, but participants are always welcome to bring along gear from home.

No experience is required. All participants in the program are exempt from holding a fishing license during the program. Classes are open to anyone age 8 years or older, however, those age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

“Ice fishing is a great way to introduce beginners to fishing and also to get out with friends and family for the day,” said Kyle Glencross, NH Fish and Game’s Let’s Go Fishing program coordinator.

The Let’s Go Fishing Program has taught thousands of children and adults to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers. The program is federally funded through the Sport Fish Restoration Program.