LeBlanc Purcases Allen Harbor Marine Service

President and General Manager of Allen Harbor Marine Service, Craig M. LeBlanc, who has owned the Harwich Port-based boating sales and service business for two years, also has recently purchased the 2.5 acre parcel of land and facilities on Allen Harbor that the business resides on as well as a boat storage lot in Chatham.

Craig joined Allen Harbor Marine in 1998 as a yard laborer and quickly impressed then-owner Ren Nichols with his boating knowledge and pursuit of excellence in customer service. Over the next several years, he moved into the role of service manager and then on to running the day-to-day operation as general manager. Ownership of the business was turned over to him in 2015.

Allen Harbor Marine Service has been a family operation since its inception in 1927 when Donald Dodge and his brother-in-law, Rupert Nichols, opened for business. After a 20-year partnership, Nichols assumed ownership and later brought on board his son Ren in the mid-1970’s. Rupert ran the business up until his retirement in 1990 with Ren taking over ownership until his passing in 2014.

Craig plans to carry on the legacy of the (Nichols) family continuing to run the business as one of the premier boatyards and marinas on Cape Cod. Craig’s sister, father and nephew currently work at the boatyard and he hopes to involve his two young sons in the business in the future.

Current operations at Allen Harbor Marine Service include maintaining a 53-slip marina, serving as the mooring servicing agent for Allen Harbor and Oyster Creek and offering a valet launching service. Going forward, the focus will be on both service and sales. LeBlanc said, “Our technical staff is certified in repair and maintenance of Yamaha, Honda and Volvo-Penta engines. We also have expertise with hauling, winterizing, shrink wrapping and fiberglass repair. “

Allen Harbor Marine Service is the exclusive dealer for North Atlantic Inflatables for all of Massachusetts and for south-eastern Massachusetts for Rossiter Boats. They are also a full-line dealer for Yamaha, Honda and Volvo-Penta engines. The sales team also excels in brokerage sales and finding the perfect new or pre-owned boat of any brand for their customers.

The business operates year-round with 17 full-time and 4 seasonal employees. Allen Harbor Marine Service is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.