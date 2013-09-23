Kayak Fishing Equipment Guide

by Chris Shoplock
I can hardly believe it is already September and we are on the verge of the fall run. I hope that up to now you’ve had as great of a kayak-fishing season as I have. This season has been an interesting one for sure! I have seen an amazing increase in the number of new kayak anglers, from kids, to cash-strapped boat anglers, to shore-bound anglers tired of fighting for space on the beach. Kayak angling has definitely evolved from a small contingent of anglers into a strong segment of the angling population.
For new anglers, the jump to getting your feet wet in kayak fishing initially seems intimidating. The summer months offer a great chance to get in a kayak for the first time, on a lake or pond, and learn the basics of kayak-fishing. As anglers gain experience, they tend to become more efficient and confident on the water.
When September rolls around, many of the anglers that had their first kayak-fishing experience during the summer will be ready to take it up a notch, and experience new and exciting aspects of kayak angling that coincide well with the unique fishing opportunities that present themselves this time of year. The angler that launched a kayak for the first time on a small pond in May might be ready to take advantage of the great fall fishing for striped bass from a kayak once September rolls around.
Just as the beginning kayaker has a long list of questions about the basics of kayaking, the angler looking to get more serious about fishing from a kayak also needs some guidance, whether it’s about safety, rudders, anchors, rod holders, crates, or even apparel, and those are the questions I would like to use this column to address.
First I’ll share a bit about my overall approach to kayak angling. I am very careful and like to spend a good amount of time planning each trip out. Despite the thought I put into my preparation for each trip, I still do my very best to keep things as simple as possible. I pack and plan each outing based on one very simple rule: my gear and my game plan must always improve my odds of an optimal angling presentation, but without compromising safety.
With that in mind, here are some common questions I see from kayakers looking to take that next step, and the best answers that I can give.
Rudders
Good boats do not need a rudder. Having that said, there are two good reasons to use a rudder. First, not all kayaks are sleek, aerodynamic ocean-going vessels. Many are larger boats with bigger beams and more freeboard so they turn slowly and have a tendency to catch more wind. A rudder makes these boats navigate better and allows the angler to position them more effectively. Secondly, wind is the great equalizer. No matter what exotic fishing kayak you might own, the wind is a constant factor. It can blow you out of optimal fishing presentations. In addition, paddling in a strong quartering wind for any distance without a rudder requires very good technique and a lot of strength. As a beginning paddler, one cannot be expected to do that effectively or safely right away.
Anchors and Stakeout Poles
Being able to remain stationary in an optimal area will most often maximize your chance at fishing success, but a word should be said here about safety. I don’t like the combination of ropes, kayaks and current. Not one bit. I know plenty of anglers who do it and do it safely. They use quick-release float systems and have found ways to minimize the amount of loose rope around the deck. They approach its use with caution and respect. You can become separated from your boat quickly in a current, and you can also flip your boat really easily while using an anchor. Therefore, I don’t think an anchor system makes my must-have list.
Apparel
Drywear is a major part of kayak fishing in the Northeast. An entire article could be written just about the correct kayaking clothing. Hypothermia is a real threat for a significant portion of our season. There are many ways to ensure that you’ll likely stay warm and dry while kayaking. Drysuits are perfect, but they are expensive. Waterproof socks and paddle pants are O.K., and work well to resist a splash of water, but are ultimately not enough if you flip your kayak in very cold water and can’t recover immediately. You will get wet after a moment, and even if you quickly self-rescue if you are any distance from a warm, dry place, you might be in big trouble. Waders seemingly solve this problem, but only to the waist. There are many expert kayak anglers that advocate their use. I am in the camp that does not.
Waders have a simple flaw that no amount of clever discourse can change. There is no true watertight seal. Period. If you go in, you will eventually get wet. If you are separated from your boat you are again in an uncomfortable, and perhaps deadly, place. If you are conflicted, my advice would be to contact the U.S. Coast Guard. They should have the final word. Let me know what they tell you. My drysuit is as comfortable as pajamas and the peace of mind is priceless.
Rod Holders
The battle for the best kayak rod holder often comes down to two companies: Scotty and Ram rod holders. The winner? They both win. I have many products from both companies. The Scotty is plastic and uses a ratcheting system. They are very versatile and have many products to suit almost any fishing application. The Ram uses a metal ball mount system and features a lower profile. The ball mount offers 100 percent articulation of your rod holder. I keep mine 85 percent tightened and when I get a hit the holder swings back and right into my hands, which means no reaching.
Which rod holder you choose will also depend on your boat. Some boats do not have the space for Scotty mounts, while others are seemingly molded to accept them. The choice is yours. You should consider simplicity in your decision. I don’t advise decorating your boat with a picket fence of rod holders. Start with one, maybe two. Try one in front and one in the back. Please make sure to paddle your boat before you mount them. Placing a mount even a few inches to far forward or astern can place your rod uncomfortably, and even dangerously, out of reach. Also, in keeping with my rule about safety, you should notice that trying to turn a boat back over and self-rescue with a picket fence of rod holders would be very difficult at best.
Crates
You can make them, mold them and even buy some really sweet crates, and depending on your personal preference, they make perfect sense. You can effectively pack a ton of stuff in a crate. My advice is not to pack them too full. Its tough to get everything back in when you’re on the water. They are a great way to make sure your gear is contained and safe. They do, however, catch a good bit of wind. They will affect your positioning in wind. I also find them awkward to get gear in and out of. I often use dry bags tethered to the well area, which I just pull up and put in my lap to get my gear. I also devised a trolley system under my center hatch to hold a lot of terminal gear and stuff I want quickly in hand without having to twist around.
Use September to practice and get familiar with your gear. If you are an accomplished kayak angler, it’s a great time to plan your strategy for when the fish start getting feisty as the water cools. When September rolls into October, you will get your chance for a shot at the awesome fall migration of stripers and blues. You’ll also have a shot at one of the most fun fish to catch in a kayak, the false albacore!
Good article and ideas. I can’t twist well due to low back and hip arthritis. The Dry bag idea is a good one. But I’m going to vote for the Railblaza Rod holder and the mounting system for versatility, looks and innovation. i know you won’t mind that I do.
This was a GREAT article. I have had an ocean kayak for about 12 years and safety is THE main issue. I have always worn waders but I think I am now ready for a dry suite.
This year I made the leap from ten years of fishing from my touring kayak with my surf rod jammed between my legs off Squibnocket, or Gay Head on the Vineyard — not optimal but I caught some decent strippers, blues and sea bass. To educate myself I read through On the Water back issues, demoed products, attended lectures (Eric Harrison at Little River Boathouse in Marblehead — an advocate for Hobie and the Mirage Drive System), and attended the Winter SaltWater Fishing Show at the Providence arena, in RI.
At the Providence arena, I attended a lecture by Captain Jerry Sparks an expert in Kayak fishing and Kayak fishing guide:
http://sparksfish.com/aboutus.html
About 50 people attended the lecture, mostly men, mostly over 40 years old. They are the ones with the disposable income and time to buy these specialized boats. I am one of them. The most common complaint was the weight of most sit on top fishing kayaks. I talked to about a dozen men who complained about their 80+ pound Hobie, Old Town Predator, Jackson and so on… mostly made with roto-molding plastic. Their issue: “It’s too heavy! Reduces the time I actually make the effort to fish. Their message to kayak mfgers: I WANT SOMETHING LIGHTER. ARE YOU LISTENING OUT THERE!
Your customers don’t like the heavy boats since most of us put them on top of our cars, and lugging them on and off the car and into the water takes a toll on our bodies, with or without the dodads you can get to help you. So we fish less than we would if it was easier.
Well, Jerry had a Eddyline Caribbean 14 outfitted with a customized trolling motor from Bassyaks. Another lecture attendee had one and raved about it’s roughly 50 pound weight and how easy it was to load and unload. So, I ordered one and had the customized/removable trolling motor put on from Bassyaks. Love it.
http://www.paddling.net/Reviews/showReviews.html?prod=3360
http://www.eddyline.com/whats-new/caribbean-14-review-kayak-fish-magazine
http://bassyaks.com/
I tried the Hobie on a pond, and the mirage system is nice, but it really isn’t as hands free as this boat with the trolling motor, or any kayak you had Bassyaks customize would be. I like the light weight Eddyline a lot, and I bet a lot of other kayak manufacturers are going to copy Eddyline on the materials and manufacturing techniques they use to get the weight down, but right now they are not yet savvy to what my little bit of research says their major market wants. And a lot of them are too invested in rotomolded manufacturing production systems. I wrote this review so they might just start listening. Otherwise there will be more people like me, moving their business to someone who listens to the customer base.
Steve C. — kayak fishing on the Vineyard
1stly-I do not fish from a yak, yet. That’s all about to change. At 52, I’ve learned to venture slowly& carefully into new things. So the boat will be under my Christmas tree this year, giving me months to “get ready”. What I’ve decided already is that safety must be the 1st priority at all time. So taking my yak off the roof will not be a problem as I will only go out with a partner. I’ll help him, then he/she can get me off. So stop complaining about how heavy your boat is, what’s wrong? You don’t play well with others?
I’ve gone out the Manasuan, Shark River, & Barnegat inlets a 1000 times on private, charter,& party boats. I’m friends with many Captains. For the majority of them find kayakers a
“Menace on the water” & I agree. I’ve seen a whole lot of stupid kayakers & small boat drivers put themselves in very dangerous and obtrusive positions in navigable water. Forget the “rules of the road” that a vessel under our has the right of way-if a boats coming, get out of the way ! I know I will never square off against a 85′ party boat trying to go thru the RR bridge on the
Manasquan.
From what I’ve read & listened to, I’ve deduced to not buy a used boat. It sounds like it’s a boat that nobody wants.