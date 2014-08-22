Jersey Shore Sand Tiger Sharks

Shark fishing from the beaches of the Jersey Shore is a popular pastime for summertime surfcasters. The most common catch is the sandbar (brown) shark, but this year has been particularly good for another species, the sand tiger shark, reports shark fisherman A.J. Rotondella of Middletown, New Jersey.
Rotondella, the founder of land-based sharking guide service Apex Anglers, started fishing for sharks from the Jersey Shore several years ago.
“I was amazed that I could do battle with nature’s most perfect predators right from the beach. And of course, being in New Jersey, I set my sights on the meanest-looking shark we’ve got, the sand tiger shark. During my quest, I battled many sizable sharks and rays of different species, but could not find a sand tiger no matter how much time I put in.”
Rotondella finally landed a small sand tiger in 2013, but immediately set his sights on catching a larger specimen. He accomplished that goal with his first shark of 2014, a 9-foot, 1-inch, New Jersey sand tiger. As of mid-August, he’s caught and released four sand tigers, all over 8 feet long.
Sand tiger sharks (Carcharias taurus) grow up to 10.5 feet in length and have a deceivingly ferocious look. Despite their mouthful of sharp teeth, they are generally non-aggressive and not known to attack humans. They are found in warm or temperate waters throughout the world’s oceans, but have one of the lowest reproduction rates of all sharks. For this reason, the sand tiger is listed as vulnerable and is protected in much of its range.
The increase in sand tiger sharks being caught by New Jersey fishermen could be a good sign for their recovery.
“They are here every year, and maybe I’m just getting better at targeting them, but I suspect that there is a greater abundance this year,” said Rotondella. “There have been sand tigers of all sizes in close this year, including many newborn pups. These sharks only give birth to a maximum of two pups, every two or three years, so the numbers we are experiencing are really encouraging for the future.”
One of Rotondella’s most memorable catches of the year was an 8-foot, 4-inch sand tiger that became wrapped around a snag during the fight.
“I was fighting her from land, so I put the rod in the sand spike and jumped in the kayak. Instead of paddling, I pulled myself to the snag with my line. Once I got straight up and down and finally got it free, I handlined it a little too far and was surprised by a shark bigger than me and my yak! It smacked into the kayak and swam beside me for a moment before going back down. I quickly paddled back to the beach and landed it.”
Great article AJ !! I’m so happy you’re making it to print. I know you share a common bond with nature and propagating the species, always catch and release. I have a lot of respect for you and the under lying message you promote. Let them go, let them grow. Keep up the good work !! I look forward to reading about your next adventure !!
Catch and release is great and all, and the unintentional catch of a big shark when fishing for something else is loads of fun. However, I can’t fathom why you would deliberately target a known vulnerable species just to get your thrill and then throw it back, exhausted and potentially terminal. There are lots of other fish in the sea. There are even other sharks, if you really want to catch them. Try targeting those instead. Just my $0.02.
You nailed it, and I agree.
Then again, he can’t really effectively target a particular species of shark unless he’s spearfishing. He can set bait for sharks but he’s going to catch whatever shark species is most plentiful, probably.
I see AJ fishing almost every weekend. That man can fish. Great job AJ.
His fishing buddy Bob.
Although its great fun tonsurf fish, in crowded beaches were people , including pets and children swim and play in the surf, the catchband release of larger sharks is creating hazards . I dont understand the point of releasing a 4 to 5 foot shark that is not on the restricted list. Bring it in . Release it so it can grab a foot or arm next time? just my 2 cents. I live near the beach on islands my entire life. Many fisherman here is south jersey leaving hooks lines sinkers and trash on the beach. Growingbup, people respected the beaches ,the waters and those itty bitty sharks were never released . just saying.
Maria, I understand your concerns.
First thing, Sand Tiger sharks MUST be released. But even if they were legal to keep, we’d release them anyway. We are not creating any hazards that aren’t already there. We fish for sharks because they are there, sharks aren’t there because we fish for them. We do not employ the use of chum, or create any kind of unsafe environment for swimmers. We generally fish in the late afternoon and into the overnight hours when everyone gets out of the water. We also make it a point to always leave the beach with more trash than we walk on with. We hate seeing irresponsible beach goers just as much as anyone, so we’ll do our part and clean up as much as possible.
AJ is a well knowledged angler that knows what he’s doing… Bill^ it’s a very very large ocean… Just like casting a worm into a stream… You don’t know what your going to catch… We all want a big bass… But usually catch something else. Surf fishing is a sport. If you want to keep a fish go to a fishery… And not to rip on Bill again… But you shouldn’t hate until you try it! I’ve caught plent of sharks on a boat… But fishing off the shore and catching one of these beast adds a million times more excitement. Thank you AJ for keeping the sport the way it is and encouraging people to keep it clean and take care of the species!
