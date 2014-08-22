Jersey Shore Sand Tiger Sharks

Shark fishing from the beaches of the Jersey Shore is a popular pastime for summertime surfcasters. The most common catch is the sandbar (brown) shark, but this year has been particularly good for another species, the sand tiger shark, reports shark fisherman A.J. Rotondella of Middletown, New Jersey.

Rotondella, the founder of land-based sharking guide service Apex Anglers, started fishing for sharks from the Jersey Shore several years ago.

“I was amazed that I could do battle with nature’s most perfect predators right from the beach. And of course, being in New Jersey, I set my sights on the meanest-looking shark we’ve got, the sand tiger shark. During my quest, I battled many sizable sharks and rays of different species, but could not find a sand tiger no matter how much time I put in.”

Rotondella finally landed a small sand tiger in 2013, but immediately set his sights on catching a larger specimen. He accomplished that goal with his first shark of 2014, a 9-foot, 1-inch, New Jersey sand tiger. As of mid-August, he’s caught and released four sand tigers, all over 8 feet long.



Sand tiger sharks (Carcharias taurus) grow up to 10.5 feet in length and have a deceivingly ferocious look. Despite their mouthful of sharp teeth, they are generally non-aggressive and not known to attack humans. They are found in warm or temperate waters throughout the world’s oceans, but have one of the lowest reproduction rates of all sharks. For this reason, the sand tiger is listed as vulnerable and is protected in much of its range.

The increase in sand tiger sharks being caught by New Jersey fishermen could be a good sign for their recovery.

“They are here every year, and maybe I’m just getting better at targeting them, but I suspect that there is a greater abundance this year,” said Rotondella. “There have been sand tigers of all sizes in close this year, including many newborn pups. These sharks only give birth to a maximum of two pups, every two or three years, so the numbers we are experiencing are really encouraging for the future.”



One of Rotondella’s most memorable catches of the year was an 8-foot, 4-inch sand tiger that became wrapped around a snag during the fight.

“I was fighting her from land, so I put the rod in the sand spike and jumped in the kayak. Instead of paddling, I pulled myself to the snag with my line. Once I got straight up and down and finally got it free, I handlined it a little too far and was surprised by a shark bigger than me and my yak! It smacked into the kayak and swam beside me for a moment before going back down. I quickly paddled back to the beach and landed it.”