It’s Official: New World Record Striper

Congratulations to angler Greg Myerson on his official IGFA recognized world record striped bass of 81 pounds, 14 ounces!
From the IGFA:
Greg Myerson’s 37.1 kg (81 lb 14 oz) striped bass record was approved yesterday morning after the IGFA’s Record Committee came to a consensus on the catch and its supporting documentation. Myerson’s catch created a whirlwind of excitement in early August for striper anglers everywhere, but especially in the northeastern USA.
“After a 15 minute fight on my St. Croix rod and Quantum reel, I got the striped bass close enough to the boat for netting,” Myerson shared in the testimony accompanying his world record application. “The fish was bigger than I thought. I slipped on eel slime and banged my ribs against the gunwhale of the boat. But it didn’t matter. The monster fish was mine. At this point it was about 8 pm, I put the fish into the hold and fished the rest of the tide. As I fished, I repeatedly peered into the hold and asked myself ‘is this striper really that big?’ The following morning, I brought the striped bass to Jack’s Shoreline Bait and Tackle to be weighed. The fish measured 54 inches in length and tipped Jack’s digital scale at 81.88 pounds. It really was that big.”
The IGFA’s approval of Meyerson’s catch marks the end of Albert McReynolds’ 29-year reign as All-Tackle record holder for this prestigious saltwater species. In addition to now holding the All-Tackle record, Meyerson’s catch also landed him the new men’s 37 kg (80 lb) line class record, which previously stood at 70 lb. Congratulations to Greg Myerson on this historical record catch – and good luck to you striper fishermen aiming to best it in the future!
Check out these photos of Greg’s incredible catch, which was weighed-in for the 2011 Striper Cup, and then read an account of the hectic morning after Greg caught the new world record striped bass.
Great fish, Great mount by Northeast, Greg a first class person and the ON the Water Team does it up right. We had a great time! Thanks OTW
IT GOT CAUGHT IN WESTBROOK, CT
that by the piers
Thanks for the kind words Larry!
Was the fish autopsied?
Great Fish
WHAT A FANTASTIC CATCH!!!! MANY MORE…….NITA COVINGTON
Had the pleasure to meet Greg at the Striper Fest a true sportsman in the most sincere way. Couln’t have happened to a nicer guy. Congratulations Greg, on your NEW Wold record fish.
Thank you! All the best!
Congrat’s from Long Island ! That is something to be very proud of ! Congrat’s again !
Thanks Ed!!
Your article in the December New England Issue stated this fish was caught off Westport, CT. …that should have said WESTBROOK.CT.
Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!
Thats a keepa !
Wicked Stripa!
Where’s your honey hole, Greg? Congratulations. I’m exited about about striper fishing again after seeing your great fish. You can fish on my boat any time.
Can I fish on your boat any time to lol catch em strippers
It’s the technique of Rattling that makes the big girls strike! really! Not the spot! But I do have great fishing here!
Greg,thanks and congratulation 4 showing us that ENORMOUS STRIPBASS..I pray dream of someday catching a Monster like yur,s…But until then i,ll keep dreaming in the hopes of making my dream into a reality…C u in 2017 and may u,yur family and all the fishermen around the world MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY HAPPY BLESSED NEWYEARS!!!!
Holy Mackeral Andy!
Nice! We’re did you catch that cow ?
Westbrook, CT
Caught the fish in the water and in the lip would be a good guess,?????
Fantastic ! What was your bait.? Your more than welcome anytime here in Lee Co.Florida! Our fishing here is not too shabby . I curtsie to the bass master.
Wow! Great catch Greg! Where can I buy the sinker?
I had the pleasure of helpingland the ky state record 58 pounds 4 oz in dec 1985 , fishing with my uncle Roger foster , his fish was 50 inches 30 inch girth, he caught it on a Cordell Redfin surface fishing on lake. Cumberland . Congratulations on your new record !!
cool
Ya, I caught one a little bigger one time a couple of years ago. ..Ya! In my dreams! Nice catch Mr. Myerson, CONGRATULATIONS!
Great fish caught one yesterday 52 inches 48.9 pounds off of Cape May NJ I thought that was a whopper WOW 81 pounds!
I love Striper fishing and I am 14 years old I was wanting to know what bait or lure were you using
Alan,
Greg caught the record striper on a large, live eel.
Congratulations Greg
I caught one in Montezuma Slough in Fairfield CA. It measured 49 n half inches and weight was 48 lbs plus we had a 32 lb and 3 twenty pound stripers
Congrats on the new world record great fish
That’s a great catch bro I luv catching those things they a blast congrats
Wow! That’s awesome Greg congratulations from New Mexico….
Dam nice feesh man thts a absolute brute right there we don’t have many stripers in the part of WV I live in
Congrats again Greg on a Record that Still Stands. I wonder how many fishermen’s lines it broke-off before Greg was able to outsmart it. If we continue to get Menhaden numbers like last year, maybe we’ll see more of these big bass in our waters! Now its time for Greg to get on a Kayak!!!
Nice job Greg! Congratulations! You beat my on-shore catch of October 1972 in North Bend, Oregon. It was only a mere 75 lbs. and 48.5 in. I guess I need to get back out there, lol.
That fish belongs on Mt. Rushmore.