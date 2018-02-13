IGFA Announces Observer Training Course in Long Island, NY

Ever wonder what it would be like to sit on a big, beautiful sportfish boat and watch a top-notch crew work their magic against monster marlin and schools of sailfish? Can you hear the lines going off? Can you hear yourself screaming “release!” Then you’re ready to become an observer.

All observers must take the IGFA Observer Training Course. It takes about 4 hours, it’s a great way to meet other fishing enthusiast and there’s no test or exam.

The International Game Fish Association will conduct an observer training courses in NY on Long Island at Strong’s Water Club and Marina in Mattituck, Long Island, New York on Saturday, May 19.

The half-day session teaches observer responsibilities and duties, billfish identification, and IGFA’s International Angling Rules. The class will run from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, includes a training manual, two DVD’s, a one-year IGFA membership and costs just $150.

Taken the course, and observe in luxurious resorts in Aruba, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Sign up for the course here or learn more about observing here:

When: May 19, 2018 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Where: Strong’s Water Club and Marina, 225 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck, NY

Cost: $150 per participant (includes 1-year membership in the IGFA)

Applications and More Information: igfa.org/Educate/Observer-Training.aspx

Learn More: igfto.org

Jack Vitek, Outreach & Education Manager

International Game Fish Association

954-924-4246

jvitek@igfa.org