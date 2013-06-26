Shark Fishing: A Beginner’s Guide

by Dave Schunke
Big fish, big teeth and big gear all conspire to make shark fishing an intimidating pursuit. But you don’t have to be Captain Quint, strapped into a fighting chair with a coffee-can-sized reel and a pool-cue rod, in order catch sharks. In fact, with braided line and relatively small high-performance reels that pack a punch, learning how to shark fish is easier than ever before.
Shark Fishing Tackle
Big game tackle has really evolved over the last few years. The size of the equipment that we used to use for striped bass, we now use for school bluefin tuna, and what we used for school bluefin tuna, we can now use for sharks. This is primarily due to today’s thin-diameter braided lines and the changes tackle manufacturers have made to keep up with the braided line. PowerPro 80-pound-test is the same diameter as 18-pound-test monofilament. We can spool 600-yards of 80-pound test braid onto reels that would only be able to hold 150 yards of 80-pound-test monofilament. This allows us to use smaller reels but have the same amount of line that we had on larger, heavier reels.
The advancements in fishing lines have pushed reel manufacturers to produce lighter, stronger, smaller and more powerful reels. The tackle manufacturers have beefed up the drags on the smaller reels to accommodate braided lines and powerful fish. On the Insufishent Funds charter boats, we traded in our large 50-wide reels for much smaller Shimano Talica 25s loaded with more than 600 yards of 80-pound-test braided line with a 50- to 100-yard topshot of 80-pound-test monofilament. This is a difference of almost 3 pounds in the weight of the reel alone! This not only cuts the weight of our outfit in half, but it also gives us the ability to set the hook with much more control and a lot less stretch than when we used straight monofilament. Now my anglers are fighting the fish and not the rod and reel.
The rod advancements have changed dramatically, as well. We are now able to use much lighter rods that have the same line ratings as the older, heavier rods. We use Shimano Terez TZCX66XXH rods which are designed specifically for braided line. These rod and reel combos, partnered with a good fighting belt and harness, have drastically reduced our fight times. That is good for the angler and good for the shark, especially if you plan on practicing catch and release.
Our standard shark rig on the Insufishent Funds is fairly simple. We use 15 feet of 480-pound-test American Fishing Wire multi-strand cable connected to a 500-pound-test AFW Mighty Mini Swivel with 10 feet of AFW 240-pound-test single-strand wire connected to the hook. For our weighted rig, we add a 3-ounce weighted swivel in between the multi-strand and single strand. If drift conditions are faster than 3 knots, we add additional weight to the rig with a rubber band. Mustad 7699d hooks work the best in sizes ranging from an 8/0 for small baits, all the way up to the 11/0 for our largest strip baits.
Where To Fish
Finding the right place to set up your chum slick is critical. When we are looking for a good place to set up, I find it to be a lot like hunting. First, we start with areas of structure – ledges, holes, and wrecks.
Once in these areas, we start looking for rip lines or any disturbances or changes in the surface waters. These can even be slick lines from a feeding frenzy that may have happened before we arrived or may be happening under the surface. Sometimes they can be small pockets of baitfish or flocks of birds in an area. We like to see any of these signs coupled with water temperatures between 65 and 68 degrees.
On the Insufishent Funds, we always drift, in order to cover more ground. Once we set our slick, we are constantly looking for sharks to engage. Sometimes you see the birds that are sitting in the water all of a sudden take flight, or you notice that the bluefish that were hanging out in the slick have all of a sudden disappeared. The birds and bluefish both know not to stick around when a shark comes to visit.
Chum Slick
Once we have located a place to fish, we set up two
On the Insufishent Funds boats, we fish with many of the standard shark baits, such as mackerel and bluefish. These oily baits really attract the sharks. One type of bait that I think is overlooked for sharking is a bunker, live or dead, rigged through the lips. This streamlined baitfish allows for a very easy hook-set. Another plus is that bunker are readily available. You can use a cast net to gather a large number of live bunker. If you cannot find a school of bunker, or just do not want to throw a cast net, fresh or frozen bunker are available at almost every bait and tackle store in the Northeast.
When bluefish are in your chum slick, however, bunker is definitely not the best choice of bait. You will wind up catching bluefish all day instead of sharks! When blues overwhelm our chum slick, we switch our baits to large bluefish fillets. These will usually keep other bluefish off of the baits.
Mackerel is another favorite food of sharks. When we rig our mackerel, we butterfly the bait by cutting out the backbone, which gives it a better fluttering action and makes the hook set easier. This is done by filleting the mackerel from the tail to head on both sides while leaving both fillets attached to the head. We then remove the spine, which includes the tail. Once we have prepped the bait, we hook the mackerel through the eyes or through the bottom lip up to make the bait more streamlined and stop it from spinning.
Adding a skirt over the bait has really worked for us over the years, both as a means of attracting the shark’s attention and of concealing the hook.
The Spread
On the Insufishent Funds boats, we typically run three baits at a time, and we always have a pitch-bait ready. A lot of the largest sharks we have encountered followed the chum slick right up to the boat. When this happens, we grab the rod with the pitch bait and drop it right in front of the shark. Nine times out of ten, we get an immediate hook-up.
Our two longer rigs are on a shark float with the third bait being a flat-line. Our long bait is set 250 feet away from the boat and is usually our deepest bait at about 50 feet down with the 3-ounce weighted swivel rig. This keeps the bait in line with the chum that is floating down in the water column. The drift speed will dictate if more weight is needed. It is critical to have the bait at the same level as the chum. Once 50 feet of line is let out, we attach a float and send it out from the boat 225 to 300 feet. The middle bait is set out next, 150 feet from the boat at 30 to 40 feet deep. Depending on drift conditions, we use either a 3-ounce weighted swivel for fast drifts or no swivel for slow drifts. The close bait is flat lined just out of sight from the boat, usually with no float and no added weight.
The Battle
Once the fish takes the bait, we give it a good 5- to 10-second count before we set the hook. This gives the shark time to get the bait set in its mouth. We set the hook by first reeling tight and then giving two hard pumps to make sure the hook is through the thick part of the jaw. Once hooked up, the most important thing to remember is to stay tight on the fish. With braided line, setting the hook and keeping the line tight is much easier than it was with monofilament and its inherent stretch.
When we have a good fish on, we get the motors started in case we need to make a move to keep the fish away from the boat. Sharks are notorious for making sudden lunges for the engines. It is also critical to have flying gaffs or harpoons ready to go before a fish is hooked. Preparation is the key. As soon as the fish is hooked, we clear all of the other lines and move the rods out of the way of the fight.
End Game
When the fight is finished, we find one of the most important parts in the end game is to have the boat moving when bringing the shark to the gaff. This is particularly true with large sharks. Everyone on the boat must know what their role is during the gaffing, where they should be standing, and to make sure that there are no limbs in the way of the flying gaff or harpoon rope. When the gaff is set or the harpoon is thrown, the shark will come back to life and can go out of control.
The shark has a “motor” just like our boat – and that motor is its tail. After the gaff or harpoon has been set, our very next step is to get his “motor” out of the water using the tail rope. We use a 15-foot rope with a loop on one end to lasso the tail and then we cleat the opposite end to the boat. The fish is not really ours until it is tail-roped and tied to the side of the boat. We like to leave the fish tied to the side of the boat for up to an hour before bringing it in the boat. The last thing you want is a thrashing shark in your boat! Sometimes, due to tournament weigh-in times, we are forced to bring a shark into the boat before it has been completely subdued. On those occasions, we tie a bucket over the shark’s head. This seems to quiet them down.
The Release
Practicing catch and release in shark fishing is pivotal in helping sustain strong stocks for generations to come. It is not unusual for us to bait 20 sharks in a day, and on many of these trips we release all the sharks we catch. When my son, Max, is ready to go shark fishing, I want him to have the same opportunities that I have today, and in order for that to happen, I need to release sharks in a way that is safe for them, and for me.
The best way to release a shark is to use a release stick, a long-handled device that allows anglers to remove the hook from a shark at a safe distance. Release sticks have a metal loop at the end of a pole that can be slid down the leader to the hook. Once the loop reaches the hook, the release stick is twisted or thrust forward to remove the hook from the shark. A mate working alone can use a release stick to pop the hook out of most of the sharks brought to the boat just by using the weight of the shark in the water. Depending upon the hook-set, a mate may need the assistance of a leader man. Only as a last resort should the leader be cut and the hook left in the shark. We need to do everything we can to ensure the survival of the sharks we release.
And don’t forget to bring backup release sticks. Sharks are tough customers and it’s not unusual for a release stick to get bent or broken in an attempt to release
a large shark.
Getting started shark fishing doesn’t have to be complicated to be productive. Use the right gear, keep things simple and be careful when dealing with these apex predators. And most of all, have fun.
Glad to see you are endorsing releasing the shark. No sharks should be kept ever. With millions of them being butchered each year just for their fins the entire ecosystem of the oceans is being destroyed.
Why not thin them about a bit? From where I’m sitting in 2015, it looks like there are way too many apex predators. Start killing some of them before they attack more swimmers each year.
Where are you sitting and where is your head right now, because you’re really talking out your ass. Apex predator #s are at their lowest ever. Course, I’m only a marine biologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography who studies these things, so what would I know? How about you enlighten us all with your knowledge of attacks on swimmers by mako sharks? Idiot.
oh boy… We have a real Dbag here throwing his credentials around of some dumb fish school no one has ever heard of except him and his weighty title equivalent to another George Constaza… You’re a tool. Hope a shark eats you.
It’s actually a really big institution… and has been around since 1903. Your lack of intelligence is overwhelming.
If sharks are killed off then annother oreads toe will rise up in the food chain like the squid off the Gulf of Mexico they are attacking humans because the people down are killing sharks and to the marine biologist instead of insulting the man how about you teach him so that he doesn’t think that killing sharks are the best things. Nature is designed to balance things out if people would spend time to realize this then maybe the world would be a better place
Feel like you got owned here. 0-1
Why not… Because too many people around the world are shark finning and destroying the worlds ecosystem!!!
Besides, if a swimmer enters the water, that swimmer has to accept they are no longer the top of the food chain. It’s their only environment to live and we have to respect that
environment for everything it is. Idiot!
Sharks are tasty and good crab bait!!!lol
I agree about releasing. I’m going on my first shark fishing on the 22nd and I’m excited. If I catch any they will be released. I love sharks and the study of them
Thank you for a short concise outline for a beginner shark fisherman. I intend to follow your directions and have some fun with them next week. I truly appreciate your article.
This is very good info. I am fairly new to shark fishing. I intend on releasing all caught units in a safe effective manor. I am setting up for this type of fishing from my boat.
Thank you
This is very helpful and awesome great tips I caught 3 6 footers on the first trip to the pier and I’m only 12
Yay!
How about techniques for sharks on the surf??
The largest blacktip caught was 9 ft. Do you have any pictures of this 12 ft shark?
Was in South carolina and caught a big one that striped my line. Was using shrimp on a bottom rigon light tackle. Was way out of my league. Fishing for pompano.
i caught a 12 foot black tip of the coast of hawaii and im only 12
The largest blacktip on record caught was 9ft. Do you have any photos of this 12 foot shark?
leave the kid alone he doesnt have to show you proof.
you lier….
I went fishing for sharks last night with a friend, we were fishing off the rocks in gonubie in east london, eastern cape, south africa. I slid out a nice blue fish head and got a nice take after about an hour of having it in the water lost the fish though, was great fun and I’m really looking forward to doing it again soon!
I plan on going to NC for my first shark fishing so far I have over $250 into the gear which isn’t bad. I’m fishing from shore as I don’t have a boat or money to rent or charter one how ever I will be keeping one decent size shark sorry have to make sense of spending that kind of money. I will be doing catch and release after that though. I have a 50-80# rod with a vintage 9/0 penn senator reel that I’m gonna load with 1000 yards of 100# test braided line.
Sounds good. I’d like to hear ho w you did.
This is a very good article. One question: why do you run the top shot instead of connecting the braid right to the AFW swivel? Thanks in advance.
Thanks for the info, this is new for me an my kids love fishing. Im still working on putting everything together to make my first big shark trip. I cant wait for the first big( over 100 lb) shark…. then i might try for tuna!!!! Thanks again, crazy dave
Loved the article, good info. Im by no means a tree hugger, but agree we need to practice good form on catch and release. This year in Florida I caught 5 black fins, releasing 4 and eating 1 for dinner with the family. Should mention the other 4 were too small but none the less the kids enjoyed it as much as I did and by preserving good practice hopefully next year while down there I will catch more and while be sure to continue good practice so when they are my age they can enjoy the same fun and thrill with their kids.
As far as releasing or keeping sharks, there’s nothing to debate follow your local regulations, if you want to retain a shark to eat just follow the regulations, otherwise release what you’re not eating. I believe in MA its certain species over 54″. The regs are designed by folks who supposedly know what’s best.
are,the biologist still tagging and keeping records as to where the sharks are migrating to. Haven’t heard too much lately. if one has insight please email ,tight lines
went on a cod trip out of glouster mass in the fall of 2014 and hooked onto a 6 foot porbeagle shark unfortunately he death rolled over the mono leader and broke the 65 pound braid line . unexpected fight
I’m in total agreement and loved this article, safety for the fisher and shark alike, catch and release all the way. Small medium and large, tag and release or just C&R either way, eco system needs the large predators, it’s all about balance.
Yea but I like shark steaks! LOL
Just a question. I am new to shark fishing. but I have been doing very well this last year. I would like to harvest like 1 blacktip or mako a year for food. I guess my biggest question is how do I humainly kill the shark. I have heard tail roping and dragging them but that does not sound humane to me. thanks again for all the info.
I think of two things when we speak of keeping sharks or not…species, and regs! First of course is the regs, you must of course do it legally, then the moral dilemma, do you or don’t you, everybody has their own thoughts, there, and a lot of that boils down to species I think, some are much more prevalent than others, say Leapord shark, versus Mako. In my mind Leapords are an eater shark and are prevalent in Ca in our bays and are not suffering at all, now the Mako that is a sport shark that probably should be released except for an occasional eater or a rare trophy for which you can photo/measure and reproduce in fiberglass, hence release also!