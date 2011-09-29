From The Helm: Triton 2486 CC

C Devil II Sportfishing, Inc.

Point Judith, Rhode Island

401-364-9774

cdevilii@cox.net

cdevilsportfishing.com

My Triton 2486 center console is a no-nonsense fishing machine. From the roomy cockpit aft to the raised casting deck forward, this boat offers endless possibilities from light-tackle and fly fishing to offshore fishing. It has 360 degrees of fishability, plenty of storage and a deep-V hull that affords me and my clients a very smooth ride. Every crew I take out comments on what a nice ride this boat has.

Safety has never been a concern of mine with this boat. It is the most seaworthy and dry boat I have ever had the pleasure of being on. She is 100% composite uni-body construction, that means absolutely no wood and 100% hand-laid hull with a tri-core composite transom. She is definitely a solid boat, weighing in at 4300 pounds, that can handle most any fishing situation. Most of my fishing is done around Block Island, about a 14 mile run from the Rhode Island Coast, so getting there, fishing various rips and reefs, and getting back safely is key for me and my clients.

Going the distance is no problem on the 24. She came with a 151-gallon gas tank, and for the fishing that I do, I never worry about running out of gas or carrying extra on board. My business is not geared to offshore fishing, but I have taken her out on the occasional offshore trip. The Triton 2486 came equipped with Taco outriggers that mount to the T-top. We have trolled for tuna 25 miles offshore, and with the outriggers we were able to troll 6 rods at once. We managed to catch a couple 50-pound tuna, and still had plenty of gas in the tank. Having a Yamaha 250 High Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) motor is a plus. This 2-stroke engine is second only to the 4-stroke model when it comes to fuel efficiency. I burn approximately 13 gallons per hour at 4300 rpms, which is around 32 miles per hour, depending, of course, on the sea conditions at the time.

When outfitting the 2486 with electronics, I chose the Raymarine C-120 and the A-65 as my backup. I felt that a top-of-the-line boat required top-of-the-line electronics. The C-120 has a chartplotter, fish-finder and radar. I am able to navigate safely in any situation. I have the A-65 as my backup so that in foggy situations I can run the radar on full screen on the C-120 and the chart and depth finder on the A-65. I feel it’s important to know where you are and to be able to locate birds and other objects that may be up to 4 miles away in conditions of low to zero visibility.

There is tons of storage on this boat. Forward, there are two 120-quart fish boxes, one of which I use to store my fillet table, sea anchor and other miscellaneous items. There is a 62-quart insulated console cooler to store ice, cold beverages, etc. Inside the console is a head, two batteries and additional storage. Amidship, there is the leaning post/tackle center where I store the majority of my fishing tackle. It comes equipped with four rod holders and two cup holders. At the transom there are two insulated bait boxes and a 35-gallon livewell with a light. Under the T-top, I store four adult and two child PFDs. As for rod holders, in addition to the four at the rear of the tackle station, there are four just above it at the rear of the T-top, three in the gunwale port and starboard, two under the T-top on either side of the console and two up forward for fly rods. When I go fishing, I prefer to be ready for any fishing situation. We can go trolling for bass, change to light tackle for surface action, and go bottom fishing for fluke, sea bass and scup.

The Triton 2486 has a stainless steel recessed bow rail and pop-up cleats which come in handy for my fly-fishing clients. My boat is nice and deep, so there is no worrying about falling out in any sea. I had the factory install bolsters all around the inside perimeter of the boat, which comes up to about mid-thigh. It’s just another added feature that makes my boat more comfortable than most. The 24 came from the factory with a canvas enclosure around the console that started just under the T-top to just about 2 feet from the deck. This made it somewhat of a hassle to get to the door on the console, and, if left unzipped, the canvas would flap recklessly in the wind while underway. Just this past spring, I had the enclosure replaced and made a few changes to better suit my needs and make access to the door in the console much easier. My current canvas has eight panels, and I can put them all down when inclement weather strikes.

Sometimes fishing can get a little messy. For those times, the Triton 2486 has a saltwater washdown located aft. It sure helps keep the boat clean and makes the job of cleaning the boat once I get back to the dock much easier. There is nothing like trying to get fish scales or dried blood off of the deck after it has cooked in the sun all day. Also at the transom is a freshwater washdown with a shower. It comes in handy for times when I have a day for myself and anchor out in the Harbor of Refuge to go for a dip in the water. A boarding ladder is mounted on the rear side of the transom, ready to be put to use just for these situations.

I have to say this boat has anything and everything you could possibly need or want for inshore fishing here in the Northeast. Everything very well put together and strategically organized. It has been put to the task time and time again and continues to meet and exceed my expectations. I’ve had this boat for six years, and I do not see myself trading her in any time soon.