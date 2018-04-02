HCB Defines a New Custom Boat Category

HCB Center Console Yachts has officially renamed the company to better reflect its elevated approach to product design and its leading-edge customer experience strategy. Formerly Hydra-Sports Custom (HCB), this announcement is the latest chapter of a five-year strategic plan sculpted to evolve the company culture focused on delivering luxury product and customer experience to its highly discerning buyers.

This newly re-capitalized company is solely enthusiast-owned and truly recognizes the need for a new category in the marine industry. The new direction, which was showcased at the 2018 Miami Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show, is embodied in five major areas:

Model Year 2019 yacht collection debuting a completely refined luxury

Next generation and completely re-tooled Sueños

Latest on the new luxurious 65-foot Estrella yacht that will appeal to center console and the unsatisfied sportfish customer

HCB’s highly customized build and ownership experience

Creation of HCB Factory Annexes, a global extension of the factory experience

The new model year 2019 portfolio that will be featured includes the next generation Sueños (53 ft.), a revised Siesta (42 ft.), a reinvigorated Speciale (39 ft.), and the introduction of the largest center console yacht, the Estrella (65 ft.).

“We’ve taken every aspect of our product to the next level,” said CEO Elias De La Torre III. “In places and in ways the discriminating custom boat buyers will appreciate when stepping aboard. You might think you’re boarding a center console at the dock, but once aboard, you know you’re on a yacht.”

The new line uniquely illustrates increased attention to craftsmanship, thoughtful application of premium materials, endless performance and quality, and luxurious styling. There are brand new helms with integrated features, real wood cabinet offerings that include restored driftwood and superior high gloss finishes with crown molding, automotive-style injected foam seating for long-term durability and all new “soft-leather” vinyl with plush designs.

Then there are the new yacht-inspired options, like a newly designed summer kitchen, new transom seating and bow layout options. To further punctuate the custom yacht nature of what HCB delivers, there are teak packages that include the deck floor, countertops, tables, decorative steering wheel pods, and coaming boards.

Next there is HCB’s customer experience. Called the Crucero Experience™, HCB has created a highly customized and exclusive approach that runs from customer courtship through the build process, commission, and ownership. The Crucero Experience™ keeps all phases of ownership exciting and brings a real sense of family belonging, support and genuine care.

“We knew we had the right product – the fact we had a backlog on orders told us that,” said VP Product Strategy, Mike Yobe. “The challenge was making the pre and post sales and delivery experience match the world-class yachts we are building. Crucero is the Spanish word for ‘cruise’ or ‘journey’, which is precisely what building and owning a yacht of this caliber is like. Our buyers are among the most discriminating in the world, always looking for something newer and special — this is just another dimension of how we will deliver that to them.”

With the evolution of the product collection and accompanying customer experience, HCB has seen its popularity and demand grow quickly. The final piece of their strategy is to launch the factory-partnered annex model. Given the traditional dealer network has major challenges, they created the HCB factory-annex model. These annexes will help extend the awareness, influence and customer experience of HCB Center Console Yachts to an even wider audience, while remaining factory-partnered with the HCB culture and spirit.

“Our focus on the customer experience will remain a central component of our business for years to come,” said De La Torre. “As such, we understand the need to have physical locations in key markets to raise awareness of our brand and make the buying and service process as seamless, simple as possible, and more intimate. As such, we are searching out those locations and their leadership teams to help us extend our global presence for HCB.”

Now with the right product, a world-class customer experience and a unique network that coordinates everything, HCB is positioned to take the custom sportfishing yacht market head on—a goal since the beginning in 2012. The leadership of HCB realized there was an untapped market on the waters between the sportsfishing and center console segments, and our new 65-foot Estrella and reborn Sueños will have the performance, ride, and now luxurious comfort and styling to finally appeal to both buyers.

“We looked around and noticed that the sportfishing yacht market was dominated by size, comfort, customization and sophisticated styling, mainly through the use of premium materials and features,” said De La Torre. “On the other hand, the center console segment brought performance, ease-of-use and ownership, and superior functionality to the marketplace—thanks in part to outboard propulsion and boat designs. Our ‘aha’ moment was realizing that if we merged these two products together and with lasers focused on being an experience-based brand with all the luxury, we would really be able to take on the big sportfishing brands. We aren’t making center console boats anymore, we are making center console yachts.”

For more information, visit HCByachts.com.