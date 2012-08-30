GIVEAWAY – Free Membership to Tackle Grab

UPDATE: And the winner is: “Justin” whose favorite lure is the Zara Spook. Congrats Justin and let us know what you think of the monthly lure packages! Stay tuned for another give away in October.

A few months ago, I met with a couple of passionate fishermen from Massachusetts who were launching a new company with a very cool concept. For a membership fee, Tackle Grab will send you a box every month filled with lures, high-end baits and terminal tackle. Each delivery will include a mix of products from well-known companies and under-the-radar brands that correspond to your individual fishing profile, helping you discover the best in fishing tackle and supplies.

To help introduce Tackle Grab to On The Water readers, we’re going to give away a 3-month membership to one lucky winner.

Just comment below with the name of your favorite fishing lure and we’ll randomly pick one answer to claim the $42 prize.

Or, if you think a membership to Tackle Grab would make a great gift for a fishing buddy, pick one up at their website and be sure to enter coupon code OTW20 to get 20% off!

