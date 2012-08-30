GIVEAWAY – Free Membership to Tackle Grab

UPDATE: And the winner is: “Justin” whose favorite lure is the Zara Spook. Congrats Justin and let us know what you think of the monthly lure packages! Stay tuned for another give away in October.
A few months ago, I met with a couple of passionate fishermen from Massachusetts who were launching a new company with a very cool concept. For a membership fee, Tackle Grab will send you a box every month filled with lures, high-end baits and terminal tackle. Each delivery will include a mix of products from well-known companies and under-the-radar brands that correspond to your individual fishing profile, helping you discover the best in fishing tackle and supplies.
To help introduce Tackle Grab to On The Water readers, we’re going to give away a 3-month membership to one lucky winner.
Just comment below with the name of your favorite fishing lure and we’ll randomly pick one answer to claim the $42 prize.
Or, if you think a membership to Tackle Grab would make a great gift for a fishing buddy, pick one up at their website and be sure to enter coupon code OTW20 to get 20% off!
12 ounce Solvkroken 99N
Catch 5 Mirrolure. Have done real well using those for bass, weakies and specks.
saltwater diving minnow
Linesider 69 Custom Plugs Yellow 3oz Darter
Rapala Magnum
One word , CASTMASTER . You can catch any fish in the world with one of those!!
Andrus jetty casters
white andrus jettycaster bucktail (1oz – 3oz) tipped with an uncle josh porkrind strip
My favorite lure is the Bill Hurley soft plastic sand eel
2.0 oz Arden Afterhours Needlefish.
blue white and pink 1oz Spro!!!!
Andrus parachute jig
Ron-Z three and four X models for tuna.
Please enter me in the contest.
red Santini tube
chug bug!
I love fishing needlefish. There are too many types which all have different applications to name one specific company.
Daiwa SP Minnow
1.5 oz. blue and silver Kastmaster
Acme Kastmaster Single Hook Bucktail – 1-1/2 oz.
SP Mino
Also white feather bucktail
Deadly Dick
4″ white Lunker City Fin-S fish
Hogy Original 10″ Bone
Rapala x-rap
My favorite lure has to be a big 7-9″ pencil popper in the fall for big striped bass.
Bottle darter
247 sea special. It catches bass blues and birds.
bone 16A bomber
Superstrike darters are my favorite
Storm Wildeye jerkin’ minnow. Sadly discontinued but caught schoolies like it’s going out of style!
My favorite lure is the hogy sand eel.
6″ pearl sluggo
MS Slammer swimbait!
10″ high with weighted swimbait hook. (If there are no bluefish around!)
Hogy…
12″ Got Stryper Eels!!!
Right now it’s a northbar bottle darter in black and purple.
Superstrike needlefish
Slu-go, they’ll work in any situation and any species!
Sebile stick shadd 182ft
rapala skitter pop
I think that the most productive lure ever conceived is the RonZ; any of them.
Cotton Cordell pencil popper (red & white)
Daiwa sp minnow
2 0z Atom striper swiper
Rapala Clackin’ Rap
A.O.K. T-Hex tube hook Flo. Green 2oz.
Canal bait & Tackle slim Pencils
Favorite fishing lure is a Chrome Krocodile. The 2 ounce casts a mile amd the Bluefish can’t leave it alone.
Bill Hurley Cape cod sand eel
Red Bomber hand made from a buddy of mine seems to grab ’em everytime.
Superstrike
Yo-Zuri crystal Minnow, mack pattern
Blue/White Atom Swimmer
atom popper
Deadly Dick
still love atom lures!
Hogy Double Wide 10″ in bone
Shimano butterfly jig
Slug-Go’s in the 9-12″ size are great for almost anything in New England waters, Stripers, Blues, tuna,even the odd shark every now and then. I rig then in just about any configuration. Best goto lure in the boat.
Savage sand eel
My own bullithead with a sluggo!
sluggos
My own version of a Tattoos Tackle Walking Stick.
Cotton Cordell – loaded
Zara Spook
Ronz jig
My favorite lure is: Bomber Magnum Long A. Saltwater
Hairball Jigs–Red/White-4oz—Deadly &, they don’t shake the hooks..
1oz gibs pencil popper
Kastmaster in assorted sizes for just about everything
Kastmaster in assorted sizes for just about anything
Shimano Orca Lures. Thanks.
Shimano Lucanus Jigs.
3 oz. blue and silver Crippled Herring. Classic and deadly
One eyed shrimp! Under the right circumstances and positioning it a sure thing for bunker
Yo Zuri crystal minnow, silver and blue back
Favorite lure… Andrus white 1 1/4oz Jetty Caster.
robo worm!
Super Strike Needle Fish in Yellow.
Acme Kastmaster
Parrot Super Strike bottle popper
sluggo
Daiwa Salt Pro Minnow
Black and purple after hours needle, work the whole water colume top to bottom.
I like rapalas in all sizes and colors.
Deadly dicks in the fall
Still cant beat a gold phoebe or a silver kastmaster for most everything
My favrion bait owuld have to be a black and blue L.P. Jig (black and blue) witha spparie blue paca chunck for a trailer.
Zingamajig 3 oz jig. Switch out the trebble to a single hook with a curly tail teaser.
Fat Ika
7″ redfin minnow
3 oz guppy lure. Jobo Jr. For strippers in the canal
3 oz. Guppy lure. Jobo Jr. For casting at strippers in the canal
A twenty pound fluke would be my pick, having only one keeper fluke this past summer. With the commercial netter's raping our oceans it would be a sight for weary eyes.Commercial and illegal fisherman are taking undersized, out of season fish, and are leaving by catch to die at an alarming rate.No longer is it just the japanese commercial fleet that is causing massive harm to our fish stocks but now it seems other countries as well as our own have limited time and resources to contend with this serious problem.We all must be held responsible for our actions. Write your local representatives on this subject, and lets all ask for more funding and education on these matters.
Krocodile 2oz
Mooselook Wobbler – Orange
Mambo minnow, been very consistant over the years for stripers.
Scum frog is my best lure catching me a 8lb large mouth in the nashua river in NH. You don’t need the expensive lures to catch the big boys just some skill and Patience. I call him big green.
The J and B buck tail is a true
Performer and have a lot of luck with it when others fail.
Rapala Lure Hj-8 works in fresh as well as in saltwater.
Yo-Zuri livebait minnow jig assorted sizes
Max casting distance looks real hooked many with it
I like all these lures but my favorite is the fisherman’s outfitters 13″ squid bar
I cat h about 400 a year on creek chub striper strike in white. It sinks thats the key a few pops and when it pauses it falls back to the fish.
Got stryper pintail! best soft plastic out there!
Read the reports going cape monday
Mepps # 3 Gold Plain Aglia catches anything and everything LOL have caught seven different fish in a single pond.
Rapala Original Floating Minnow, hands down.
Rapala husky jerk. All sizes. All color patterns. Have done extremely well in salt and freshwater with silver/black 4″. Best fish, 37″ striper on a 6″ mack pattern on 10lb test freshwater setup on the rocks in Nahant!
I would like to enter the free box of lures cause I am the best caster of all time but I don’t catch a lot of fish which gives me lots of practice can’t wait to get that first box of goodies!,
A46. diomond jig green tube
Bomber Lures, BDonk-a-Donk……Trout color
Stan Gibbs pencil poppers any color.
And Acme silver and blue Kast master with a single bucktail hook in the 1 1/2 oz . weight
After having all my tackle stolen about 2months ago..Starting from scratch I would appreciate any help from any where. My best fishing partner has gone Above and beyond to help me. Any help you guys could send this way would really make a difference.
So many favorites….I like my yo-zuri color changing rattle trap and my sebille crankster and any swim baits for hard plastics and revolution frog or spittin wa frogs for topwater and senkos, brush hogs, and segmented swim baits for soft plastics.