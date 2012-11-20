UPDATE – Congratulations to Alex Teixeira, winner of the “Fish The World” giveaway!
Hardcore fishermen Maegan Hobe and her husband Chris were brainstorming tattoo designs when — trying to think up a more positive take on the acronym “F.T.W.” — Maegan came up with the phrase “Fish The World.” Chris immediately realized they had something more than just a tag line for the tattoo that now decorates his arm. Owners of the Salty Dog T-shirt store on Block Island for 15 years, they thought the edgy phrase would strike a chord with fishermen who have a little more attitude than the button-up, neat and proper types — and they were right. T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and accessories with the “Fish The World” slogan and accompanying hard-core artwork have been selling out from local shops in the Northeast and shipping fast from their website.
So what does “Fish The World” mean to Chris, who spends 3 seasons on Block Island and winter in the Florida Keys?
“From striper fishing up north to mahi fishing down south — surfcasting from the beach or chasing them from a boat — going offshore to blue water or staying inshore or in the back country — whenever you can get it, just as long as you’re out there,” he explains.
Visit fishtheworld.us to check out all their Hard Core Gear.
For a chance to win a Fish The World hooded sweatshirt, comment below with your answer to this question: If you could fish anywhere in the world for one day, where would it be?
I have to say Costa Rica. The diversity that they have down there for fish is just unbelievable. Such an amazing bottom, inshore and offshore fishery.
The rip off Montauk N.Y. One knows what is there but can always hope for the trophy of a lifetime. No need to leave the states.
The canyons off Grand Caymen.
The Amazon River! Crazy fishing and a chance of being eaten alive rolled into one!
Anegada- British Virgin Islands, West indies.
Remote and unspoiled .,Bonefish the shallows, big game the next day offshore !,
End the day with a native rum punch !
I would give my left arm to fish in Alaska !!
the waters off New Zealand
I would fish the waters of the Florida Keys
Australia. Almost doesn’t matter what I’d be fishing for. Because I’d be in Australia!
Cuttyhunks southwest shoreline in the early spring
Alaska is on the bucket list!
Block Island will always be my favorite!!
Off of Baja Mexico for Marlin.
back in Moriches Inlet on the 26" skiff the "ESSIE DEE" named after my grandmother with my father and grandfather. That is where it all started for me as a child. To have them back for a day…priceless.
Cabo san lucas, catching yellowfin a half mile offshore by kayak.
My dream fishing vacation would be wadding or boating the Flats along the Florida Keys and my one day would be casting for Tarpon in the shallows.
Alaska for Halibut
I would say Costa Rica. The videos from the Penn trip looked amazing.
Without a doubt, fishing Ambergris Caye in Belize would constitute my ultimate one day fishing location.
Fly and spearfishing in Bora Bora.
Madeira Island, Portugual.
Gulf of Mexico for stand up yellowfin action
Since I’ve never had the chance, I would fish Belize.
I saw a show on Peacock Bass fishing and would like to go to either Northern Brazil on the Rio Negrl or southern Venezuela on Lake Guri and the Rio Orinoco to try it out. These fish produce vicious strike and fight like a tank.
The one place I would like to fish in is Alaska and try out some salmon and halibut fishing.From stories I’ve heard it doesn’t get much better.Fishing in the last real American wilderness.
Race Poiny after a good noreaster
anywhere if my father could come back to life and fish with me I lost him to a storm off Georgia over 20 years ago He was piloting a 73'sportfisherman yacht up from Florida to Jersey to see my family and his only granddaughter when a giant wave took the bow of the boat of I would give anything just to be able to fish with him as we really didn't get to do this when I was growing up Marlin fishing in Cabo would be fun too.
Awe dad that got me yearly eyed … I wish he was still here 🙁
so do I so do I
I would call it “Groundfish Day” and I would wake up every morning to the same damn day until I get it right. Naturally, I would always leave room to correct a mistake so that I would have to continually get up and fish the same day all over again. It would be right here in Massachusetts fishing for groundfish out on the banks.
I’d like to tag along
Deeeeep on the south side of Montauk
Cozumel Mexico of course ! …. Though…. Any modern day pirates down there?? Hope so ! Would add yet another exotic ingredient to an already “trip of a lifetime”. Crystal clear aqua marine waters, palms, white white sand and the fishing, best in the world.
Happy Tails To Be
And to dream … what if …
What can I say…. there's nowhere like home! Being born and raised in the NYC suburb of Westchester County, I've always been fortunate enough to be able to fish the entire long island sound, all the way out to the massive Atlantic ocean. On the boat, or off land, its beautiful environments that change with each season add to the experience. So, yes, its true…if I could fish anywhere in the world, it would be right here in my own backyard!
One place, one day. It would definitely be the Outer Cape starting at Race Point hoofing it around Hatches, along the outside toward Wood End and then Long Point.
Off Cabo San Lucas, Baja Mexico! Fantastic fishing! And the fish are trophy size!
Mike Crook, agaupt1@yahoo.com.
No doubt about it, off the coast of Australia……..all kinds of fish, all kinds of fun.
rooster fish costa rica! ya baby
costa rica. for sure. so many fish to choose from. light tackle all the way. test your skills to the max.
I would love to fish for large haddock and king salmon in Alaska. It's a dream I will someday experience.
Key West in the early spring. Great weather and great fishing!
In a dory jigging for cod on the Grand Banks
I would like to fish on the Charles River in Boston for Carp. Then go through the lock and catch Stripers on the http://www.lobsterlure.com Yummy.
I WOULD LOVE TO FISH FOR HALIBUT IN ALASKA
Tuna fishing in Tunisia during the late winter/early spring run of the giant bluefins in the Mediterranean wearing my new "Fish the World/Hard Core" Hoodie.
Second choice: Back up trip: follow one of Hemingway's journey's off of Key West and recreate one of his trips (hopefully with similar results) – again, of course, wearing my new "Fish the World/ Hard Core" Hoodie.
Panama
I would pick Chatham for stripers!
Kamchatka river in Russia… HUGE Atlantic Salmon!
I would love to kayak fish for Yellowfin Tuna at Hannibal Bank Panama.
Labrador for northern pike.
But my dream will be fishing at Florida for any different species as possibles.
Kennebec river in maine
LBI, New Jersey.
LBI
Matlacha, Florida, not just for the fishing, but for the whole experience.
kennebec river maine
Off the Big Island HI for BIG, grander blue marlin. C&R of course!
Great Barrier Reef.
Key West
The entire east coast.
Surfcasting the rocks on Fishers Island 😉
The 2 places I want to fish on my bucket list are halibut off of Alaska, and PEI Bluefin tuna
This is a no brainer.I would love to fish the great barrier reef off the coast of australia!The fishing there is spectacular with hundreds of species to choose from! That would be a dream come true!
If I could fish anywhere in the world it would be the Seychelles. Second would be the Costa Rica surf for roosters.
I met a great guy who just happens to be addicted to fishing. They came back so psyched from their epic salmon trip in Oswego NY. That's where I would like my first official trip to be. Nothing fancy but sounded like quite the experience 🙂
…anywhere along the Striper Coast of Rhode Island or Long Island…
Eastern canadia for trophy brookies
Probably bringing in some huge Marlin off Baja.
Rio Negro in South America fishing top water for peacock bass and wolffish. Someday when I hit the lottery…
Kola Peninsula, Russia.
Grand Caymen. Blue water is only15 minutes from the dock!
Easily catching giant t’s in the Seychelles
Seaside NJ for striper. One day be able to look down the beach amd see the piers and boardwalk again. Jersey Strong
Montauk in Fall.
I would love to fish the Florida Keys. Where else can you fish the the flats for Bonefish in the morning, and either the caribbean for snapper and grouper or the Atlantic for any one of a number of gamefish in the afternoon.
Off of marathon florida.
I would love to fish Cabo San Lucas or Costa Rica !!!
I would love to go to costa rica and catch some mahi mahi and all the other cool fish there!
Salmon fishing on Russia’s Kola Peninsula. But Fish The World hooded sweatshirt should go to George Burns.
My dream is to fish New Zealand for their trophy Brown Trout. It would be a win win as in beautiful topography as well as excellent fishing. Whaddya say mates?
Lake George, Ny 🙂 smallie paradise 🙂
Christmas Island…
Alaska
Montauk, New York
Surf casting at Montauk point
Hawaii!
Or the Great Barrier reef…that's a good one too
Fish for salmon and trouts on Fraser river in British Columbia
Florida keys
Anvers Island, Antarctica..(catch and release of course :)).
Alaska
Peacock bass in French Guyana
I would fish on Block Island if I could fish anywhere in the world
Salmon fishin in Alaska with a big Grizzly on the the shore! O YEAH!
I would love to fish the waters off of New Zealand!
You would do better in the waters off New Orleans! I'm just sayin…..
Tuna like you have never seen. And you don't have too freeze your balls off!
If I could fish anywhere in the world for one day, I would fish with Jeremy Wade in the Bahamas because we could end up catching anything from baracudas to bone-fish to parrot fish. Fish On!
East coast of Africa for gt's
Outerbanks tuna
Off South Africa!
I would fish Syberia waters
I’m a simple soul on this one. I just want to be able to fish on Hogate, NJ again.
My trailer there has been destroyed by Sandy, the beach is closed, and I could sure use some surf fishing therapy.
Pesca panama
The Tropic Star Lodge in Pinas Bay, Panama. Over 300 IGFA world records have been set there.
Beyond fishing in Prince Edward Island for giant Bluefin Tuna I have always want to fish Marlin off Mexico.
Zanzibar – six species of billfish (Black, Blue and Striped Marlin, Sailfish, Broadbill Swordfish and the elusive Shortbill Spearfish), plus Wahoo, Dorado, Kingfish and more!
I would fish in Australia.
That's easy, I'd want to fish the Amazon. Although I'm a saltwater guy, the idea that there are freshwater fish that are bigger than me that could kill me while I'm trying to catch them is just way too cool. A close second would have to be Madeira Island Portugal in the spring when the tuna and grander-size marlin come through!
Rio Negro River – peacock bass!
Anywhere that rod tips bend toward the water, you have other fishing fanatics to share it with and, if it’s not catch and release, a good wine to compliment the fish fry party afterwards.
canada to fish some of the remote ponds and lakes in a floatplane.
Probably Pacific side of Costa Rica. Great offshore/inshore combo. Chance for a black marlin and an insane roosterfish bite in the same trip.
I would love to fish anywhere where I could have all my friends and family with me.
It's fun to go Bass or Striper fishing, but with friends or family makes it that much better and you always need a witness for that monster catch.
Block Island
Costa Rica
I would fish off south africa coast or australia. I would fish for tuna and great white. A once in a life time fishing trip.
….the Gulf of Tonkin! Semper Fi! Godspeed!
Oak Creek near Sedona Arizona. I know, not one of the most exciting place for a fishing trip but most likely one of my last. I am from Massachusetts and I am going to Arizona to celebrate Thsnksgiving with my daughter and her family. You see, Ihave cancer, its terminal. Fishing has been a huge part of my life and I have traveled far
and wide and caught all kinds of fish. I would call it my favorite hobby, but if you ask my wife she would say it is more of an obsession! Perhaps you’ll send me a sweatshirt, hopefully so, because if I had more time…I would certainly Fish The World HARD CORE. Without a doubt!
Nantucket at OLD MAN Shoal with my old man!
Right now it would be one more day with albies on the West Wall, Pt. Judith RI!
I would love to fish the Eg and Uur rivers in Mongolia for the giant Taimen. I will never be able to actually fish there but to catch the largest trout in the world before the become extinct would be the trip of a lifetime.
After fighting cancer two times over the past two years I would love to go out tuna fishing on the grand banks and bring in a 500 pounder!
Costa Rica is at the top of my “White-Bucket-List”. I’ve read and seen so much in regards to quality fish as well as a diverse menu of species to catch…whether from a boat OR even from shore. Would be a dream come true to catch Roosters while standing on the sand.
Thanks for the chance, hope to you see you on the sandy beaches of Costa Rica someday.
Boca Raton Florida…would love to jump a Tarpon!
I always wanted to fish Alaska for BIG Halibit
Salmon fishing in Alaska, Kenai Peninsula and the area for King Salmon at world class resort with my son.
Any beach , as long as my son is with me.
britsh columba with fly girl. shes hot and can catch fish.
I would fish the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia if I could fish anywheere in the world.
Prince Edward island… Because you can catch 1000 lb tuna…. You revive and release them….but it’s the joy of leaving them live to fight another battle :)))
It would have to be lake Florida
I would have to say….anywhere i could catch fish with my 3 year old son Eli…..