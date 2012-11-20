Giveaway: “Fish The World” Sweatshirt

UPDATE – Congratulations to Alex Teixeira, winner of the “Fish The World” giveaway!

 

Hardcore fishermen Maegan Hobe and her husband Chris were brainstorming tattoo designs when — trying to think up a more positive take on the acronym “F.T.W.” — Maegan came up with the phrase “Fish The World.” Chris immediately realized they had something more than just a tag line for the tattoo that now decorates his arm. Owners of the Salty Dog T-shirt store on Block Island for 15 years, they thought the edgy phrase would strike a chord with fishermen who have a little more attitude than the button-up, neat and proper types — and they were right. T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and accessories with the “Fish The World” slogan and accompanying hard-core artwork have been selling out from local shops in the Northeast and shipping fast from their website.

So what does “Fish The World” mean to Chris, who spends 3 seasons on Block Island and winter in the Florida Keys?

“From striper fishing up north to mahi fishing down south — surfcasting from the beach or chasing them from a boat —  going offshore to blue water or staying inshore or in the back country  — whenever you can get it, just as long as you’re out there,” he explains.

Visit fishtheworld.us to check out all their Hard Core Gear.

For a chance to win a Fish The World hooded sweatshirt, comment below with your answer to this question: If you could fish anywhere in the world for one day, where would it be?

  1. Justin

    I have to say Costa Rica. The diversity that they have down there for fish is just unbelievable. Such an amazing bottom, inshore and offshore fishery.

  2. Peter Garby

    The rip off Montauk N.Y. One knows what is there but can always hope for the trophy of a lifetime. No need to leave the states.

  5. Ralph Coakley

    Anegada- British Virgin Islands, West indies.
    Remote and unspoiled .,Bonefish the shallows, big game the next day offshore !,
    End the day with a native rum punch !

  9. Brad D.

    Australia. Almost doesn’t matter what I’d be fishing for. Because I’d be in Australia!

  13. Charles DeVerna

    back in Moriches Inlet on the 26" skiff the "ESSIE DEE" named after my grandmother with my father and grandfather. That is where it all started for me as a child. To have them back for a day…priceless.

  15. FCJMAHOPAC

    My dream fishing vacation would be wadding or boating the Flats along the Florida Keys and my one day would be casting for Tarpon in the shallows.

  18. Bill Dubiel

    Without a doubt, fishing Ambergris Caye in Belize would constitute my ultimate one day fishing location.

  23. Tom Gavin

    I saw a show on Peacock Bass fishing and would like to go to either Northern Brazil on the Rio Negrl or southern Venezuela on Lake Guri and the Rio Orinoco to try it out. These fish produce vicious strike and fight like a tank.

  24. Bill D.

    The one place I would like to fish in is Alaska and try out some salmon and halibut fishing.From stories I’ve heard it doesn’t get much better.Fishing in the last real American wilderness.

  26. George Burns

    anywhere if my father could come back to life and fish with me I lost him to a storm off Georgia over 20 years ago He was piloting a 73'sportfisherman yacht up from Florida to Jersey to see my family and his only granddaughter when a giant wave took the bow of the boat of I would give anything just to be able to fish with him as we really didn't get to do this when I was growing up Marlin fishing in Cabo would be fun too.

  27. Tim

    I would call it “Groundfish Day” and I would wake up every morning to the same damn day until I get it right. Naturally, I would always leave room to correct a mistake so that I would have to continually get up and fish the same day all over again. It would be right here in Massachusetts fishing for groundfish out on the banks.

  29. Brian Forsythe

    Cozumel Mexico of course ! …. Though…. Any modern day pirates down there?? Hope so ! Would add yet another exotic ingredient to an already “trip of a lifetime”. Crystal clear aqua marine waters, palms, white white sand and the fishing, best in the world.
    Happy Tails To Be
    And to dream … what if …

  30. Anonymous

    What can I say…. there's nowhere like home! Being born and raised in the NYC suburb of Westchester County, I've always been fortunate enough to be able to fish the entire long island sound, all the way out to the massive Atlantic ocean. On the boat, or off land, its beautiful environments that change with each season add to the experience. So, yes, its true…if I could fish anywhere in the world, it would be right here in my own backyard!

  31. Jim Barker

    One place, one day. It would definitely be the Outer Cape starting at Race Point hoofing it around Hatches, along the outside toward Wood End and then Long Point.

  33. Dick Duddy

    No doubt about it, off the coast of Australia……..all kinds of fish, all kinds of fun.

  35. dennis sullivan

    costa rica. for sure. so many fish to choose from. light tackle all the way. test your skills to the max.

  41. Steve Barr

    Tuna fishing in Tunisia during the late winter/early spring run of the giant bluefins in the Mediterranean wearing my new "Fish the World/Hard Core" Hoodie.

    Second choice: Back up trip: follow one of Hemingway's journey's off of Key West and recreate one of his trips (hopefully with similar results) – again, of course, wearing my new "Fish the World/ Hard Core" Hoodie.

  60. Brian Bloom

    The 2 places I want to fish on my bucket list are halibut off of Alaska, and PEI Bluefin tuna

  61. Michael Flaherty

    This is a no brainer.I would love to fish the great barrier reef off the coast of australia!The fishing there is spectacular with hundreds of species to choose from! That would be a dream come true!

  62. Rob Bartolini

    If I could fish anywhere in the world it would be the Seychelles. Second would be the Costa Rica surf for roosters.

  63. Sheri Aubin Northgraves

    I met a great guy who just happens to be addicted to fishing. They came back so psyched from their epic salmon trip in Oswego NY. That's where I would like my first official trip to be. Nothing fancy but sounded like quite the experience 🙂

  67. Steve Nickerson

    Rio Negro in South America fishing top water for peacock bass and wolffish. Someday when I hit the lottery…

  73. Andrew Goldchain

    I would love to fish the Florida Keys. Where else can you fish the the flats for Bonefish in the morning, and either the caribbean for snapper and grouper or the Atlantic for any one of a number of gamefish in the afternoon.

  77. Christie

    I would love to go to costa rica and catch some mahi mahi and all the other cool fish there!

  78. Bruce Bjork

    Salmon fishing on Russia’s Kola Peninsula. But Fish The World hooded sweatshirt should go to George Burns.

  79. Bill Wyrebek

    My dream is to fish New Zealand for their trophy Brown Trout. It would be a win win as in beautiful topography as well as excellent fishing. Whaddya say mates?

  94. Beth Strmiska

    If I could fish anywhere in the world for one day, I would fish with Jeremy Wade in the Bahamas because we could end up catching anything from baracudas to bone-fish to parrot fish. Fish On!

  99. Laura Compton

    I’m a simple soul on this one. I just want to be able to fish on Hogate, NJ again.
    My trailer there has been destroyed by Sandy, the beach is closed, and I could sure use some surf fishing therapy.

  101. Mark OBrien

    The Tropic Star Lodge in Pinas Bay, Panama. Over 300 IGFA world records have been set there.

  103. Zlatka

    Zanzibar – six species of billfish (Black, Blue and Striped Marlin, Sailfish, Broadbill Swordfish and the elusive Shortbill Spearfish), plus Wahoo, Dorado, Kingfish and more!

  105. Dan Walsh

    That's easy, I'd want to fish the Amazon. Although I'm a saltwater guy, the idea that there are freshwater fish that are bigger than me that could kill me while I'm trying to catch them is just way too cool. A close second would have to be Madeira Island Portugal in the spring when the tuna and grander-size marlin come through!

  107. bluedog

    Anywhere that rod tips bend toward the water, you have other fishing fanatics to share it with and, if it’s not catch and release, a good wine to compliment the fish fry party afterwards.

  109. Matt D

    Probably Pacific side of Costa Rica. Great offshore/inshore combo. Chance for a black marlin and an insane roosterfish bite in the same trip.

  110. Tavis Mckee

    I would love to fish anywhere where I could have all my friends and family with me.
    It's fun to go Bass or Striper fishing, but with friends or family makes it that much better and you always need a witness for that monster catch.

  115. Wayne

    Oak Creek near Sedona Arizona. I know, not one of the most exciting place for a fishing trip but most likely one of my last. I am from Massachusetts and I am going to Arizona to celebrate Thsnksgiving with my daughter and her family. You see, Ihave cancer, its terminal. Fishing has been a huge part of my life and I have traveled far
    and wide and caught all kinds of fish. I would call it my favorite hobby, but if you ask my wife she would say it is more of an obsession! Perhaps you’ll send me a sweatshirt, hopefully so, because if I had more time…I would certainly Fish The World HARD CORE. Without a doubt!

  118. Mark S

    I would love to fish the Eg and Uur rivers in Mongolia for the giant Taimen. I will never be able to actually fish there but to catch the largest trout in the world before the become extinct would be the trip of a lifetime.

  119. James

    After fighting cancer two times over the past two years I would love to go out tuna fishing on the grand banks and bring in a 500 pounder!

  120. Gilly

    Costa Rica is at the top of my “White-Bucket-List”. I’ve read and seen so much in regards to quality fish as well as a diverse menu of species to catch…whether from a boat OR even from shore. Would be a dream come true to catch Roosters while standing on the sand.

    Thanks for the chance, hope to you see you on the sandy beaches of Costa Rica someday.

  123. alan bedard

    Salmon fishing in Alaska, Kenai Peninsula and the area for King Salmon at world class resort with my son.

  127. Richard newbauer

    Prince Edward island… Because you can catch 1000 lb tuna…. You revive and release them….but it’s the joy of leaving them live to fight another battle :)))

  129. Danny

    I would have to say….anywhere i could catch fish with my 3 year old son Eli…..

