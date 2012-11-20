UPDATE – Congratulations to Alex Teixeira, winner of the “Fish The World” giveaway!

Hardcore fishermen Maegan Hobe and her husband Chris were brainstorming tattoo designs when — trying to think up a more positive take on the acronym “F.T.W.” — Maegan came up with the phrase “Fish The World.” Chris immediately realized they had something more than just a tag line for the tattoo that now decorates his arm. Owners of the Salty Dog T-shirt store on Block Island for 15 years, they thought the edgy phrase would strike a chord with fishermen who have a little more attitude than the button-up, neat and proper types — and they were right. T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and accessories with the “Fish The World” slogan and accompanying hard-core artwork have been selling out from local shops in the Northeast and shipping fast from their website.

So what does “Fish The World” mean to Chris, who spends 3 seasons on Block Island and winter in the Florida Keys?

“From striper fishing up north to mahi fishing down south — surfcasting from the beach or chasing them from a boat — going offshore to blue water or staying inshore or in the back country — whenever you can get it, just as long as you’re out there,” he explains.

