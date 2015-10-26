Ghost Stories of The Surf

Have you ever been fishing the surf late at night and felt a sudden chill? Have you ever heard whispers carried by the wind on a totally empty beach? Have you ever seen a figure out of the corner of your eye, only to turn on your light and have it disappear? Every fisherman has, and while most attribute these encounters to the long hours and lack of sleep that comes with fishing the surf, some believe there’s a supernatural explanation.

The long nights, cold winds and Halloween decorations passed on the way to the fishing grounds, make October an especially spooky time on the beaches. Here are a few ghost stories from some of the most popular surfcasting spots in the Northeast to give you something to think about while looking for that big, late-night, fall-run striper.

Canal Creepers

If campfire stories have taught us anything, it’s that you don’t mess with cemeteries. You don’t linger in them, you don’t build over them and you definitely don’t excavate the bodies and move them. Yet that’s what happened as the Cape Cod Canal was being dug in 1909.

The bodies were relocated to the Sagamore Cemetery, which now rests just a short distance from the Sagamore Bridge on the Cape side of the Canal. It’s said that, in the confusion, a number of the bodies were placed under the wrong headstones—another recipe for restless spirits. The Sagamore Cemetery has a reputation among Cape Cod residents for being haunted, with mysteriously moved headstones and whiffs of phantom cigar smoke being the more famous encounters. Occasionally, ghostly sightings are even made along the banks of the Cape Cod Canal.

Cape May Mooncussers

Mooncussers, the land-based pirates who used false signal fires to confuse captains into running aground, are responsible for a large number of the restless souls that wander the Northeast surf. So-named because the full moon made it impossible for them to ply their devious trade, the mooncussers were supposedly active in Cape May, New Jersey, and Chatham, Massachusetts, both areas where nighttime navigation would have been difficult even under the best circumstances. When a ship ran aground, the mooncussers would board it, slay the crew and make off with the loot. The lost souls of those crews are said to still wander the shorelines of these towns, wearing their 18th Century garb, searching for their lost loved ones, and scaring the waders off any surfcaster who happens to be fishing nearby.

Montauk Mysteries

Though not exactly ghostly in nature, the stories surrounding the experiments at Camp Hero near Montauk Point are nonetheless disturbing. They include unintentional time-travel, creatures from other dimensions, and extraterrestrial encounters. Perhaps the most unsettling of the Camp Hero stories are the rumors that scientists at the base kidnapped young men to conduct mind-control experiments. While hiking deep into Montauk’s South Side on fall nights, under the bluffs below Camp Hero, it has occasionally crossed my mind that a lone fisherman would make an excellent candidate for such an experiment, a thought that causes me to quicken my pace considerably.

It’s probably no coincidence that the nights when the spirits seem most active are the nights when the fish aren’t very active at all. Perhaps that’s because when the stripers are biting, the most worrisome thing about encountering a ghost on the beach is that he might tell someone else where you were fishing. Happy Halloween.