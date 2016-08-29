The Future of Fishing: What’s New In Fishing Gear

The annual International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) offers a sneak peek at what’s coming next in fishing rods, reels, lures and more.

LURES Savage Gear Suicide Duck The Savage Gear Suicide Duck mimics a distressed duckling that’s been separated from the brood to generate explosive strikes from big bass, muskies, and pike. The Suicide Duck is a dual-prop topwater bait available in two sizes (4.25 and 6 inches) and three colors (yellow duck, wood duck, and black bird). $16-$19 savagegear-usa.com Sebile Stick Shadd Generation 2 Sebile Fishing Innovations introduced an upgraded version of one of their most popular baits with the Stick Shadd Generation 2. In addition to new colors representing Northeast baitfish like bunker and mackerel, the Stick Shadd is available in two new sizes, 2.5 and 8.5 inches. The Generation 2 Stick Shadd also has improved hardware, yet will sell at a lower price than the first generation. The Stick Shadd has an erratic action when cast and trolled, and has been a proven producer of big stripers and bluefin tuna. $7-$20; sebile.com Yo-Zuri Mag Darter Surfcasters who have been asking for years for a larger Yo-Zuri Mag Darter can now buy the plug they’ve been waiting for. The Mag Darter will soon be available in a 2 ounce, 6.5-inch size and two new colors: bone and mullet. yo-zuri.com X-Rap Long Cast and Long Cast Shallow Rapala put an emphasis on saltwater with the new Rapala Coastal series. Included are several lures that will be of interest to anglers targeting stripers, blues, and other saltwater gamefish, including the X-Rap Long Cast and Long Cast Shallow, the X-Rap Twitchin’ Minnow and Twitchin’ Mullet, and the Skitter V. All lures feature heavy-duty plastic bodies and coastal color patterns. Rapala.com Shimano Coltsniper Jerkbait The propulsion weight-transfer system in the new Shimano Coltsniper Jerkbait gives it incredible casting distance for a minnow plug. Plus, it’s through-wired, making it tough enough for big stripers and even bluefin tuna. The Coltsniper Jerkbait is available in two sizes, 1.1 and 2.2 ounces, and eight colors, including popular surfcasting colors like green mackerel, bone, and translucent amber. $13-$15; fish.shimano.com

REELS Penn Slammer III The newly upgraded Penn Slammer III is tougher than ever with its IPX6 Sealed System that keeps water out of the gear box and drag system–a big boon to surfcasters, kayakers, and small boaters. The sealed Dura Drag system dishes out 30 pounds of pressure on the smaller models and 60 pounds of pressure on the largest. $250-$350; pennreels.com 100% Truth Reels OS The 100% Truth Reels OS (for “offshore small) have immense line capacity (740 yards of 30-pound-test) and a fast retrieve (58 inches per crank), all while remaining a light 24.6 ounces. $500; truthreels.com Fin-Nor Offshore Tuna fishermen looking for a reasonably priced offshore spinning reel should check out the redesigned Fin-Nor Offshore spinning reel. It features an upgraded stainless steel main gear, multi-layer corrosion protection, and a sealed carbon-fiber drag designed to slow down hard-charging tuna. $159-$189; finnorfishing.com Abu Garcia Revo MGXtreme The Abu Garcia Revo MGXtreme low profile baitcaster is the lightest Revo yet, weighing in at just 4.5 ounces. The MGXtreme low profile reel combines the new SLC spool concept, with hybrid ceramic bearings resulting in a reel with first class casting performance in an incredibly lightweight package. $499.95; abugarcia.com Quantum Smoke HD Designed for heavy-duty freshwater and inshore saltwater fishing, the Quantum Smoke HD features an SCR aluminum frame and side cover finished with Saltguard 2.0 for added corrosion resistance. The Smoke HD also comes loaded with a heavy-duty Aluminum PT main gear and drive shaft. $200; quantumfishing.com Shimano Stradic CI4+ The updated Shimano Stradic CI4+ shaves even more weight off the reel’s previous generation with an asymmetrical rotor that moves the bail trip to the opposite side, where it acts as the counter balance. The lighter rotor also has an easier rotation start up. The CI4+ also features Shimano’s CoreProtect, providing water resistance and corrosion protection. $230, fish.shimano.com Fin-Nor Mega Lite Spinning Reels The Fin-Nor Mega Lite Spinning Reels feature a MegaLock infinite anti-reverse clutch, changeable right/left hand retrieve, forged and machined Braid-Ready spool, and a sealed, multi-stack MegaDrag, making them a perfect inshore and freshwater reel at a great value. $49.99-$69.99; finnorfishing.com Okuma Makaira The Okuma Makaira is designed to stand up to brutal saltwater conditions and monster fish. The body and spool are watertight, and the drive system features a forged, machine cut and ported 304 stainless steel main gear paired with a 17-4 stainless steel pinion gear. Two sizes include the MK-20000 (capacity: 490 yards of 65-pound braid) and the MK-30000 (capacity: 700 yards of 80-pound braid). The unique drag operates like a conventional lever drag system with a preset and fine adjustment within the range for up to 66 pounds of pressure. $770-$880; okumafishing.com

RODS St. Croix’s Legend Glass Series St. Croix’s Legend Glass Series Rods give bass fishermen the classic soft-action feel of a fiberglass rod for crankbaiting while being extremely lightweight and strong. There are four models of the Legend Glass available from 6 feet, 10 inches, to 7 feet, 11 inches. $240-$250; stcroixrods.com Asquith Fly Rods Shimano technology and G. Loomis fly-rod expertise have combined to bring a unique concept to fly-anglers with Asquith Fly Rods. The blanks are rolled using Shimano’s proprietary Spiral X process in Kumamoto, Japan, and then hand-finished at the G. Loomis facility in Woodland, Washington. The lineup includes nine 9-foot rods in 4 through 12 weights, and five spey rods. Two Asquith fly reels are also available, designed and built by Shimano. $1000-$1700; gloomis.com L.L. Bean Spinning Surf Rod Surfcasters have a new reasonably priced rod option with the L.L. Bean Spinning Surf Rod. The rod is made from durable, high-modulus graphite, features a reel seat with locking ring to keep the reel snug while plugging, and has a comfortable shrink-wrap grip. It will be available in 8-, 9-, and 10-foot versions. $89-$109; llbean.com Lew’s Mach Speed Stick Inshore Rod Lew’s Mach Speed Stick Inshore Rod features an IM6 graphite blank constructed using Lew’s exclusive “Carbon Nano Tube” process for greater strength in a lightweight and sensitive design. The rod also has American Tackle’s new AirWave guide system and a split-grip handle with Winn Dri-Tac technology. $80; lews.com

TACKLE AND GEAR Bubba Blade Fishing Pliers Bubba Blade’s Fishing Pliers feature the same no-slip-grip handle as Bubba Blade knives, ensuring this tool will stay firmly anchored in your hand. These pliers also feature a super-tough Cobalt cutter plus convenient split shot and leader sleeve crimping cutouts. The pliers include a lanyard and hard case with a belt clip for ease of use. bubbablade.com Tuf-Line Domin8 Tuf-Line Domin8 is an eight-carrier braided line designed for superior abrasion resistance, increased casting distance and smooth performance on spinning and baitcasting reels. It is available in strengths from 10- to 80-pound test on spools of 150, 300, or 2500 yards. tuf-line.com Live Target Swimbait Series Offering ultra-life-like replicas of nine different forage species, the Live Target Swimbait Series mimics not only the appearance, but the actions. The oscillating tail closely matches the swimming motions of each prey species, while a built in hook-guard keeps the wide-gap hood free of weeds. Northeast fishermen will be interested in the rainbow trout and golden shiner models in freshwater and the mullet and blueback herring models will catch the eye of striped bass fishermen. livetargetlures.com Maxima BRAID 8 Maxima BRAID 8 is a new braid constructed with proprietary, 8-yarn round construction braiding technology. The process interweaves the micro-fibers extremely tight and rounder than many other braids. The sealed and smooth surface is achieved by Maxima’s new Triple Coating Treatment (TCT) which leads to exceptional castability and outstanding abrasion resistance. Available in 150- and 300-yard spools of 10- to 80-pound test. maximafishingline.com VMC Coastal Black Series Hooks The VMC Coastal Black Series Hooks are made specifically for salt water with built-up layers of ultra-thin black finish that help the hook withstand the harsh saltwater environment. The Coastal Black finish has tested to be five times more corrosion resistant than traditional black finishes, and will be available in VMC’s most popular hook styles, including trebles, live-bait, and circle, all of interest to striped bass and offshore fishermen. vmchooks.com Frabill Dual Bait Bucket The Frabill Dual Bait Bucket houses two types of bait within a single self-contained bucket. It keeps minnows frisky in the insulated, oxygenated water when paired with a portable Frabill aerator. Nightcrawlers and other baits can be stowed in a separate, built-in lid compartment that will keep the baits chilled. $29.99; frabill.com Yeti Hopper Flip The Yeti Hopper Flip is a soft-sided cooler built to withstand serious abuse in the field, even with everyday use. Its wide-mouth opening makes for easy loading and access to food and drinks. The compact, cubed body allows for easy portability. $280; yeti.com Plano Guide Series Plano has upgraded their best-selling Guide Series Soft Tackle Bags from the lid to the base. New models will incorporate a Utili-Tackle Rail System, a molded base and lid system that provides attachment points for fishing accessories, as well as bag tie-down on kayaks, slippery boat decks and more. $19.99-$119.99; planomolding.com Cuda Precision Gaffs Cuda has introduced a complete line of Precision Gaffs engineered to deliver deadly accuracy in a design that is strong, lightweight, and easy to handle. The Cuda Precision Gaff line includes four models ranging in length from 4 to 8 feet, all with carbon-fiber shafts, corded grips, integrated tip protectors, and Cuda’s patented stainless steel gaff hooks. $149-$269; cudabrand.com

APPAREL Hodgman H Lock Interchangable Soles The Hodgman H Lock Interchangable Soles, featured on Hodgman’s Vion, Aesis, and H5 wading boots, allow fishermen to swap soles for the best traction on any terrain. Available soles include felt, studded felt, WadeTech rubber soles, and studded WadeTech. $150-$220; hodgman.com Grundens Gaff Shorts The Grundens Gaff Shorts are tailored from a cotton/polyester/spandex blend fabric with DWR, which delivers the water-resistant, stain-resistant, quick drying performance, while providing four-way stretch comfort and ease of movement. The Gaff Short provides 50 UPF sun protection, and includes a tool pocket lined with slash-resistant, abrasion-resistant SuperFabric™. Five available pockets provide ample storage for gear and personal items. $60; grundens.com SoftScience Fin A lace-up water shoe with a self-draining system and mesh upper, the SoftScience Fin dries quickly and holds its grip on slippery surfaces. At the core of the construction is a proprietary material called Trileon—a closed-cell copolymer with unique properties that make it possible to produce a comfortable shoe weighing just 6 to 10 ounces with great support. $80; softscience.com StormR Aero Jacket The StormR Aero Jacket is built with a semi-stretch construction to provide full range of motion. It is breathable to keep anglers cool, but fully waterproof to keep rain out. Neoprene wrist seals, Velcro wrist adjustments, and a fully sealed YKK zipper further ensure that no water gets in. $300; stormrusa.com Costa Rafael Sunglasses Costa’s Rafael Sunglasses have an aggressive styling, wide temple design, and signature three-square hole venting to keep your eyes nice and cool. It is available with polarized 580 glass to cut glare and spot fish cruising into casting range. $198-$249; costadelmar.com Xtratuf Kryptek Ankle Deck Boots Designed to keep feet dry when fishing in warm weather, the stylish Xtratuf Kryptek Ankle Deck Boots feature the Xpress Cool liner that wicks away moisture and creates a cooling sensation. $90; xtratufboots.com Buff Angling Caps New Buff Angling Caps come in two popular styles: the six-panel snapback cap and five-panel trucker cap. Each features a dark, anti-glare underbill, a low-profile, moisture-wicking headband, and a bill treated with a stain-guard finish to protect against fish slime and grime. The caps are available in freshwater and saltwater patterns. buffusa.com

ELECTRONICS Lowrance Elite 7ti The Lowrance Elite 7ti offers premium features at an affordable price, including touchscreen technology, built-in mapping, Smartsteer autopilot trolling motor control, and integrated wireless connectivity. $649; lowrance.com Fell Marine MOB+ Wireless Cut-Off Switch The Fell Marine MOB+ Wireless Cut-Off Switch consists of an xHUB, a xFOB which can be worn inside the wristband or on your lifejacket or pocket. The xFOB is placed in the wristband, the xHUB is installed in the boat. The principle which the MOB+ function is based on relies on the connection between the xFOB and the xHUB. If the connection is broken, either because the user fell into the water or distanced him or herself 50 feet from the Boat unit, the engine will stop instantly. An extra safety feature is that the engine can be restarted after six seconds, allowing the others onboard to quickly rescue the person in the water. $179; fellmarine.com Humminbird Helix 10 SI The Humminbird Helix 10 SI offers industry-best screen brightness, advanced imaging technologies, an Ethernet port for networking multiple units, and technologies like Minn Kota i-Pilot Link and Humminbird 360 Imaging. AutoChart Live allows anglers to make their own maps in realtime. All models in the HELIX 10 family feature upgradable software. $1500; humminbird.com Minn Kota Ultrex Trolling Motor The new Minn Kota Ultrex Trolling Motor gives anglers the control and responsiveness of a Fortrex plus effortless power steering and Spot-Lock electric anchoring. The Ultrex lineup will consist of several i-Pilot- or i-Pilot Link- and US2-enabled combos, including 24-volt,

80-pound thrust and 36-volt, 112-pound thrust versions. $2200-$2800; minnkotamotors.com