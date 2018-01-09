Free New Hampshire Ice Fishing Talk January 10, 2018

NH Fish and Game will host a free ice fishing seminar on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord.

CONTACT:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211

Becky Johnson: (603) 271-3211

Come hear New Hampshire Fishing Guide Tim Moore talk about how to catch white perch and lake trout through the ice. You’ll get the latest insights on equipment and gear, where to find these fish, and strategies for angling success. Both experienced ice anglers and those new to the sport are welcome.

Tim Moore is a full-time New Hampshire fishing guide and outdoor writer. He conducts fishing seminars from Maine to Minnesota and guides hundreds of ice anglers from around the world in search of lake trout and white perch.