Four Knots You Need To Know

Poorly tied knots are the main reason why many big fish gain their freedom before reaching the net. Master these four simple knots, and you’ll be prepared when you finally encounter Mr. Big.
The Dropper Loop:
This knot forms a loop at a right angle to the main line. It’s an excellent way to attach a dropper fly in front of a swimming plug. It’s also perfect for attaching teasers above a jig, and can also be used to attached pre-tied bottomfish leaders above your sinker using a loop-to-loop connection.
Attach droppers using a loop-to-loop connection
Snelling a Hook
This is the best way to attach an angle-eyed-hook to a leader. The knot is extremely strong, and always pulls the hook straight, resulting in better hook-ups.
Pass your line through the eye and make a loop.
Pass the tag end through the loop.
Make 5 or 6 turns, then pull the main- line to tighten.
Trim the tag end.
Improved Clinch Knot:
This tried-and-true knot is a favorite with many fishermen. It’s ideal for tying your line directly to a lure, swivel or straight-shank hook. If there is just one knot to master, this is it.
Make five to seven wraps.
Cinch the knot tight and trim the tag end.
The Double-Uni Knot
This knot, also known as the uni-to-uni knot, is ideal for attaching two lines of varying thickness, such as attaching a fluorocarbon leader directly to braided line.
Braid main line (top/black) Fluoro leader (bottom/white)
2 Make 4 to 6 wraps.
3 Tighten neatly without twisting the line.
4 Repeat the first three steps, wrapping the braided line around the fluoro 8 to 10 times.
5 Slowly pull the two knots together.
6 Trim the tag ends.
