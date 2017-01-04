Four Knots You Need To Know

Poorly tied knots are the main reason why many big fish gain their freedom before reaching the net. Master these four simple knots, and you’ll be prepared when you finally encounter Mr. Big.

The Dropper Loop:

This knot forms a loop at a right angle to the main line. It’s an excellent way to attach a dropper fly in front of a swimming plug. It’s also perfect for attaching teasers above a jig, and can also be used to attached pre-tied bottomfish leaders above your sinker using a loop-to-loop connection.
dropper loop step 1 dropper loop step 2 dropper loop step 3

dropper loop step 4

Attach droppers using a loop-to-loop connection

Snelling a Hook

This is the best way to attach an angle-eyed-hook to a leader. The knot is extremely strong, and always pulls the hook straight, resulting in better hook-ups.
snell hook step 1

Pass your line through the eye and make a loop.

snell hook step 2

Pass the tag end through the loop.

snell hoop step 3

Make 5 or 6 turns, then pull the main- line to tighten.

snell hook step 4

Trim the tag end.

Improved Clinch Knot:

This tried-and-true knot is a favorite with many fishermen. It’s ideal for tying your line directly to a lure, swivel or straight-shank hook. If there is just one knot to master, this is it.
clinch knot step 1

Make five to seven wraps.

clinch knot step 2 clinch knot step 3

clinch knot step 4

Cinch the knot tight and trim the tag end.

The Double-Uni Knot

This knot, also known as the uni-to-uni knot, is ideal for attaching two lines of varying thickness, such as attaching a fluorocarbon leader directly to braided line.
double uni step 1

Braid main line (top/black) Fluoro leader (bottom/white)

double uni step 2

2 Make 4 to 6 wraps.

double uni step 3

3 Tighten neatly without twisting the line.

double uni step 4

4 Repeat the first three steps, wrapping the braided line around the fluoro 8 to 10 times.

double uni step 5

5 Slowly pull the two knots together.

double uni step 6

6 Trim the tag ends.

Illustrations by Peter Owen, from his book The Pocket Guide to Fishing Knots, courtesy Burford Books.

