Four Knots You Need To Know

Poorly tied knots are the main reason why many big fish gain their freedom before reaching the net. Master these four simple knots, and you’ll be prepared when you finally encounter Mr. Big.

The Dropper Loop:

Snelling a Hook

Improved Clinch Knot:

The Double-Uni Knot

Illustrations by Peter Owen, from his book The Pocket Guide to Fishing Knots, courtesy Burford Books.