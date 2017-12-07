Pennsylvania Fishing Report – December 7, 2017

Northwest Region

Get your license ONLINE – 2018 Fishing License go on sale December 1st: gonefishingpa.com/

REMINDER – Mandatory Cold Weather Life Jacket Wear began on November 1, 2017 and runs through April 30, 2018.

Learn more here: http://www.fishandboat.com/Boat/BoatingRegulations/Pages/MandatoryPFD.aspx

Butler County

Lake Arthur

Anglers are catching Largemouth Bass on brown crankbaits and minnows. With winter approaching, catfish would be good to target. Try chicken liver, shrimp or night crawlers off the bottom. If fishing from shore, try the more popular accesses; Bear Run, Rt. 528, and Old 422.

Harbor Acres Lake

Trout anglers are reminded that this lake was stocked in the last week of October. The season remains open until the end of February and the limit is three trout. Most of the stocked trout are large Rainbow Trout.

Clarion County

Allegheny River

Anglers are catching some Smallmouth Bass and Walleyes. Anglers and boaters using the PFBC’s Parker City Access Area are reminded that this is a PFBC controlled access area and all boats, including canoes and kayaks, must be registered or have a launch permit to use this facility.

Kahle Lake

Anglers are catching Bluegills, crappies, and Yellow Perch. Anglers and boaters are reminded that Kahle Lake is a PFBC owned lake and all boats, including canoes and kayaks must be registered or have a launch permit to use this facility.

Piney Dam

Anglers are catching Yellow Perch and some Walleyes. Anglers and boaters using the PFBC’s Mill Creek Access Area are reminded that this is a PFBC owned access area and that all boats, including canoes and kayaks, must be registered or have a launch permit to use this facility.

Crawford County

Pymatuning Reservoir

Anglers are fishing these falling water temperatures and are catching a good amount of Walleye throughout the lake. Anglers are catching crappie and panfish as well.

French Creek

When water levels are good, anglers are catching Walleye and Smallmouth Bass.

Canadohta Lake

Canadohta Lake is at winter pool levels.

Woodcock Lake

Woodcock Lake is at winter pool levels. Anglers are catching a few Walleyes by boat at Woodcock Lake. Boats moored at PFBC access areas need removed by Dec. 1.

Eastern Erie County

Area Steelhead tributaries

Anglers are catching Steelhead throughout Eastern Erie County. 12 and 20 Mile streams have been the most consistent. Steelhead are upstream on 20 mile. Always keep an eye on the forecast as the weather is always changing in Erie. Fly anglers have been doing the best with sucker spawn and egg-like patterns. Bait anglers have been using minnows and single eggs.

Lake Pleasant

Lake Pleasant will be stocked with trout this month.

Lake LeBoeuf

Cold water species in Lake LeBoeuf will also be heating up. Spoons and minnow stickbaits are the go to there.

Lake Erie

The docks are out at Northeast Marina so use caution if you choose to launch a boat from that facility.

Forest County

Allegheny River

Walleye and Norther Pike fishing has been productive on the Tionesta pool of the Allegheny River. Anglers are catching walleye and northern pike from boats and along the shore near the boat ramp and at the point of the island. Live bait seems to be the most productive approach.

Tionesta Lake

Trolling along the shoreline seems to be the most productive method for catching fall time Muskellunge.

Tionesta Outflow

Muskellunge, Walleye and Northern Pike fishing is productive near the wall and the campground side. Downstream of the wall, a fishing trail provides access to the creek. Anglers must have a trout/salmon permit to fish in Tionesta Creek, from the outflow to the confluence with the Allegheny River. The permit is required at all times, regardless of fishing for or keeping trout.

Tionesta Creek

Trout and Smallmouth Bass fishing can be productive between the Kellettville Bridge and Nebraska Bridge. Boaters using the Nebraska Bridge access must have a valid registration or use permit.

Lawrence County

Beaver River

Anglers are catching many Smallmouth Bass on stick bait lures that have a chartreuse colored belly.

Mercer County

Lake Wilhelm

With the lower water temperatures, anglers are catching crappie and Walleye.

Northeasatern Region

All anglers across the state need to be aware that dear rifle season starts Monday, November 27th and runs until Saturday, December 9th. If you are using Pennsylvania State Game Lands you are required to wear a MINIMUM of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange, even if you are not hunting, until December 15th. While non-hunters are not required to wear fluorescent orange besides SGLs, wearing fluorescent orange while fishing is recommended during hunting season. A hat and vest will do the trick, to make sure hunters can clearly see you. Good luck and be safe!

Remember! From November 1st through April 30th there is mandatory wear for life jackets from on boats less than 16 feet in length and all canoes and kayaks. Wearing your life jacket is the best way to prevent a boating fatality and we recommend you wear one all year, not just during the mandatory wear period.

Southern Wayne and Western Pike Counties

With evening temperatures dipping in to the teens, skim ice has formed on most of the smaller impoundments bringing fishing activity to a halt.

Northcentral Region

SAFETY NOTE: Firearms Deer Season is in full swing! If you are heading out to fish over the next two weeks, make sure you wear fluorescent orange to stay safe while fishing.

Tioga County

It looks like ice season could be just around the corner!

Cowanesque and Tioga Spillways

Bass using minnows and nightcrawlers. A few are being caught using twister tail grubs and small swimbaits.

Hamilton Lake

Anglers are catching trout using mealworms and butterworms.

Potter County

Angling County has drastically slowed this time of year as angles have shifted their focus to the hunting season.

Anglers that remain dedicated to the trout streams in Potter County have found that the warmer midday sun has been productive for some nice trout. Streamer patterns are popular and are proving to be successful in these waters.

Ice anglers are patiently awaiting the first hard freeze over their favorite ponds and lakes. Weather projections predict some cold weather in the upcoming future which should produce conditions favorable for a good ice fishing season.

The water levels are average or above average for this time of year, so the opportunity for kayakers and canoeists to get out and do some paddling is there. Be aware from November 1 to midnight on April 30th PFD wear is mandatory for boats less than 16 feet in length, as well as, all canoes and kayaks. Due to the cold weather and water a dry suit or some sort of protective cold weather gear is highly recommended.

Lycoming County

West Branch Susquehanna River

Anglers continue to catch Walleye using live minnows and streamer patterns in deep channels of the river.

A few musky are also being caught using large streamers and lures.

Clinton County

Fishing Creek

Water temperatures remain in the 40s. Water level is good and there is a bit of color to the water.

Anglers continue to catch trout using streamer patterns (size #6-10). Olive colors are working best.

Anglers are also catching trout using small nymphs (e.g. #14-16 frenchie; #12-18 gold bead pheasant tail; #6-10 black stone; #12-18 caddis larvae patterns).

Centre County

Spring Creek

Water temperatures remain in the 50s. The water level and color is great.

Anglers continue to catch trout using nymphs (e.g. bird of prey caddis, hot spot sow bug, olive scuds, small mayfly patterns, midge larvae patterns).

Olive and/or black streamer patterns (#6-10) are working well, especially after rain events. Trout are also rising sporadically to midges and blue wing olives.

Southeastern Region

