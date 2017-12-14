New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report – December 14, 2017

If you’re a long-standing member of the frozen-water fraternity, then you know that first ice is something special. While the catching alone is incentive enough, the image of tugging in a fish which can be seen struggling underfoot is priceless! I’ve enlisted the help of a few friends in the bait business for a few first ice picks.

New Hampshire Fishing Report

Joe from Granite State Rod and Reel Repair in Nashua keeps a running log of when local water bodies “catch” in the winter and those results along with the present temperatures paint a frosty picture of ice quite possibly as early as this weekend. There is no substitute for caution, commonsense and proper safeguarding, but the hunch is that habitual hardwater early-freezes such as Mill Pond, should be sporting solid black ice by the weekend. Other first ice prospects are Beaver Pond, Forest Lake, Rocky Pond and Round Pond. Rocky has smallies, while Round has predominately perch.

Jason of Suds ‘N Soda is ready to jump back into the shiner business as smaller water bodies are beginning to skim over. Jason recommends the sheltered coves of the Lamprey River for both crappie, largemouth bass and trout. Other warm water species favorites are Round Pond, Pawtuckaway Lake and Bellamy Reservoir. After a couple of seasons without, just maybe Great Bay will lock up and we’ll have smelt reports.

One place you will find plenty of smelt is Lake Winnipesaukee and while it’s too early to be discussing that huge lake, the bet is that nearby smaller water should be good to go by this weekend according to Al from AJs Bait in Meredith. Pemigewasset Lake, which is managed for warm-water species could be a go as well as Wicwas Lake which is also a bass, pickerel and panfish favorite. Another nod goes to Hawkins Pond in Center Harbor as well as Forest Pond, Hawkins and Sawyer Pond.

Southern Maine Fishing Report

When it comes to early ice, the state of Maine often is a world away from most of New England. In fact, according to Scotty from Dag’s in Auburn, “catching” accurately describes not only iced-over water but angling results – already! First ice fanatics have already been out among sheltered coves along the Androscoggin River where pike often bite best at first ice. For trout it may be an early season at the Otter Ponds, Littlefield Pond, Barker, Knights and Hall Pond, the latter from which some slab smallies haves been caught. Most of these spots have been the recipients of fall/late fall brook trout stockings with some broodstock brookies approaching 20 inches. Brook trout are a first ice friend since they are aggressive and reward the first few folks to fish and they cruise close to the shoreline feeding on nymphs and minnows. It’s hard to top first ice brookies for action and for close-to-shore safety and convenience

Farther north, Lovejoy Pond in T 35 locks up usually early and is often stocked with fingerling brookies as well as yearlings. Phillips Lake in Dedham has smelt, salmon and togue as well as the recent addition of brook trout which have been stocked in response to those looking for more action! The wait is on regarding smelt camps of the Kennebec River/Merrymeeting Bay area with the predicted weather forecast giving promise of imminent openings.

Fishing Forecast for New Hampshire and Maine

If you divide the year into two sections: ice fishing and the “rest of the year”, than now is your time to rejoice! Obviously the higher elevations/more northern sections of New Hampshire are catching first. A few warm water species winners are Pemigewasset, Hawkins and Sawyer. Maine has more coldwater species early options such as brookies in the Otter Ponds, Littlefield Pond and Barker. If you don’t mind taking a trip to the Tunk Lake section of Downeast Maine, Philips has the triple thrill of togue, salmon and brook trout!