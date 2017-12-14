Massachusetts Fishing Report – December 14, 2017

Last week, we highlighted hardwater early freezes in the western portion of the state, but with cold air settling in, closer-to-the-coast prospects muster a look.

Massachusetts Freshwater Fishing Report

When it comes to crappie and a potential hawg largemouth, Lilly Pond in Cohasset deserves mention, according to Pete of Belsan’s in Scituate. Jacobs Pond in Norwell is a favorite first-ice-maker for patrons of the shop. And then, there are the no-name bogs that are sprinkled all across the Southeast, including Marshfield. As is usually the case for this time of the year open water angling effort is dramatically down at Little and Long Ponds in Plymouth but the few who scoff at frozen guides are catching a mixed bag of trout still, including some which are measured in pounds! As is usually the case, Pete will remain open all winter long and the shop will stock shiners along with all your ice-fishing needs.

Twenty-five years ago, there were dozens of shops between Boston and the Cape, now there are but a handful. We need to patronize these partners in the fish business as much we can, not only for their sake but our own.

Lisa from Fore River in Quincy is keeping shiners in stock for as long as there is demand. Regulars of the shop are chomping to get out on the ice at Whitman’s Pond, Houghton’s Pond as well as Ponkapoag! Meanwhile one of the better open water options is Jamaica Pond. This gem in the heart of the Hub is heavily stocked and has given up trophy brown trout in the past. Right now may be the best time to catch one as they cruise close to the shore chasing yellow perch fry.

Due to popular demand, Captain Pete Santini of Fishing FINatics in Everett is keeping shiners in stock! A recommended early “catch” which may surprise is Fellsmere Pond in Malden. The first cove of Wrights Pond in Medford has potential for largemouth bass, pickerel and crappie. Check out Swains and Towners in Melrose as well as the Golden Hills ponds in Wakefield. Ponds which are hopelessly chocked out by weeds during the summer often shine under the ice as weed die-off creates pockets and opportunity. Sound for weeds however; it’s better to suspend your shiner shallow than buried in coontail. Sluice Pond in Lynn is an urban kettle Pond which has the depths and water quality to holdover trout from the thousands which are stocked from spring through fall.

Rod from Arlington Bait And Tackle is home court for Spy Pond, which has pike and tiger muskie. Those hybrid pike/muskellunge toothies are eating and growing machines, apparently capable of growing 5 inches a year! The Lower Mystic Lake has pickerel, largemouth bass and schools of crappie. For coldwater species, the best local bets are Walden and White’s which benefit from frequent stockings. The former also has a healthy population of smallmouth bass along with a forage base of smelt and killifish. All that bait results in the occasional catch of a trophy brown trout.

Dave from Merrimack Sports said that it’s hard to top Haverhill for variety! Pike are present among the quitter stretches of the Merrimack River in the Methuen/Haverhill area and there are trout aplenty in Round Pond and Plug’s Pond. The aforementioned has been especially good with reports of 4-pound browns and even tigers, recently! Millvale Reservoir is better suited to a warm water mixed bag.

Massachusetts Fishing Forecast

With ice pending, right now we may have to be content with prospects. On the South Shore, Jacobs Pond in Norwell is a first-ice favorite for warm water species, especially panfish! Whitman’s and Houghton’s ponds are stocked with trout with the latter a better choice for holdovers. For those who’d prefer their December fishing while casting, big browns in Jamaica Pond may be inclined to wallop a perch-colored stickbait. Farther north, the wait is on for pike to create under-ice havoc among most everything else which swims in the Haverhill/Methuen section of the Merrimack.