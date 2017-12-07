Long Island Fishing Report – December 7, 2017

Striped bass action along the south shore has still been going strong as in weeks’ past. Though the size of the fish might be getting smaller, the great number of fish has not yet started to dwindle. Herring seems to be the other great constant around the entire island.

Metro NYC

Stella Maris Bait & Tackle reported that the blackfishing was a little slow over the weekend. However, on Tuesday of this week they heard reports of 15-16lb blackfish being caught. Hopefully this trend will continue with only 7 days left in the blackfish season. They also report many anglers on the local docks and piers are doing very well with the herring in the area. There are still small striped bass as well on the local beaches being caught on small plugs.

In Manhattan, at Capitol Tackle, Eric said that blackfishing was decent over the weekend on the Capitol Princess. He said there were a ton of shorts with some keepers mixed in. Weather permitting, they will be sailing this weekend again targeting blackfish.

South Shore

At Causeway Bait & Tackle, they report that small striped bass are all over the local beaches. While these fish might be small, it does provide a ton of action for someone looking to bend a rod in December. They also report, that herring fishing from the local piers and docks has been very good as well. Anglers have also been catching mackerel mixed in with the herring. Sabiki rigs have been the main choice for anglers targeting these fish.

Bay Park Fishing Station reports, that over the weekend, the boat anglers did very well with the striped bass. Anglers were targeting these bass in about 25 to 35 feet of water off Jones Beach. Jigging, trolling, and even top water lures got the job done. While many bass were in the 16-27’ range, they still had some keeper size striped bass up to 33 inches.

I called Paul today at River Bay Outfitters while he was in the middle of one of his fly tying classes that they run during the week. He said he has heard much of the same of short striped bass on the local beaches. Paul said earlier this week a group from the shop went up and fished the Salmon River for Steelhead. He said they caught some fish and that everyone had a great time at the Tailwater Lodge.

North Shore

At Miller Place Bait & Tackle, Jim said that anglers are still catching schoolie striped bass in the Mt. Sinai area beaches. He said the blackfishing has been decent as well for the boaters that are able to sail.

Carmine at The Camp-Site Sport Shop, said they have also been hearing about the schoolie size bass in the local waters. He said blackfishing in the deeper water off the north shore has been producing fish. He also mentioned that the herring fishing has been very good off the local docks. They have seen a really great number of hickory shad in the area as well. For anglers looking to buy a gift this holiday season, the store will be open Monday through Friday until 8pm leading up to the Christmas.

East End

At White Water Outfitter, Jeff reports good action for the anglers that have been heading offshore for jumbo seabass and cod. He said he has heard also of reports of small striped bass in the surf as well.

Westlake Marina in Montauk reports, that blackfishing has been steady in up to 100” of water. That guys are still doing very well when going out and targeting them. They said the anglers heading out into deeper water are seeing great actions with big seabass and large cod.

Fishing Forecast for Long Island

Even though the reports have not been stellar for blackfish, it’s still worth it if you can get out this weekend. This is your last weekend that the season will be open for these fish. Another option is going after schoolie striped bass both from shore and boat. Though you might not bring home a fish to eat, it is still a great way to end your season. Last but not least, with the herring all around grab a light set up and a couple of Sabiki rigs and head down to your local dock. Winter is coming fast so get out there and fish while you still can.