Southern New Jersey Fishing Report – November 9, 2017

South Jersey Fishing Report

Can we get a break with the weather? I think maybe a higher power has answered New Jersey’s invocations for better winds and weather, not to mention cooler water temperatures. This upcoming week looks great with predicted northwest winds and good seas for the duration of the week. I can hear all of the Sea Bass, Blackfish, and Striper fisherman rejoicing. Hopefully, it doesn’t change. There were some fish to be had this past week with anglers battling the tough ocean and inlet conditions to bang some good sized Striped Bass to 25 pounds. Monmouth county had a pretty good pick on Bass around Manasquan Inlet, but as the word got out the bite seemed to turn off due to the deteriorating conditions. And finally, we are just days away from the Blackfish season opener. Get your gear and your crabs!

Here is this week’s rundown:

The Golden Eagle out of Belmar reported some good Striped Bass fishing on the days the boat could get out. They had fish breaking water on top and did manage a few fish to 39 pounds. All of the fish were caught on jig and there were no throwbacks. The skipper will be targeting Striped Bass and Bluefish.

Fisherman’s Supply in Point Pleasant reported that the Striped Bass bite was “on-fire” for Monmouth County with fish from 12 to 38 pounds being caught from Sandy Hook south through Manasquan Inlet. Poppers, swim shads, and metal jigs have been working the best as some schools were breaking water and rolling on the surface. Trollers picked at fish on the 3-mile line to 40 pounds, but it was a better bite closer towards the beaches. The Manasquan Inlet, Point Pleasant Canal, and bridges have been pretty good on smaller Stripers to 26 inches. Most have been caught at night on white or pink soft-plastics, such as the Fin-S or Zoom baits fished on a 3/4 to 1oz jighead worked slow. Sea Bass fishing has been good for boats hitting the wrecks and snags 20 to 30 miles out, but the issue has been the weather this past week.

Norma K III in Point Pleasant Beach had good Sea Bass and Porgy fishing prior to the windy conditions when they were tied at the dock. There has been a good mix of fish coming over the rails, including a few Triggerfish. The Bluefish trips were excellent over the weekend with lots of them coming over the rail and tipping the scales to 20 pounds. Most of the fish were caught on chunked bait and they will be at it again this Friday.

The Gambler in Point Pleasant will be fishing for Striped Bass everyday for 3/4 day trips, when conditions permit. It is best to check the website for information on the trips.

The MIMI VI in Point Pleasant has been offshore for Tuna and working the inshore wrecks for Sea Bass. Capt. Ken will be running some Open-Boat Sea Bass, and recommends calling to reserve your spot.

Betty and Nick’s Bait & Tackle in Seaside Park reported Striped Bass to 17 pounds hitting the sands of Island Beach State Park on both clam and chunk bunker. Anglers working plugs and poppers in the dark are hooking up on bass. There are a few Bluefish around, but most action has been on Stripers. The weather has put a damper on the fishing mid-week with a big swell, but that should change as the weather is predicted to change this weekend.

Carolyn Ann III in Barnegat Light reported decent fishing on Sea Bass and Porgies when the boat was out fishing, but this past week had rough conditions so the boat was tied at the dock most of the week. The boat will be sailing weekends for Sea Bass, then the changeover to Blackfish for the remainder of the season.

Creekside Outfitters in Waretown reported good fishing for Striped Bass in Barnegat Bay and outside prior to the strong NE winds. Mike Villanova of Waretown weighed in a nice 37 pound Striped Bass caught trolling Mojo’s off Seaside. There has been action in the back on Striped Bass to 20 pounds. There are still Bluefish around the bridge at Oyster Creek and Brandon Andrews caught his first weighing 10.86 pounds on a Bunker chunk.

Tony’s Bait & Tackle in Manahawkin reported challenging weather conditions for anglers wanting to fish the ocean, even the bay was tough with the winds. Live Spot fishing around the Barnegat Inlet has been producing Stripers in the 10 to 20 pound range. Boats that could make it out have been trolling up Striped Bass on Bunker Spoons from Seaside Park to Brant Beach off Long Beach Island. There bridges leading onto LBI are producing Striped Bass and some Bluefish at night on soft plastics and Diawa SP minnows.

Riptide Bait & Tackle in Brigantine had few anglers fishing with the blowing NE winds and big surf this past week. There has been better action in the back with Striped Bass to 15 pounds being caught on Live Spot or Eel. Anglers drifting tidal rips and drop-offs have been producing. The weekend winds look good and should make the Brigantine beaches very fishable and the shop is loaded with Bunker, Clams, Eels, and some Spot.

Fin-Atics in Ocean City reported an uptick in Striped Bass action around the inlets and in the back for anglers drifting live Spot and Eels. Most of the bass have been in the 20 to 27 inch range, but there have been a few over 30 inches. Anglers working the deeper channels and holes around the inlet and sedges are finding success. Although the sea windows were small, a few boats reported decent Sea Bass and Blackfish on the further-off wrecks and snags. It was a tough week with all of the wind, but it should hopefully rebound this upcoming weekend. Tog fisherman are still picking a few off the local jetties and bridges, but they are starting to move out with the cooler water.

The Wildwood and Cape May area reported good Sea Bass fishing still holding up well on the wrecks and coral beds in 20 fathoms of water. A few big Porgies and some Triggerfish have been in the mix. There have been reports of Slammer Bluefish eating the Sea Bass on the way up as they have started to show in numbers. When the weather windows were good, Tog were caught on the inshore wrecks and rock-piles in good numbers. Striped Bass action has been sporadic with smaller resident fish taken from the Cape May Inlet jetties. Some anglers have been striking better bass plugging the beaches. Cape May Point has been the hot spot for quite a few short bass. The offshore report is a little sparse due to the weather. There are still boats reporting good Tuna action to the North of the Hudson Canyon, along with a few Mako’s taken at the 20-Fathom line.

South Jersey Fishing Forecast

Burr! It’s going to be cold for the start of this weekend. So dress appropriately! The second half of the weekend through next week looks great in terms of the weather, so the Striped Bass bite should be on. Get out early and start looking for “fishy” conditions such as birds, nervous water, or sonar marks if on a boat. Surf fisherman should have excellent shots at Stripers by casting plugs or working bucktails through the cuts and off the bars. The hard NW winds should have fish and bait within casting distance. Boat fisherman should have excellent shots at Striped Bass and Sea Bass through this weekend. Troll white and chartreuse spoons along the deeper stretches close to the 3-mile line or work artificials over “marks” or in the piles of birds. Anglers should have good shots at Sea Bass with the calmer seas, so work the wrecks in the 17 to 25 mile ranges. Good Luck, Be Safe, and Tight Lines!