Massachusetts Fishing Report – November 30, 2017

While not for everyone, the saltwater realm just got a huge addition – as in “tuna huge” since the giant season opens once again on December 1st. For the average angler, a more realistic option is trout. Standout examples being wild brookies in the Swift and stockies, which while hatchery reared, fight as if they were wild.

Massachusetts Fishing Report

Wachusett Reservoir is going out with a bang, according to Eddie of B&A. Those that know the ‘Chu expect during the season’s Swan Song week to catch lakers, but 5-pound browns? And 2½-pound white perch? The south side of the reservoir had been sizzling, the reason why was because that’s where the bait has been. Shoals of smelt have behaved like finned Pied Pipers as every salmonoid imaginable has been in town. Trophy white perch notwithstanding! Where bait has been lacking is Eddie’s shop—interest and the catching has been so high, he has been struggling to keep shiners in stock. It’s great to hear of a shop doing reasonably well, we need to patronize the few that are left at all counts. The big browns are a special surprise and one can only hope that it’s a harbinger of things to come. The salmon run in the Stillwater quieted down while rainbows up to 19” in the Quinapoxet provided a nice alternative to those who desire a river fix.

Regarding rivers, Patrick Barone of Early Rise Outfitters recommends “supernatural” patterns for fly folks looking for brookies in the Swift River and browns in the Deerfield. Hunger is a secondary concern among these fish right now as breeding has become the priority. Not unlike ungulates in the rut, breeder trout become territorial this time of the year and will nip at interlopers but not actually strike smaller fish. Articulated streamers with a stinger hook will often catch these fish which are just mouthing the offerings. For fish actively feeding on eggs, bead presentations are good way of duping the trout with far less hanging bottom than split shot. The Swift has ornate breeding brookies on redds right now in some of the deeper pools, but those fish are pressured. A better bet may be to search out less obvious brushpiles and lay downs where the degree of difficulty is higher but so is the payoff. Incidentally, smaller water bodies among higher elevations are beginning to skim over. For hardwater junkies, this is one sweet hint of things to come.

The ultimate odd couple represents your best bet for catching something in the salt right now – tuna and smelt! Pete from Belsan Bait in Scituate told me that a few hardcore Charlie chasers are planning on taking advantage of the December 1st re-opening of the season for giants. Scouting missions have revealed that Stellwagen Bank has no shortage of mackerel as well as tuna!

While a 12th-month launch for tuna is not for everyone, the cooperative trout among Plymouth ponds – Fearings, Little and Long – is a more manageable alternative. This has been a good year for stocked trout and the fall stocking has been no exception. Pete Belsan said patrons of the shop are pleased at the awesome job the Southeast District of Masswildlife is doing! The South Shore has largemouth bass which relish stocked trout as much as anglers do for a shot at a real hawg, the shop carries shiners. Cranberry Bogs such as the non-descript ones which dot Carver and Lakeville can be lightly-fished gems for bass and big pickerel. Two other solid South Shore choices are Jacob’s Pond and Lilly Pond.

The smelt fishing is good according to Lisa from Fore River B&T with the nod going to Nut Island, the Hull Public Pier, Hingham Harbor, Hewitts Cove, the Black Falcon Cruise Ship dock and Crystal Cove in Winthrop. Demand is such that the ladies of the shop are sloughing through nearby sloughs to keep live grass shrimp in stock. Freshwater fishing is impressive too with trout from Houghton’s, Jamaica Pond and the potpourri of Plymouth/Cape ponds high on the list.

Tomo from Tomos Tackle in Salem told me about a ten-day trip he’ll be taking after Christmas where he’ll be targeting Gulf of Mexico sea trout, redfish and the like. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of business he’ll be missing since the only game has been Gloucester mackerel.

Regarding Gloucester, Skip from Three Lantern Marine in Gloucester said that big news has to do with big fish – namely, tuna since the season is on again as of December 1st. Skip’s tip is to catch your mackerel in the harbor first, there have been plenty by the Dogbar Breakwater. The other bait option is sea herring on middlebank. Reconnaissance runs have revealed that scary fish are out there and on the feed.

Massachusetts Fishing Forecast

If you have a boat at the ready and the right gear, you are in luck – the giant tuna season opens once again December 1. Preliminary reports put plenty of pelagics on Stellwagen Bank. Unlike a tuna, smelt aren’t likely to be able to feed an army, but a plate full of these all fried up and scrumptious could be yours off Hewitts Cove, the Black Falcon wharf and Winthrop Harbor. Finally, whether it be stockies in Plymouth or wily browns in the Deerfield, it is definitely trout time!