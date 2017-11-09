Long Island Fishing Report – November 9, 2017

Break out the heavier jackets and your warmer fishing gloves because the colder temperatures have finally arrived. With that the warmer water temperatures we have had all fall should finally start to really drop. This should only improve some of the great action we have had lately in Metro NYC and Long Island.

Metro NYC

Up at Hudson Park Bait and Tackle, John told me that there have been a ton of schoolie bass in the area with some nice keepers mixed in. The boat guys have had success jigging for these fish. The blackfish action has remained good, there is still a ton of small fish, but many larger fish have moved into the structure as well. John thinks the action will get even better with the temperatures on the decline. Porgie action also remains good in the area but the fish have been getting smaller.

In Brooklyn, at Stella Maris Bait & Tackle, Stretch said that on the blackfish grounds, such as the Rockaway Reef, that the fishing has been great. Each day the ratio from keepers to shorts has been improving. These fish have been chomping on Asian, green, and white crabs which they all have available at the shop. He said bass fishing has been improving as well, and to look for the birds to find the fish.

South Shore

Causeway Bait and Tackle reports are the same as last week. The boat anglers that are trolling bunker spoons and mojo’s have been having great action still with big striped bass. Most anglers are having the best success in the 30 and 50 feet depth of water. Fisherman are getting bass as well on the jig and live lining adult bunker which seem to be everywhere, around Jones beach and west.

At Bay Park Fishing Station, they report big striped bass have been showing up for almost a whole week now. Many anglers are finding the bunker ponds and then living these bunkers catching bass up to 48 pounds. While other anglers are also trolling your standard trolling rigs to catch some nice size bass as well. They mentioned said blackfishing has been doing well and they also have crabs in stock.

Paul at River Bay Outfitters, said he has got reports of bigger striped bass hitting the surf in the Robert Mosses area on the fly. Paul himself was out on Monday and got into the action at Jones inlet catching some bluefish and very big shad. He said that the cool weather has really helped the saltwater side of things, but the action has slowed a little bit on the freshwater side.

At Smith Point Bait and Tackle, Martino sent me over text telling me that the local striper bite has been a lot of smaller fish with bigger fish to the west. It seems there are large bunker schools in just about every harbor and in the bay. He said on the ocean front clams seem to be the best bet right now for the surf guys. Blackfishing seems to be solid in the Moriches Inlet and the outside structures. Green crabs are still doing the trick. But there has still been no substantial bluefish bite which is strange for this time of year.

North Shore

Jim at Miller Place Bait and Tackle told me they are still seeing really good action with the striped bass from the surf. That they had a 29.5-inch striped bass checked in that was caught on a bucktail. He said blackfishing has great in his area as well, with the fish mostly being caught on green crabs.

While stopping in the Camp Site Sport Shop on Wednesday, they told me that there are many schoolie sized bass around but that more big fish are starting to show in the area. They said that they have also been hearing there are loads of peanut bunker in the area with some small bluefish on them.

East End

At White Water Outfitters, Jeff said it has been a little slow on the area beaches but that fishermen are still seeing striped bass in the 30-inch range. Jeff said, with the water temps starting to drop things will only get better and expects the next couple of weeks to be good ones. He said on the North Fork there have still be a ton of albies and the action in general has been great. In the inlet, anglers are still catching blackfish off the rocks.

In Montauk, at Westlake Marina, the last couple days have been slow due to the weather. But there were many boats that planned to sail Thursday. If you are headed out to Montauk and want some hermit crabs for the blackfish they have them in stock. Call first though as they do go quick.

Fishing Forecast for Long Island

I might sound like a broken record, but it is finally happening and the cooler temps are here. If you are a surf-fisherman like myself, get out there as much as possible. Fish are on the move and can really show up at any moment. That goes for anywhere from Manhattan to Montauk. Do not overlook the back bays either; with all the bait that there are some hungry fish around. For the boat anglers, you have many options right now. Troll or live-line some bunker for huge striped bass. Then turn your attention to blackfish. With only a little bit more than a month left in the season, catch them up while you still can.