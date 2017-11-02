Cape Cod Fishing Report – November 2, 2017

(above) Stavros Viglas was landing Vineyard albies on Halloween.

When the storm rolled through early this week and brought high winds to the Cape, most fishermen wondered if it would spell an abrupt end to the fall-run fishing on the Cape. Reports form the last two days suggest that’s definitely not the case.

Cape Cod Striped Bass Fishing Report

Schoolie stripers, mostly in the 12- to 15-inch range, are feeding heavily around the Cape, especially along the Buzzards Bay and south side shorelines. John from Eastmans Sport and Tackle in Falmouth reported flocks of gulls over breaking fish Wednesday and Thursday mornings at the openings of the Falmouth salt ponds, from Bourne Pond to Trunk River.

The Canal has bunches of small stripers trickling through and into Buzzards Bay, reported Canal Bait and Tackle in Sagamore. Keepers are few and far between, but for anyone looking to enjoy fun catch-and-release action, it should be easy to find.

We heard similar reports of small stripers feeding heavily at Chapoquoit Beach in West Falmouth, Megansett Harbor in North Falmouth, and Momument Beach in Bourne.

Small jigs, tins, and soft plastics with single hooks are the best baits to use right now, reported Red Top Sporting Goods in Buzzards Bay.

Bill at SportsPort Bait and Tackle in Hyannis reported more schoolies inside Hyannis Harbor and Lewis Bay. However, there are still some keepers hanging around, and a customer landed a 25-pounder on an eel at night this week.

Cape Cod False Albacore/Bonito Report

The incredible albie season has run as late as just about anyone can recall, with albies being caught on Halloween inside Woods Hole and as recently as Thursday morning over on the Vineyard.

Larrys Tackle Shop reported albie action inside Edgartown Harbor, at the Gut, and at Big Bridge, but the fish are thinning out. This weekend is most likely your last shot at an albie or bonito, but it’s worth getting out at first light and looking.

Cape Cod Tautog Report

Tautog fishing is going well in Buzzards Bay, according to the report from Red Top Sporting Goods. Good numbers of keepers in the 5- to 8-pound range were reported last weekend, and with waters slowly cooling, the blackfish bite should be good this weekend. Start your search in 15-20 feet of water and work deeper until you find them. Green crabs remain the top bait and most shops have a supply.

Cape Cod Freshwater Report

The fall trout stocking finished up earlier this month, with Cape ponds receiving a few thousand fat rainbow trout. Holdover brown trout also start moving shallow this time of year, after riding out the summer heat in deep water. The mild fall has delayed the trout activity, but colder nights should turn them on for some of the best fishing for big trout of the entire season.

Bass and pickerel activity has picked up with fish feeding on the young-of-year river herring making their way out of ponds that have herring runs.

Cape Cod Fishing Forecast

It’s a shame that not many folks are getting out fishing right now as there are some great options this weekend. Tautog fishing is peaking, and there are tons of schoolies around for some fun catch-and-release action. Get out and enjoy it while it lasts!