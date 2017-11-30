Cape Cod Fishing Forecast – November 30, 2017

Windy weather continues to be a drag on fishing effort, but we have enjoyed a few mild days this past week that got some folks out on the water.

Cape Cod Saltwater Fishing Report

In the salt, water temperatures are holding warmer than usual for late November, and that’s kept tautog biting in Vineyard Sound, tuna off Chatham, and even some schoolie stripers and hickory shad in a few estuaries around the Cape.

According to Jim at Eastmans Sport and Tackle in Falmouth, tautog fishing is best out on the wrecks off Oak Bluffs and along the Elizabeth Islands. Captain Kurt of Fishsticks Charters got out the day after Thanksgiving and found lots of small tautog and six keepers, including a 22-incher that weighed 8 pounds.

On Martha’s Vineyard, the main attraction lately has been mackerel fishing off the piers, and scattered schoolie stripers.

According to the folks at Red Top Sporting Goods, there has been a good mackerel bite in the Cape Cod Canal as well. The macks are big and were pushing past the fish pier near the east end for about an hour Thursday morning.

Cape Cod Freshwater Fishing Report

Freshwater fishing has been good with largemouth bass, pickerel and trout biting well. Pickerel are hitting jerkbaits and crankbaits, as well as live shiners. The rainbow trout, according to Amy at Sports Port Bait and Tackle, are biting best on worms. Spoons have been working well on windy days, but on the few calm days, despite seeing rising trout at many of the ponds, they have been a little picky. On those days, bait or small jigs are the best options.