Cape Cod Fishing Forecast – November 22, 2017

Above: Eddy Stahowiak with a small pond pickerel from Saturday afternoon.

Windy weather and waning saltwater options have curbed the reports going into Cape Cod tackle shops in recent days.

In saltwater, it’s mostly tuna and tog that have had fishermen keeping their boats in the water reported Jim at Eastman’s Sport and Tackle. The tog fishing has been good along the Elizabeth Islands and over the wrecks off Oak Bluffs. Tuna fishing is still going off Chatham.

On Martha’s Vineyard, Coop said that the main attraction lately has been the mackerel fishing off the piers. Fishermen are also catching a few schoolies, and are entertaining themselves catching the scup that are stuck in Lagoon Pond.

That leaves the freshwater fishing for your best bet this Thanksgiving weekend. The largemouth bite was a little tough this week—it seemed like the ponds may be turning over with the recent cold snap, which could have put the bass bite out of whack. As the fish adjust, the fishing will improve. In the meantime, pickerel and trout are biting well. Pickerel are hitting jerkbaits and crankbaits, as well as live shiners. The rainbow trout, according to Amy at Sports Port, are biting best on worms. Spoons have been working well on windy days, but on the few calm days, despite seeing rising trout at many of the ponds, they have been a little picky. On those days, bait or small jigs are the best options.

Since there’s not too much to report, I’ll leave you with this short video we shot at Peter’s Pond last year around this time. Happy Thanksgiving!