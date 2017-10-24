Guatemala Fishing Report October 24, 2017

Report provided by Captain Eric Goetz of Big Buoy Fishing

Here in Guatemala at the Big Buoy Fishing lodge the fishing is really heating up.

With the temperatures in the upper 80s sunny days and smooth seas the last five days fishing the action has been steady.

With a variety of fish species during this time, we have released 40 sailfish 5 blue marlin The largest being around 350 pounds 16 dorado and 30 yellowfin tuna we still have plenty of good dates available for the 2017/18 fishing season so pack your bags and come on down!