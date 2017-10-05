Connecticut Fishing Report – October 5, 2017

Albies are popping up from far eastern Rhode Island to western Connecticut, and striped bass activity is picking up. It seems the fall run is here!

Connecticut Fishing Report

Andrew, at Fishin Factory 3 in Middletown , told me that the albies are still around in full force, as they are being spotted from South County to the far western sound. A good majority of these fish are on the finicky side, but if you can target some pods that are off the beaten path, you have a good chance of finding some that will chew. Big bluefish are still being reported around the mouth of the river. Fish to 15-plus pounds are eating fresh chunks in the usual shore spots, and some anglers are reporting gators blowing bunker out of the water around the marina slips. The same area is holding some decent striped bass, with a few large fish taken by local sharpies this week. The water is still warm and the run hasn’t begun, so all those bigger fish remain a mostly nighttime game. Sea bass action is steady around Westbrook and Clinton, scup action is strong and tautog anglers are fired up for the season opener on Tuesday the 10th.

Over at Hillyers Tackle in Waterford, Jon reported that Niantic Bay and the surrounding areas are full of peanut bunker right now, and multiple species are taking notice. There have been schoolie to small keeper bass, along with 3-5 pound bluefish right inside the bay. Anglers fishing low light conditions to the east of the bay have reported some bigger bass on blues on topwater plugs. The Pleasure Beach area has also been pretty good for smaller bass, and the occasional false albacore, although that albie bite has quieted a bit in the last 10 days or so. Scup fishing is excellent, some big sea bass are being caught locally and everyone is gearing up for a great blackfish season that kicks off next week.

Gene, over at Black Hall Outfitters in Old Lyme, told me that there is still a good deal of false albacore, bluefish and bonito in the area of outer Hatchets and Black Point, however the albies have become quite finicky. Most anglers have switched over to small soft plastics and downsized their leaders to 15-pound fluorocarbon. Striped bass action has improved in the area, with topwater plugs taking some nice fish around the breakwalls at daybreak. Those fishing the reefs with live bunker and eels are also scoring some nice fish, but they are working to get through the bluefish. Sea bass are still plentiful in the eastern sound, with countless limits being caught over the past week. Outer and inner Hatchets, Bloody Grounds and the Middle Grounds have all been hot, but fish can really be found on any hump from 40-150 feet. Blue crabbing seemed to slow down around the storms, but local crabber Sean H picked up 19 keepers this morning, so it is not done yet.

Captain TJ, of Rock n Roll Charters, said fishing has been very good this week with epic bluefishing on most trips. Almost every time out they are nailing 25 to 30 bluefish. Stripers have still been a little spotty, with most trips are seeing two to five bass between 24 inches and 20 pounds. Porgy fishing has been lock and load with some bonus sea bass mixed in for good measure. This is the time to be on the water, don’t let the fall run pass you by. TJ is booking trips through November 19th.

James, at Norwalk Islands Fishing reports that the big story in the western Sound the last week has been the steady influx of albies locally. There have been regular feeds of these speedsters as far west as Darien, eating the usual soft plastics, flies and metals. While many are focusing on chasing the tunoids, the striped bass fishing is getting better and better, with 20+lb. class fishing being taken, particularly at low light hours or stormy weather. Artificials in the shallow rips are producing some quality bass, while nighttime chunking is, as usual, producing more big fish, and some true gator blues. The rivers and harbors are loaded with bait, large and small, which will trigger some epic feeds once the bait starts moving out. Tog season opens up this Tuesday October 10th as well.

Rhode Island Fishing Report

The Frances Fleet in Narragansett reported quite a turnaround out on the cod grounds last weekend, and that continued into this week. The sea floor finally started to clean up, following the string of tough weather caused by offshore hurricanes. On Saturday, a small group of anglers got into some nice green cod fish, with sizes well into the teens. Some large porgies, ocean perch and sea flounder rounded out the catch and kept anglers busy. Captain Roger reported another solid day of fishing and beautiful weather on Sunday’s trip. Results were similar to Saturday, with plenty of cod to the 10-pound mark, big scup, flounder, ocean perch and a few bluefish. Anchoring in the morning and drifting in the afternoon both produced equally as well, but the fish seemed to prefer bait over jigs. Monday’s trip was more of the same, so it seems we have cleared the tough weather hurdles of September as we move into October. The weather looks good for the weekend, so be sure to check in with the office for an updated sailing schedule and to book a trip.

Dave, at Ocean State Tackle in Providence, told me that the false albacore bite has remained consistent and the fish are active all along the south shore of Rhode Island. Epoxy jigs and Daddy Macs have been producing well for Rhode Island albie anglers, but the usual soft plastics and flies are also producing. Anglers are still reporting some decent catches of striped bass and bluefish in the Providence and Seekonk rivers, while surf anglers are finding some good bass on eels in Narragansett and Newport. Dave is now stocking Washed Ashore Darters, which are getting popular with the Rhode Island bass anglers, and he has a full supply of Lights Out Pencil Poppers. RIDEM has stocked many local areas with trout for the Columbus Day weekend, and a stocking schedule can be found on their website.

At Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly, reports for striped bass, bluefish and false albacore were very good this past week, with all species feeding on peanuts and mullet close to the shore. Striped bass have ranged in size from schoolies to 35 inches. Most of the bluefish are small, except for a monster 23-pounder caught last week! The false albacore action remains steady, despite seemingly smaller schools than there were a few weeks ago. Bottom fishing for scup, sea bass and tautog all remained strong this week, and the shallow-water tautog action is starting to hit its stride.

Connecticut Fishing Forecast

False albacore have spread out, but there appears to be no shortage of them, and the plethora of bait in both states has helped the striped bass fishing. Sea bass and scup action is great, and with Connecticut’s blackfish season opening on the 10th, fall fishing will finally be in full swing!