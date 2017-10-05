Cape Cod Fishing Report – October 5, 2017

With fishing for big stripers seemingly in a lull (or at least we hope it’s just a lull) albies took center stage again this week. The albie action has definitely shifted west, with blitzes of schoolie bass filling in where the albies had been.

Buzaards Bay, South Side, and Islands

There have been schoolie stripers blitzing on peanut bunker along the South Side of the Cape reported Bill at Sports Port Bait and Tackle. The blitzes have been occurring at all times of the day. The same has been happening in Falmouth, with the fish most active around first and last light. Bill reported some small keeper-sized bass are in the mix, especially at Dowses.

The best concentrations of albies have shifted west with fish popping up in Woods Hole and throughout Buzzards Bay.

Small, 1- to 2-pound bluefish have been terrorizing the peanut bunker alongside the albies, but for bigger blues, you’ll have to hit the Vineyard.

Bluefish to nearly 17 pounds were caught from shore on the Vineyard this week according to the report from Larry’s Tackle Shop. Schools of adult bunker may be attracting the larger bluefish.

Striper fishing on the Vineyard is slow, despite the new Derby boat-leading bass, a 35-pounder, hitting the scales this week. Albies, however, are everywhere reported Coop at Coop’s Bait and Tackle. The fish are biting well, with some double-digit fish in the mix.

According to Larry’s Edgartown Harbor, Wasque, Lobsterville, and Menemsha are all holding albies.

Cape Cod Canal and Cape Cod Bay

Fishing in the Canal is a little slow, at least when it comes to bigger bass reported Jeff at Canal Bait and Tackle. There are plenty of small fish, along with some blues mixed in, however. Albies were even being taken in the East End on Thursday.

Hayden at Red Top reported similar action, saying that fishermen continue to catch false albacore in the Canal, even though the small baitfish have begun to thin out. Hayden mentioned that fishing with jigs at night has been the best bet for scoring a decent bass, and Jeff at Canal said eels were responsible for the largest bass he’d heard of this week, a 23-pounder.

Fishermen walking Sandy Neck are connecting with a few keeper-sized stripers. Bass continue to work peanut bunker along the bayside beaches. Most are schoolies, but there’s still a chance for a big one. Barnstable and Wellfleet harbors are both producing good action with small bass on topwater plugs.

Outer Cape and Offshore

Schoolies are being caught on the beaches, mostly at night or at first light. A few small keepers have been mixed in as well. Swimming plugs like a Bomber Long A, Redfin, or SP Minnow are working best.

Bluefin tuna fishing is excellent. The commercial bluefin fishery closed on Thursday after just reopening on October 1. Bluefin from 60 to 100 inches are being caught on spinning gear and live bait. Captain Matt from Fishy Business Sportfishing went 2 for 3 on Wednesday with good tuna.

Freshwater

In other news, the trout have been stocked in Cape Cod’s kettle ponds. Largemouth are feeding well, and smallmouth are starting to bite well again as the ponds cool off.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

Hunting down some schoolie blitzes along the South Side beaches would be my pick this weekend. Bring a light rod and a handful of topwaters, soft plastics, and metals. There may be some better fish moving down from up north following Thursday’s Harvest Moon. Baitfish are still abundant, but have already begun leaving the Cape and swimming south—as much as it pains me to write. Still, we have some great fishing ahead, even if the best action of the year for stripers, blues, and albies is behind us.

Focus on upper Buzzards Bay or Martha’s Vineyard for the albies. If on the Vineyard, have a rig ready to snag and live-line adult bunker should you encounter any. That could be your ticket to a slammer blue.