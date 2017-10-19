Cape Cod Fishing Report – October 19, 2017

Pictured above: Albies are still hitting the Cape’s south side beaches.

The number of fishermen out on the water is declining by the week, but there are still plenty of opportunities to catch and the weather couldn’t be better for late October. Albies are still in abundance, schoolie stripers are tearing through bait, and the October bluefin tuna bite is excellent.

Cape Cod Canal And Cape Cod Bay Fishing Report

Plenty of bait in the Cape Cod Canal, including adult bunker and even mullet, reported Canal Bait And Tackle. There are also schools of spike mackerel outside the east end. Most of the bass are schoolies, but there are some big fish still in the mix. Fishing the bottom has been key to connecting with bigger fish around the Bourne Bridge on the west tide and around the Sagamore on the east tide.

There have also been stripers pushing bait along the Sandwich beaches from Sagamore to Sandy Neck, especially when the wind blows out of the north. Most of the fish are schoolies, but there are some small keepers in the mix as well.

Jeff at Macos Bait and Tackle commented on the schoolies in the Cape Cod Canal, and said that some of his customers have been hitting the stocked trout ponds and doing well on rainbows.

Buzzards Bay Fishing Report

Tautog are the target of choice for fishermen in Buzzards Bay and the fishing is just starting to get going now that the waters are cooling.

Most of the harbors have schoolies and some small bluefish feeding on the abundant bait. Albies are still popping up around the bay, often charging well inshore into harbors.

Cape Cod South Side and Martha’s Vineyard

The Derby is over, but they’re still fishing out on Martha’s Vineyard. Larrys Tackle Shop reported that the albie bite is still going very strong around the island, with fish at Menemsha/Lobsterville, Edgartown Harbor, Wasque, The Gut – all the typical spots. A few bonito have been caught in recent days as well.

Captain Kurt of Fishsticks Charters did a scouting trip on Tuesday and found some tog on the local wrecks and rockpiles. There were lots of small fish and some keepers, including a 19-inch tog. The water temperature is still in the low to mid 60’s, so Kurt expects more and bigger fish to move in as the water cools. Although he’s transitioning to focus on tautog charters, he’ll continue chasing bass, albies and bonito as long as they are around the Vineyard.

There are albies on the south side of Cape Cod as well, making this one of the latest-running seasons in memory. Fish have been spotted and occasionally caught from Woods Hole out to Centerville in recent days, with shore fishermen having most of the luck as the fish seem to be running shorelines and pushing bait well inside some harbors and ponds. Sports Port Bait and Tackle in Hyannis reported albies at Dowses Beach in Centerville, and John at Eastmans mentioned that albies are still being caught in Woods Hole.

John also mentioned that there are huge numbers of schoolies around the south side, with most of the fish right around 14 inches – good fun for now and a great sign for the future. Early morning and evenings have been best for topwater light-tackle action as the fish attack peanut bunker and silversides. There are some larger bass around, but those catches are coming almost exclusively for anglers fishing at night with live eels. Any of the pond openings along the south side are likely to attract bass after dark.

Stripers are being caught all the way to Chatham, with the rips still holding some fish.

Outer Cape Cod Fishing Report

Schoolie bass are feeding tight to the sand along the beaches, and there are occasional bigger bass being caught after dark, but, of course, seals are an issue.

The bluefin tuna fishing is still strong. Many fish are in the 60-inch range, a fun size to catch on spinning gear. Stickbaits have been the most popular artificial.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

With more great weather on tap and plenty of fish still around, there’s no reason not to get out this weekend. The albie bite is still going strong, especially on Martha’s Vineyard. If you are on the Cape, scout the south side for schoolies at first light with fly rods and light tackle, and be prepared in case albies pop up. If you can get out for tog, buy some green crabs and go for it. If your boat is tuna ready, get out as soon as the winds allow. The Canal is also worth a shot, but expect to find mostly schoolies during the day. For a shot at a keeper, jig the bottom after dark and expect to put in some time.