Upstate New York Fishing Report – September 14, 2017

Greater Niagara Region

Bill Hilts, Jr.

The salmon are snapping all around Niagara Falls USA as the mighty fish have shown up in the Niagara River and off the piers in Olcott. Lake action is continuing, too, for pier head trollers seeking a mature king. Out deep, some salmon are available along with a mix of two and three year olds, as well as steelhead.

Let’s start with the Niagara River where king salmon action in Devil’s Hole area was on fire from both boat and shore. Boaters were drifting treated egg skein all week to take some limits of kings. Three way rigs get the presentation on the bottom. Capt. Frank Campbell of Niagara Falls reported good success every day he’s been out, with his best day being 9 mature kings. For shore casters along Artpark, Devil’s Hole and the Whirlpool, glow in the dark spoons and spinners have been taking fish under low light conditions. A few walleye and bass are around, too. Ricardo Davila of Wheatfield was 5 for 7 on kings Tuesday before he went into work in the Hole. Remember that the stairs at Devil’s Hole State Park are closed for improvements until next spring. The New York Power Authority fishing platform is open and kings are being taken by hardware tossers, especially in the tailrace of the power generators. If you want bass and walleye, fish are hitting drop shot rigs and tubes, as well as live bait like leeches, crabs and shiner.

Out in the lake, the Niagara Bar has been a little slow for king action. Your better bet is to target mature kings on J-plugs, spoons, flasher-fly and flasher-meat rigs inside 100 feet. Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks out of Wilson reports that the Niagara Bar was ice water after the recent northeast winds. He was finding good action in 300 to 400 feet of water straight out from his home port, 40 to 80 feet down on the riggers, 300 copper and 10 colors of lead core. Use flashers and meat for the biggest kings, UV orange spoons for steelhead. Out of Olcott, Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Newfane was doing some thrillseeking out to 500 foot depths, focusing his DW spoons and A-Tom-Mik flies in the top 80 feet of water. Off the piers, cleos and other heavy spoons are taking both salmon and trout, but the action isn’t hot and heavy. We need a good cool rain to really trigger a run. The east pier at Olcott is now open.

Mark your calendars for National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 23. The big celebration in Niagara County is the Wildlife Festival at the New York Power Authority’s Visitors Center, set for both Sept. 23 and 24. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it’s free. This event is cosponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs and there will be fishing pond, shooting trailer, archery and crossbow demos and more. Carmen Presti with the Primate Sanctuary will be there along with a pile of kids activities. Bring the whole family! Good luck and good fishing in Niagara Falls USA.





Wayne County Fishing Update

Chris Kenyon

Lake Ontario

Kings are hitting in 50 to 100 feet of water. Today’s south breeze might be pushing temps around; however, the fish appear to be stacking-up.

Riggers and dipsey divers appear to be the preferred presentation with flasher flies and stick baits working. Green ladder back are the colors for the sticks.

The catch has been kings, browns and some cohos straight out from Sodus and Hughes’ Marina.

So far there is nothing much happening in the tribs.

Bays

The Sodus Bay perch are on the bite. Fish the east side of the bay starting at the south end and going north to the islands. If there is no action move around until you locate the schools. So far, they have been only males.

The largemouths are striking in Port Bay and you can launch at the north end. Now that the water level is lower the no wake regulation has been lifted. You still need to only go 5 miles and hour 300 feet from shore.

Crappie’s are in Port Bay suspended at the south end. They must be 9 inches to keep. Use bright jigs tipped with spikes.

Check out the rest of the Wayne County Tourism web page for the locations and hours of local bait and tackle shops. waynecountytourism.com.

Erie Canal

Fishing has been very good for canal largemouths. Launch at Widewaters. There are also crappies being caught west of Clyde. There is also a ramp just east of Clyde as soon as you cross the bridge on Route 414.

Orleans County

Orleans County Tourism

The cool down in the temperatures at night have started to move pre-spawn trout and salmon even closer to the tributaries that they will be spawning in.

Early morning and late evening fishermen working the waters around the jetties on Point Breeze have had some success catching brown trout, rainbow/steelhead trout and chinook salmon.

Those trolling around the point have had their best luck in that early morning period.

There are still some fresh fish in the 80 to 200 feet of water range but with the changing winds of the past week it’s hard to pin down an area any closer than that.

The weather over the next week returns to more summer like conditions with daytime temperatures in the high 70’s.

On the inland waters of Orleans County Perch fishing has slowed a bit on the lower stretches of the “Oak” but some decent catches are still being reported.

Fishermen on Lake Alice are still reporting Bluegill catches but still smaller sizes.

Bass fishing on the upper stretches of Lake Alice is good to very good as is fishing on the Erie Canal.