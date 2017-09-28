Southern New Jersey Fishing Report – September 28, 2017

Thankfully Maria took a quick “stage-East” as it was starting to sound like a broken record with high surf, rough seas, and nasty inlet conditions caused by the tropical systems moving up the East Coast. The past week gave only a few opportunities for anglers to hit the inshore reef sites for dinner-plate sized Porgies and Blackfish up to 8 pounds. Most anglers have been working the backwaters for Tog along our South Jersey jetties or working soft plastics at night for Striped Bass. The offshore bite has been excellent on Yellowfin when boats could make it out to the Canyons. In terms of bait movement, most inlets and beaches are starting to see schools of Mullet starting to make their annual southernly trek. So, October should hopefully set the stage for a great fall season.

Here is this week’s rundown:

The Golden Eagle out of Belmar had some good offshore trips toward the beginning of the week on Yellowfin and Longfin Tuna. Anglers aboard boated close to 20 big Yellowfin to 100 pounds, a few Longfin, and a Swordfish. The Mahi fishing wasn’t as good as it’s been with lots of Mahi swimming around the boat, but only a few biting. The boat still has some room for Sunday afternoon’s trip and the crew recommends calling for reservation as the spots are filling up quickly. During the week, the boat has been sailing for Bluefish, Mackerel, Albacore, and Bonita.

Fisherman’s Supply in Point Pleasant reported many anglers working the areas leading up to Manasquan Inlet for Blackfish and Striped Bass. The Route 35 and Route 70 Bridges have been hot on 15 to 25 inches have been caught on soft plastics such as the Pink Fin-S Fish, and Pink Zoom. Blackfish have been hitting Green Crabs in the Point Pleasant with some of the bigger keepers weighing 3 to 4 pounds. The inshore reef sites are loaded with Blackfish and Porgies with headboats reporting drop-n-reel fishing at most rough bottoms.

Norma K III in Point Pleasant Beach reported good ocean fishing with long period swells from the tropical systems offshore. The Porgies have been coming over the rail as soon as the boat stopped and anglers quickly filled the coolers. With Porgies loaded, the boat swung inshore to nail keeper Blackfish. The boat will be fishing 3/4-day trips for Porgies and Blackfish from 730 to 230PM. The Bluefish trips have been solid for 2 to 5 pounders and the boat continues to sail every Friday and Saturday night from 730PM to 1AM.

MIMI IV in Point Pleasant Beach is booking fall Striped Bass and Blackfish trips along with their offshore Hudson Canyon Tuna trips.

The Gambler in Point Pleasant reported tough offshore fishing due to the weather this past month, but the boat finally got on some exotics this past week. The boat ran over 40 miles to find Mahi up to 8 pounds, and there were some nice marks deeper which looked like Bluefin. Anglers dropped jigs and landed Bluefin Tuna along with False Albacore, and some of the Bluefin ranged up to 50 pounds. The latest Bluewater canyon trip was cancelled due to the weather, but the weekend looks very good and the crew is primed to go.

Betty and Nick’s Bait & Tackle in Seaside Park reported Mullet in the surf and along the Barnegat Inlet. Most are within cast-net range and are easily caught. The shop has plenty of fresh Mullet for Bluefish and Stripers. The Barnegat Inlet rocks have been giving up small Bluefish, short Striped Bass on the incoming, and keeper Blackfish on the slack periods. Hurricane Maria’s high surf chased most beach anglers away, but with better conditions predicted Friday it should have anglers back on the sands.

Carolyn Ann III in Barnegat Light was tied to the dock this past weekend due to heavy sea conditions caused by Hurricane Jose and through the week caused by Hurricane Maria. The captain and crew are chomping at the bit for the start of Sea Bass season and the boat has already booked a few charters from local high school fishing clubs.

Creekside Outfitters in Waretown reported Blackfish at Barnegat Lighthouse on green crab and some Blowfish in the backwaters. The Blowfish have been getting bigger, but anglers still need to put in 5 to 6 hours to put a decent amount in the cooler. Boats drifting live baits along the sod banks have been hooking up with Striped Bass at night. Weakfish have been caught from the Barnegat docks and from the deeper areas around Barnegat Inlet such as Myer’s Hole with live Peanut Bunker or chummed Grass Shrimp.

Tony’s Bait & Tackle in Manahawkin reported a steady bite of throwback Sea Bass along around the Route 72 Bridges during the day. The Bluefish have been very active on Bunker chunks or live Peanut Bunker at night. There has been an occasional Weakfish caught from the bridges during the “late” night shifts on soft plastics. With the bay water still warm, the Blue-Crabs are still very active on hand-lines from Forked River to Beach Haven West.

Riptide Bait & Tackle in Brigantine reported rough surf conditions making it tough for anglers to fishing during the week. This weekend has one of the Association of Surf Angling Club’s (ASAC) tournament and the conditions look like they will dramatically improve by Friday. The back bay has small Bluefish and short Stripers around the Bridges along with some nice Tog along the Atlantic City and Brigantine rocks.

Fin-Atics in Ocean City reported tough fishing with the groundswell, big waves, and rough surf this past week. With the days few and far between, the surf has had some Croakers and small Weakfish. Most of the concentration of fisherman have been working the inlets and back bays for small Bluefish, Tog on Green Crab, and small Sea Bass on plastics. The night bite has been good with more Striped Bass being caught along the sod banks, 9th Street Bridge, Longport Bridge, Corson’s and Townsends Inlet. Most Stripers have been caught on soft plastics, but also by anglers drifting eels. The offshore bite had some reports of White Marlin and Yellowfin Tuna for the few boats that attempted the run.

The Wildwood and Cape May areas have been reporting Bluefish hitting metals or Mullet along the beaches and around the Inlets. There are still a ton of out-of-season Fluke and Sea Bass hitting soft plastics in the backwaters meant for Bluefish or Striped Bass. Cape May Point has had some bigger Bluefish to 10 pounds and there has also been some nice Weakfish caught along the jetties on the Delaware Bay. Anglers have been working the Cape May Ferry Terminal with floated bloodworm or soft plastics to catch some of these sparklers. Blackfish or Tautog have been biting pretty good at the area reef sites on Green Crab.

South Jersey Fishing Forecast

This weekend looks pretty good in terms of weather and should offer the “green light” for offshore, nearshore, and inshore action. Offshore boats working the Hudson to the Spencer Canyon should be able to put a decent quantity of Mahi and Yellowfin in the boat along with an occasional Swordfish. Our nearshore waters are producing small Mahi, Bonita, and False Albacore on trolled metals and feathers. It is worth checking around pots and hi-fliers as Mahi will usually hang around the structure and will readily hit small casted jigs or live Peanut Bunker.

The inshore reefs and wreck sites are Blackfish, Porgies, and Triggerfish are hitting baits at most locations, so bring both Green Crab and Clam baits. Of course, the backwaters are holding Tog along the rocks and Striped Bass at night. Most inlet locations in South Jersey are holding decent quantities of Blackfish and they should be targeted during the lower current portions of the tide. Good Luck, Be Safe, and Tight Lines!