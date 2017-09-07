Rhode Island Fishing Report – September 7, 2017

Albies are getting closer with a number of reports from the Newport area, and a few rumored catches throughout Rhode Island and CT. The striped bass bite has steadily improved since early August, and that trend should continue into the weekend and the next new moon cycle.

Rhode Island Fishing Report

The fall season is approaching according to, The Frances Fleet in Narragansett. It’s easy to tell based on the strong fishing, and day to day changing wind forecasts. A good deal of trips got scrapped this week, but reports from a few days ago were strong. On Monday, Captain George reported good half day trips, despite some tough weather. Most anglers went home with limits of sea bass on the morning trip, and the afternoon trip was even better; with limits being reached within the first few drifts. The half day trips have come to an end for the season, but full day and tuna trips will still run until the cod takes over. Over the weekend, Captain Rich reported a slower day than usual on Sunday, but a good number of keeper fluke and sea bass were still taken. The pool fish for the day was 13-pounds, so the trip couldn’t have been too bad! Saturday’s trip was the best of the week, with unreal fishing for both species. Most anglers got easy limits of sea bass to 5-pounds and fluke to 10-pounds.

Dave, at Ocean State Tackle in Providence, reports that the Cape Cod Canal remains very good for striped bass, and the last few weeks have been unprecedented for August. Anglers are taking nice bass on topwaters in the morning, and 4-5 ounce jigging lures at night. The Al Gag Whip-It Fish seems to be a favorite for most anglers heading that way. Anglers have reported a good scup bite in the Providence River, along with some skipjacks that have been reported as far up as the Hurricane Barrier. The skipjacks provide a strong table fare, and Rhode Island anglers can keep 15 per person. There has been a good bluefish bite in Bristol Harbor, and bonito are being reported from the Westport and New Bedford areas. Freshwater guys continue to report good carp catches, and the largemouth bite has been strong for those fishing live shiners.

I spoke with Pete Jenkins, of Saltwater Edge in Middletown, who told me that things have been quiet overall in his neck of the woods, due to some high seas and dirty water. Fishing spirits are flying high though, as the first few confirmed reports of false albacore have popped up for shore and boat anglers. There haven’t been any all out blitzes just yet, but that is being reported right around the corner in MA, so we shouldn’t be that far away. The striped bass fishing was strong prior to the water dirtying up, and it should pick right back up over the weekend.

Mike, at Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly, said that the fluke fishing that has remained steady all season has continued on that same trend this week off the local beaches. Mike had a good trip last week, where he found a good deal of fish in 60 feet of water off Blue Shutters. The windmills around the island continue to produce big fish as well. The amount of life on the Watch Hill reefs has increased, with a good number of schoolie to small-keeper sized bass and bluefish; while tautog fishing is getting going on the adjacent shallow rockpiles. The offshore guys are reporting some school bluefin and cod out past Block, but the tuna has been spotty.

Connecticut Fishing Report

Andrew, of Fishin Factory 3 in Middletown, told me that the fluke bite blew up at Montauk this past week, with big fish being caught consistently right up to the weekend. The blow slowed things down this week, but it should pick right back up as the water cleans up. The bluefish bite has steadily improved in the mouth of the river, with many more big fish in the mix. Albie reports have popped up from far east, but nothing confirmed closer to home just yet. Scup action has been red hot, and sea bassing is strong in the spots that have not been picked over.

Hillyers in Waterford, also mentioned the strong fluke bite out by Montauk, but also noted some good fish being caught off Black Point in 80-100 feet of water. Bluefish have spread out pretty good throughout our home waters, and sizes are pretty well mixed. Race Rock and Millstone have produced the most blues, but they can be found in all the usual hotspots. Bass fishing hasn’t been red hot, but has been consistent at Barts, Black Point and The Race. Fishing at night seems to give you a better shot of avoiding bluefish and finding a hefty striper. Sea bass has been great at the Bloody Grounds, The Race and Black Point. Scup action has been hot and heavy all over, and good numbers of snapper blues are in the local tribs.

Gene, over at Black Hall Outfitters in Old Lyme, told me that not much has changed since last week, but the sea bass seem to have moved into even shallower water, with high lo jigs and squid strips taking fish in the 35-40 feet of water range. There have been murmurs of local false albacore, but nothing confirmed just yet.. Fluke are spotty, but a few good reports came from 60-80 feet of water off Rocky Neck. Those catching fluke with regularity are using fresh squid, bunker strips or snappers. A decent push of bluefish finally showed up, and are starting to bust on topwater. Sizes have been mixed, but a good deal of 10+ pound fish seem to be around. Striper fishing was a bit better prior to the blow, with consistent catches on the reefs, in the river and on topwater. The largest fish still seem to be coming after dark on eels or fresh chunks. Blue crabbing has been on fire, and they are getting big! The Black Hall and Lieutenant Rivers are holding plenty so no need to travel very far.

Captain TJ, of Rock n Roll Charters, has noticed that the fish seem to be moving into a fall pattern over the past few days. The bluefish are in heavily, and you can catch them all day long in most of the usual fall spots. 2-6 pound blues are common, but if you move around you can find some true bruisers. Bluefish up to 18-pound were weighed this week, and they shouldn’t be going anywhere just yet. Stripe fishing is on the slow side, but a couple keeper fish are still coming on each trip. Scup fishing has been very good, but unlike past years, the bite seems to be stronger around mid-tide than the slack periods.

Rhode Island Fishing Forecast

The fall run is right around the corner, and it’s time to get that light tackle false albacore and striped bass gear ready. The hardtails are at the Cape and just touching Newport, and we all know it doesn’t take them very long to find their way across Rhode Island and into Long Island Sound. There is a massive amount of bait in both states that should undoubtedly make for some epic albie and striper blitzes in the not so distant future.