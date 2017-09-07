New Hampshire And Maine Fishing Report – September 7, 2017

The massive schools of pogies that so dominated striped bass fishing in Southern Maine have thinned. That does not signal the striper swan song, however. In some cases anglers just have to adapt to more of an estuary/eel game. Others are beginning to think in terms of freshwater as pike activity begins to pick up in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fishing Report

Congratulations to Chad from Dover Marine for achieving his “personal best” catch so far. The measurements were 18 inches, 6 pounds, 8 ounces and his baby daughter’s name is Autumn! I can’t help but wonder if dad’s motivation for that name is steeped in the autumn run of the striped bass. But then again, Mom may have other reasons. Regardless, it looks as if Chad has a first mate in the making for future tuna trips!

Regarding tuna, the fishing is so good some have called it “stupid” fishing. Sea herring have drawn the fish in remarkably close to shore with bluefin breaching as close as the Isle of Shoals. Mackerel are hanging in just off the Granite State coast and as usual are the key to a cow throughout the Piscataqua River, the beaches and the harbors. Pogies can be found at first light and there are even a few squid being taken off lit piers and bridges throughout the river.

Felix from Suds ‘N Soda said that a few are stiff fishing and finding flounder throughout and just outside of Wentworth Harbor, Rye Harbor and Hampton Harbor. Schoolies swim throughout Great Bay but for bigger you have to pick the Piscataqua.

The lake trout bite lit up in a big way over the past weekend on Lake Winnipesaukee for Tim Moore and Chuck Fritz of TimMooreOutdoors. Some outings feature fish per drop hook-ups! It’s a hoot watching numerous fish chasing their blue signature Nervous Minnnow on the fish finder. If this interests you don’t delay, the season ends September 30th and Tim is booking up fast! Soon the target will switch to toothies as water temperatures continue to drop in the Connecticut River and Moore Reservoir.

Southern Maine Fishing Report

Kenny from Saco Bay Tackle said that he is getting glowing reports of tuna fishing off Tantas Ledge and Southern Jeffrey’s Ledge. All indications are that the bite is courtesy of a resuscitated sea herring stock. Contour lines at slack tide seem to be fishing best. Bass fishing remains great with some starting to target the Saco, Mousam, York, Royal and Kennebunk rivers at night with eels by bridges, piers or most anywhere there is a shadow line. Downcurrent, facing that shadow line is where stripers lie in wait to ambush prey. If you were to stand on a bridge and pier into that water, you’d discern the backs of bass staging and then pouncing on prey! Mackerel remain numerous in the bay, especially near the islands. Be prepared to chum and troll to find the schools.

According to Webhannet River Bait And Tackle, pogies have thinned out considerably from the acres which took up residence in some spots such as Parsons Beach as recently as last week but that does not mean that anglers are holding up the white flag! River herring fry are transitioning from upstream locations and can make for explosive action in marshes, estuaries and rivers, especially at night. It’s one thing to catch a nice fish from a beach, but during a quiet night among placid waters an exploding 25-pounder is an experience one is not likely to forget.

New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Forecast

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to try your luck for tuna. Now may be your best time. With mackerel in close for bait and aggressive bluefin busting on bait, in some cases as soon as anglers clear the Isle of Shoals. If you catch a good day you may find Charlie willing. Those same in-close mackerel remain magic throughout the Piscataqua River as well as nearby harbors. If your pogy-well has run dry than your best bet is to adjust your schedule and location to night stalking with eels among estuaries.