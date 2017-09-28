New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report – September 28, 2017

Pictured above: Tim Moore from TimMooreOutdoors the unusually warm temps seem to have halted the progression of typical fall salmon behavior on Lake Winnipesaukee.

While rivers are your best bet for a consistent bass bite, if you want to catch that late season cow keeping on the lookout for beach-going pogies may be a better option. Bass are still in residence in Southern Maine and one look at their full bellies says it all: it’s all about the bait!

New Hampshire Fishing Report

Chad from Dover Marine told me that the dwindling anglers who are still chasing stripers are claiming that the fish have not migrated yet and are fat and aggressive! A best bet for a boater is to drift with a live mackerel from the General Sullivan Bridge towards the mouth of the Piscatagua River. Learn where the drop-offs are and you’ll find where the striper concentrations are. Mackerel are a cinch by Hampton Shoal Ledge and the mouth of the river. Be on the lookout for pogies too which have been spotted just off the beaches, not surprisingly you’ll find bass with the bait. Surf sharpies are “crawling” along Route One! This is “drive-by” fishing as anglers drive from Odione Point to Plum Island, stopping now and then at pullovers in search of blitzes and then capitalizing on them! Tuna season opens again October 1st with some fish spotted as close as the Isle of Shoals. Zach said that the best striper bite right now is at the mouths of rivers such as York, Piscatagua, Hampton and the Merrimack. Most are employing bait such as mackerel, squid and sandworms. According to Tim Moore from TimMooreOutdoors the unusually warm temps seem to have halted the progression of typical fall salmon behavior on Lake Winnipesaukee. Just as the fish began to “bronze up”, stop feeding and become preoccupied with more amorous intentions – boom, summer returned and so did the feeding! Moore good news is that the lakers and white perch are still biting, the bad news is that all that fun ends this Saturday! Thank goodness you still have time!

Southern Maine Fishing Report

Brandy of Webhannet said that the stripers are all porkers as they feast in preparation of the impending migration. But they aren’t all gone yet as anglers catch plenty of 25” to 26” fish! A charter captain recently found all the mackerel he wanted by the first bell outside of Wells Harbor. For a chance at a bigger bass try drifting or live-lining macks at the mouth of York, Kennebunk and Mousam Rivers. Peter from Saco Bay Tackle told me that some are actually targeting flounder successfully. This species appears to be increasing in numbers in Southern Maine! Flats at the mouth of the Scarborough and Saco Rivers are best for blackbacks. River herring fry are tumbling from the upstream nursery of rivers such as the Saco and under low-light this is resulting in blitzes! Portland Harbor has been the scene of steady surface feeds as well!

Fishing Forecast for New Hampshire and Maine

Most of the striper action is taking place near or in the river systems. New Hampshire fishermen should target the Salisbury side of the Merrimack as well as the Hampton River. The other option is a “road trip” along Route 1 where you may be able to spot and access surface feeds. The mouth of the Mousam is one of the more reliable Maine spots you will find as we near October, with live mackerel the bait of choice.