Massachusetts Fishing Report – September 28, 2017

Those wicked weather-makers—Jose and now Maria—have not been enablers for fishy endeavors. But when you can pick a seam in the rough stuff you’ll find giant bluefin, willing bass and the sudden reemergence of big bluefish!

Captain Jason Colby and myself had a harrowing encounter Wednesday on the Westport side of Buzzards Bay. The marine forecast had called for 2- to 4-footers but in reality the Maria-inspired rollers topped out at close to 10! On the way in, we were capsized by what Jason estimated to be a 25-foot rogue wave that lifted the Little Sister from the stern, briefly stood the boat vertically then dumped it completely end over end throwing everything including us, violently into the water. I found myself under the boat, a bit dazed but determined to dive down and distance myself from the boat as much as I could. I knew a turning prop and 4 to 5 tons of fiberglass would spell the end for me if I was struck. I found the surface and somehow an hour later, in spite of taking a pounding by 8- to 10-foot waves in pea-soup fog we made it to the Westport River where the Westport Harbormaster picked us up as we clung to a sail boat mooring. There was a lot that went into our survival and this is not the last I will write about this! A lot of precious gear along with Jason’s boat was lost but we are still alive and that ultimately is all that counts. As we were bobbing/struggling in the waves I would occasionally and longingly spot my gray Pelican case with my camera stuff floating on the surface, but for obvious reasons getting it was not a priority. However, should you hear of someone finding this near bulletproof, waterproof gray case bobbing around somewhere, you know where to find me. That thing is stacked with pictures and I would surely love to get it back! And by the way, the tog bite is terrific.

Massachusetts Massachusetts South Coast Fishing Report

Captain Mark Rowell of Legit Fish Charters has his sight on October 1st since the General Category for bluefin tuna is slated to reopen. This is good news since there has been no shortage of sightings on Stellwagen and other places. Bait options are the ubiquitous mackerel as well pogies which appear intermittently from Plymouth through Scituate Harbor. Regarding the pogie/Scituate Harbor alchemy, there has been some explosive action as bass pin the pogies up against the Cedar Point breakwater! Their smaller kin—peanuts—are making for exciting surface action among the “Three Bays”, Green Harbor and Scituate Harbor. One Charter Captain acquaintance of Mark Rowell has felt little need to wander beyond his home port of Plymouth for weeks, the catching there has been that good!

Pete Belsan of Belsan Bait in Scituate is bullish that the blues are back—sort of! For a fish that had pulled a virtual no-show thus far for the season, anglers from the South Shore through the North Shore are revealing in catching ‘gators! Some of these blues are 38 inches long and can be spotted finning on the surface! With the stirred-up seas, boaters have been taking a back seat to surf guys! A number of 20-pound-plus fish have been caught but they are mostly courtesy of the surf contingent. Damon’s Point has been good as has been Fourth Cliff and the shoreline of Minot. Belsan’s is betting on a bang-up day for bass and blues this Saturday, let’s hold him to it!

Massachusetts Greater Boston Fishing Report

This season’s all star striper spot—Seal Harbor through Revere Beach—continues to give up great catches! Over the weekend through the first of the week, skillful anglers such as Carl Vinning, Dave Panarello and Captain Paul Diggins found both bass and blues hunkered down there. Interestingly blues were most present in the morning while bass seemed to occupy the afternoon shift. Look for those locations to continue to produce until the last of the linesiders departs sometime late next month. Nantasket Beach has been blitz-city thanks to bass and peanut bunker! Lisa from Fore River Bait And Tackle when asked where to catch stripers has a very convenient answer, namely “behind the shop!” The Fore River, Town River and Avalon Beach have been the scene of impressive surface shows as schoolies are pounding peanuts. Other spots which have been good are World’s End and Gunrock Beach. The shop is even seeing some blues up to 15 ½ pounds which have been caught on pogies on the Squantum side of Wollaston Beach. The deeper water off Boston Light has been good for trolling up blues with deep-diving plugs. Darlene from Bobs Bait Shack in Winthrop told me that blitzes are the order of the day in Winthrop Harbor thanks to schoolies and peanut bunker!

Massachusetts North Shore Fishing Report

Tomo of Tomos Tackle in Salem said that peanuts and schoolies are putting on quite the show in Lynn Harbor, Marblehead and Salem Harbor. Anglers are also encountering a few big bluefish! If you haven’t had your bluefish fix this year try trolling an orange/gold Rapala CD18 through Salem Sound. There are pogies and bass chasing them by Kettle Cove and Rockport. According to Skip from Three Lantern Marine mackerel are easy pickings as soon as you clear Gloucester Harbor. And for the first time this year there are big blues with them! Blues have also been found off Halibut Point while for stripers look for the surface action in the harbor as bass belt peanut bunker. With the tuna season ready to open up again in October, you may be able to save yourself an offshore trip as sightings have taken place just off Thatcher Island and throughout Ipswich Bay! Kay from Surfland said that the appearance of bluefish is causing quite a stir in these parts. Noisy topwater plugs have been the undoing of double-digit toothies off the ocean front, especially by the Parker River Wildlife Reservation. The kayak cadre is making a killing out by the Captain’s Fishing Charter dock. The tube and worm has been working well as have eels. Some are also tossing eels in the Parker River to good effect.

Massachusetts Fishing Forecast

The “two blues,” bluefish and bluefin, have been causing the most buzz! Numerous pelagic sightings are serving as a primer for the new season which is ready to open up October 1st. Many who are catching bluefish are spotting them finning on the surface before tossing a plug or a live mackerel into their paths. Nantasket Beach has been noteworthy for bass/peanut bunker blitzes. The other option is Winthrop through Revere which remains a seasonal best bet. Blues have also been thrilling anglers outside of Gloucester Harbor, Halibut Point and off Plum Island and the Parker River Wildlife Reservation. Just be careful out there!