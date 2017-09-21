Connecticut Fishing Report – September 21, 2017

Albies are getting closer with a number of reports from the Newport area, and a few rumored catches throughout Rhode Island and CT. The striped bass bite has steadily improved since early August, and that trend should continue into the weekend and the next new moon cycle.

Connecticut Fishing Report

Andrew, at Fishin Factory 3 in Middletown, was fresh off a trip to Martha’s Vineyard last weekend, and told me that the albie bite that took off locally last week remained steady right through the weekend. The fish started to spread out, so the action was not as hot and heavy, but just about everyone was finding at least a few fish. The best catches were reported from the south side of Fishers, the breachways and at Watch Hill. The bluefish bite in the lower river is right on time, and seems to be accelerating as we approach fall. Some true gators in the area and they are taking topwaters, chunks and destroying live eels. Striped bass anglers are reporting slow fishing for big fish, but those fishing after dark around Fishers and the local reefs are finding some slobs. Scup was red hot for shore and boat anglers, at places like Harkness, Fort Trumbull and Black Point.

At Hillyers Tackle in Waterford, Lou reported that scup action was lights-out at Bartletts last weekend, and most of them are slobs. Sea bass action has been good in Rhode Island and CT, but you have to fish deep to find the really big fish. Fishing in close to 100 feet of water around the slack tides has been the best bet. The albies moved in with a vengence last week, and were spotted as close to shore as the railroad bridge. Big bass have been taken after dark at Harkness and Black Point, and there are some big blues in the same area if you fish slightly deeper water.

At Black Hall Outfitters in Old Lyme, Gene told me that sea bass has been red hot in local waters, specifically on any deep structure from 60-120 feet of water. Fluke fishing has slowed down quite a bit, but luckily the sea bass have picked up the slack. Striped bass and bluefish blitzes seem to be a bit more common, and while most bluefish are small, there have been some blitzes of 10-pound plus fish here and there. Prior to the blow the albies were ranging further west, with a few reports coming from west of the river, and better reports coming from the Waterford area. Blue crabs are still running strong and provide a good opportunity to be on the water when the conditions aren’t optimal. The shop is gearing up for fall blackfish season and wanted to remind everyone that the 4th annual TogTober tournament will be October 14-15 this year.

Captain TJ, of Rock n Roll Charters, told me that the striper action has been good, but we certainly haven’t reached the peak fall season yet, so things should certainly improve. Bluefishing has been red hot, and a lot of customers are leaving with very tried arms. Scup fishing was great leading up to the weather, but it’s a little bit of work getting through the small sea bass. False albacore have popped up on most trips, and are an added bonus of booking a fall trip! TJ will continue to book trips through November 19th.

Rhode Island Fishing Report

The majority of reports this week will be backdated a few days due to the remnants of Hurricane Jose tormenting New England anglers for most of the week. That was the case for The Frances Fleet in Narragansett, who saw a successful start to the cod season last weekend, but hasn’t been sailing yet mid-week. Roger reported a strong first day on Saturday, with flat seas and great drifting conditions. A good deal of cod were taken by most anglers on board, and the majority fell in the 8-12 pound range. A few fish hit the 15-pound mark, and fish were eager to hit both rigs and jigs. Most anglers went home with 2-3 nice keeper fish, and hi hook was able to box 4 fish. Several big keeper fluke were also in the mix, including one beast that weighed almost 11-pounds. Ocean perch, scup to 4-pounds and a few limits of sea bass rounded out the catches, so it was definitely a great multi-species day. Sunday’s cod trip was more of the same, and Captain George also reported a solid sea bass trip; with everyone on board taking home a limit of sea bass to 5-pounds. The fleet hasn’t sailed since Monday, but things are looking much calmer after Friday. Be sure to keep on eye on their website or call the office for an updated sailing schedule.

Dave, at Ocean State Tackle in Providence, told me that the albie fishing stayed strong through last weekend, and right up to the blow from the Hurricane. Fish are being taken from Marion to the West Wall, and shore anglers were even reporting fish blitzing right up on the beaches in the heavy surf yesterday. The striped bass fishing has been consistent in the Providence River, and it provides a bit of an outlet from the high seas. The same can be said for the canal, which also continues to produce with regularity if you can get through the tough cross-winds. Scup and tautog reports were very good from anglers throughout the area over the weekend, so that should pick right back up this upcoming weekend.

At Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly , Mike reported that the fluke fishing remained very good at Block and Montauk right through last weekend. The fish appear to be staged up in these areas before they push off for the winter. Striped bass anglers were finding good catches in the shallows around Fishers, and while drifting live bait on the local reefs. The false albacore were all over the beaches and reefs prior to the blow and everyone is hoping that Jose helped by pushing bait in, instead of blowing the fish out. Sea bass action was good last weekend on the local deep structure, and big scup are being caught by shore and boat anglers.

Connecticut Fishing Forecast

This week was a bit of a wash for most New England anglers, but luckily the weather appears that it will break just in time for the weekend. Hopefully the storm had a positive effect on the false albacore action, but regardless, there should be some great opportunities for striped bass, bluefish, scup and sea bass once the weather breaks.