Connecticut Fishing Report – September 14, 2017

They’re here! False albacore have invaded our waters and reports are strong from across Rhode Island, and starting to trickle to Connecticut.

Rhode Island Fishing Report

Consistency is the name of the game for The Frances Fleet in Narragansett. The bottom fishing trips continue to be a success and the weather has been cooperating for the most part. On Monday, Captain Richie reported a ton of sea bass and scup aboard the Gail Frances, and just enough big fluke in the mix to keep things interesting. Results were excellent last weekend as well, with Rich reporting some slammer sea bass and a number of limits. Scup are plentiful, and many of them are around the 2-pound mark. A handful of cod, some fluke to 5-pounds and a bonus of some false albacore and bonito catches. This Saturday the 16th, the fleet will start their fall cod trips, and will sail on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 4 pm. Tautog is now open in Rhode Island, but the fleet will not start their blackfish trips until October 15th, when the 6 fish per angler limit kicks in.

Dave, at Ocean State Tackle in Providence, confirmed that the beaches are absolutely loaded with albies from Marion to the West Wall. Catches have come in as far west as the breachways, and as far south as Block. Striped bass fishing remains decent in the Providence River, and word from the Canal today is that things have steady strong and steady out that way too. Al Gags Whip it Fish continue to be the top producer at the canal, specifically in the mackerel pattern. Good scup catches are coming from India Point Park, and tautog catches are starting to improve as well.

I spoke with Pete Jenkins, of Saltwater Edge in Middletown, who told me that he couldn’t ask for better fishing and better conditions for their Kayak Albie Shootout this weekend. The shop has teamed up with Why Knot fishing, and the tournament should be excellent, with prizes from Costa Sunglasses, YETI Coolers, XtraTuf Boots, Van Staal, Simms, Rapala, Guy Cotten, Point Jude Lures, Long Cast Lures, Cortland Line, Daddy Mac Lures, Scotty Mounts, 247 Lures, and many more! Check in with the shop or Why Knot Fishing for more details and to sign up before the Saturday start date. Shore, boat and kayak anglers are catching great numbers of fish across the entire state, and Pete mentioned that the amount of bait in the area somehow got even greater than last season. In other news, there has been word of a 50-pound shore caught striper locally, along with a number of other good catches.

Mike, at Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly, reported that bonito and false albacore have finally moved in along the beaches. There have been reports of them showing on the reefs and along the beaches. Striped bass fishing picked on the reefs this past week with some bigger fish coming on umbrella rigs and live bait. Off of the beaches there have been schools of smaller striped bass and bluefish chasing bait right in tight to shore. There are still some keeper fluke on the beaches, but the larger fish this week were coming from around Block Island. Black sea bass and scup are plentiful off of the beaches and at Block. Tautog fishing is starting up but most guys are still targeting other species. There are some fish around through for those looking to get a jump on the season.

Connecticut Fishing Report

I caught up with Andrew, of Fishin Factory 3 in Middletown, before he headed out to fish the Marthas Vineyard Derby this weekend, and the obvious word in the shop is that the albie bite blew open this week. Andrew took a ride Monday and witnessed voracious feeds throughout South County and also saw a few fish trickling into CT. There have been some monster bluefish pushing bunker throughout the lower CT River, and there are a few heavy bass in the area as well. Fluking remains very good for the guys traveling to Montauk, with consistent big fish; while it appears to be more feast or famine back home. The scup bite is great locally, and big sea bass are still being taken in Rhode Island. Blue crab action remains red hot in the lower CT tribs, and they are starting to get big!

Hillyers in Waterford, reports that reports of false albacore in the area are starting to intensify, and the table is set for a great fall run, as the area is loaded with peanuts and sardines. Some big fluke are still being caught, as the guys weighed in a number of fish in the 10-11 pound class last week. The majority of the best catches are still coming from Montauk, but those putting their time in locally are finding some solid fish in deep water. Scup fishing is strong around White Rock, Harkness and Millstone. Bass and blues have been blowing up most mornings and some afternoons in the Bay, sometimes mixed sometimes one or the other. Sea bass is picking up, still lots of shorts, but the fishing overall has been better—Montauk and Block are still the best spots for big ones.

Gene, over at Black Hall Outfitters in Old Lyme, told me that September has gotten off to a strong start, with sea bass being red hot in local waters. Any structure from 40 feet to 120 feet seems to hold fish of all sizes. The 7 B’s fishing charter has been hammering them the past week with full limits every day. Fluke have unfortunately slowed way down as the sea bass have taken over. A few fish here and there have been caught and when they are they seem to be large ones. Striped bass and blue fish blitzes are common and the gator blues are in. There have been reports of local anglers catching 10 blues over 10 lbs right off the Saybrook lighthouse. The bass are mixed in, and most of them seem to be over keeper size. False albacore seem to be making their way into local waters, with sightings off black point and hatchets reef. The blue crabs are still running strong in local estuaries and Calves Island. As we gear up for fall we want to remind everybody that our 4th annual TogTober Blackfish tournament will be October 14 and 15th this year and we hope for another amazing weekend.

Captain TJ, of Rock n Roll Charters said the bass fishing has been very good this week; lots of nice keepers with some big ones and some schoolies in the mix. All methods are working and the bite has been really good. Bluefish have been off the charts—you can catch as many as you want and there are sizes ranging from 2 pounds well into the mid-teens. Porgy fishing is good, when you can get around the baby sea bass. Sea bass fishing depends on whether or not you land on a random pile of keepers. The fall run is in full swing, now is the time to book a trip, TJ is booking trips through November 19th.

Fishing Forecast

The moment that every northeast light-tackle enthusiast was waiting for has arrived, as the false albacore have arrived with a vengeance across Rhode Island and are starting to trickle into Connecticut. Barring a catastrophe, it will only improve, so get after it! Lost in all the albie madness is that some very nice striped bass are being caught close to shore in both Rhode Island and Connecticut. With the September new moon approaching, the bass bite should improve for shore anglers and those working the reefs after dark.