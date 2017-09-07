Cape Cod Fishing Report – September 7, 2017

Big moon, small bait, tough fishing. #onthewatermagazine #surfcasting #stripedbass #peanutbunker #fallrun #fullmoon A post shared by On The Water Magazine and TV (@onthewatermagazine) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

The winds are abating just in time for the weekend, and based on the reports coming in on Thursday morning, we could be in for a fun weekend on Cape Cod.

South Side and Islands

While heavy southwest winds and big seas kept most of the fleet at the dock this week, before the blow, Captain Mort of Fishtale Sportfishing was seeing big numbers of albies around Nantucket off Sankaty. None of those albies had moved over to Monomoy yet, but Mort did say that warmer waters had moved big numbers of bluefish into the rips. It was the first time all season that blues outnumbered the bass at Monomoy, Mort said.

There have been big schools of albies around Martha’s Vineyard, but the weather has made it tough to reach them, reported Peter at Larry’s Tackle Shop. A handful of albies have been taken from shore, especially around Chappy, but the albie beach bite hasn’t caught fire just yet. Bonito are still kicking around at State Beach, Peter said, and both boat and shore fishermen are cashing in. Bluefish are biting well on metal cast off Wasque around dusk, and surfcasters are catching 20- to 25-pound stripers at their up-island haunts after sundown. All around the island, there are tons of peanut bunker around, a sign that has many fishermen excited about a strong start to the Martha’s Vineyard Bass and Bluefish Derby, which kicks off this Sunday.

Amy at Sports Port heard of albies popping up around Cotuit after the winds abated. Before the storms, Popponesset and the Bass River are had albies. She’d been enjoying some fun fishing with her sons on the South Side this week, catching snapper blues and schoolie stripers in the Harbors. The snapper blues are running about 8 inches now, the perfect size for eating. Here’s a snapper blue recipe that is a real end-of-summer treat.

Buzzards Bay

Black sea bass season has closed, but bottom fishermen can still find keeper scup in Buzzards Bay reported Tom at Red Top Sporting Goods. It’s still a little early for the tog bite, Tom said. A few fishermen are trying, but few shops are stocking green crabs at the moment, so if you’re after tog, you’ll have to catch your own baits. This is as easy as flipping over rocks below the high tide line and snatching the green crabs or Asian shore crabs that scurry out.

Besides a few fish reported off Old Silver, Tom said the albies had yet to move into Buzzards Bay in numbers.

Cape Cod Canal

Good tides have led to improved fishing in the Cape Cod Canal reported Jeff at Maco’s Bait and Tackle.

Tom at Red Top said the fishing has been good in the mornings with fish ranging from small keepers to 25-pounders.

Amy at Sports Port said the hot colors have been yellow and white for pencil poppers, and the best time has been sunrise.

Jeff at Canal Bait and Tackle said to be sure to have some mackerel-colored lures on hand as well, since the macks have moved back into the Ditch. In addition to the topwaters, soft-plastic paddletails, fished deep, have been working as well.

Cape Cod Bay and Lower Cape

Weather kept fishermen grounded in the bay this week as well, but Captain Dan of Salt Shaker Charters said there had still been bass on Billingsgate Shoal, as well as small bass and blues in the channel to Barnstable Harbor.

Big schools of peanut bunker are bringing plenty of school stripers close to shore on the bayside beaches. Fly- and light-tackle fishermen will have a blast casting peanut imitations to these fish. Keep the flies small—the peanuts now are mostly 1 to 2 inches in length.

Offshore

Steve from Chaser Offshore Fishing hasn’t made it to the canyons with the recent weather, but he’s hopeful there will still be some good fishing down there. East of Chatham, however, the bluefin bite is excellent. Live bait has been working well, and jigging and casting is catching some fish as well.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

The albie bite should break wide open this weekend. Cruise the South Side from Falmouth to Bass River, or run over to the Vineyard or Nantucket, where there seem to be larger schools right now. The albies have been running big, as we’ve heard of several 10-plus-pounders already. They are feeding on peanut bunker, and the key to finding the best action is finding the largest peanuts. When the albies are on the dense clouds of 1- to 2-inch baits, they have been very picky, but the fishermen who’ve been able to locate larger baits are catching more and bigger albies.