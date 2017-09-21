Cape Cod Fishing Report -September 21, 2017

Jose seems to have parked himself southeast of Cape Cod, and is in no hurry to get out of here. While his winds are diminishing, Cape fishermen may be faced with strong Northeast and high seas through the weekend. But, the nice thing about a cape, is there is usually somewhere you can hide from the breeze. While the wind was ripping, South Side waters were calm on Thursday around lunchtime, and the Canal offers 7 miles of almost-shelter from the elements. Still, not many fishermen have been out in recent days, so fresh reports were thin.

Cape Cod Canal and Cape Cod Bay Fishing Report

Early in the week, a big school of mixed-size stripers made the move through the Canal, and fishermen enjoyed an all-day blitz on Tuesday. Fish to 40-plus-pounds were in the mix, but things had cooled by Thursday according to the report from Red Top. Fishermen braving the wind and rain on Thursday morning found small stripers and bluefish. Jeff at Macos echoed the reports of blues in the Canal. Late September seems to always bring a wave of big bluefish into the Canal for a few days, especially when there’s a northeast wind. Jeff was worried the influx of big blues could scatter the bait, which would cause the bass to continue south. Some fishermen believed the school of bass that was in the Canal on Tuesday has already moved down to the Elizabeth Islands on its migration south.

Frank at Sports Port Bait and Tackle said that fishermen in Barnstable Harbor were catching keeper-sized stripers in Cape Cod Bay before the wind and waves cranked up. Big schools of peanut bunker were fueling the action, and if the bait is still there after this storm, the bass will be too.

South Side and Islands Fishing Report

Fishermen are still catching a few bass, blues, albies, and bonito on Martha’s Vineyard, reported Coop of Coop’s Bait and Tackle, but they are working hard for them in these conditions.

The albie fishing was on fire before the weather became too much for fishermen to face reported John at Eastman’s Sport and Tackle. He’s not sure what to expect on the South Side when the wind finally abates. Before the storm, fishing along the islands was fair, John said, with fishermen catching some stripers to 20 pounds on eels. If a big school of stripers did indeed begin its migration through the Canal this week, the islands could be a hot ticket after Jose fizzles out early next week.

Buzzards Bay Fishing Report

Bluefish and blackfish were the primary targets in Buzzards Bay this week, but albies were running through the bay as well. Fishermen even caught a few in the Canal while targeting stripers with pencil poppers.

Tog fishing was good and getting better, before Jose gave bottom fishermen a time out. Still, there’s plenty of time to take a limit of tog this fall.

Lower Cape and Offshore Fishing Report

With huge surf battering the backside beaches, there’s been little to report from the Outer Cape. Bluefin fishing was very good, with the tuna blitzing on schools of half beaks. In Cape Cod Bay, fishermen have been connecting with the occasional giant tuna.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

Whatever the weather, StriperFest is happening this weekend in Marina Park in Falmouth. Swing by for cold drinks, hot food, live music, and tons of fishing-related fun.

But, fall weekends are in short supply, so for the best shot at hooking up, the Canal or one of the protected harbors on the bayside or south side are probably your best bet. Schoolie stripers will be feasting on the baitfish seeking refuge in the protected waters.