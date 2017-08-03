Southern New Jersey Fishing Forecast – August 3, 2017

It’s almost like someone threw the ocean “ON” switch as after the mild Nor’easter the Fluke or Summer Flounder have been on the feed. We have been getting multiple reports of full boat limits and area head-boats approaching 50 to 60 keepers per 4-hour trip. Boaters are hitting the reef sites hard with much success. Anglers fishing the jetty rocks are also scoring well on Fluke up to 8 pounds. Live snappers, Peanut Bunker, and Gulp are the prime baits for the summertime flatties. Bluefin Tuna continue to take trolled gear in the 45- to 60-mile range when the water is Blue and clean. Lastly, crabbers had a slight slowdown in the action as most Bay are seeing a “literal” ton of female blueclaws a.k.a “eggers.”

Here is this week’s rundown:

The Golden Eagle out of Belmar has been scoring well on Bluefish, Mackerel, Sea Bass, Ling, and Cod on the skipper’s offshore haunts. The boat has been limiting out on Sea Bass and picking up some quality Ling and Mackerel in the mix. Most of the Bluefish and Mackerel were caught on hammer jigs.

Fisherman’s Supply in Point Pleasant reported more quality Fluke fishing at the Northern reef sites with the Sandy Hook, Sea Girt, and Axel Carlson producing keeper fish up to 10 pounds. Most boaters have been fishing in 45 to 60 feet of water with most of the fish falling for 6-inch Gulp Grub tails tipped on bucktails. In addition to a fantastic Fluke bite, Sea Bass limits have been relatively easy to fill. Jason reiterated that once the water settles down from the latest blow, the fishing inshore should really start to “POP”. There were scattered reports of more Bluefin and Mahi at the 25- to 40-mile ranges, so this should add another option to anglers.

Norma K III in Point Pleasant Beach reported that the Fluke have been biting very well over the past two days. Anglers have been “yelling net” for some good size keepers up to 7 pounds. There has been a good number of shorts to keep everyone happy. Bucktails tipped with Gulp are still out-producing bait. The boat will be sailing every day for Fluke and every Friday / Saturday night for Blues.

MIMI IV in Point Pleasant Beach has been hitting some of the inshore and offshore wrecks hard. This past week angler Justin Miller scored his personal best Fluke aboard the vessel. The Fluke weighed 7 pounds and was caught over sticky bottom. Capt. Ken is running Bottom-fishing Bonanza Open-Boat trips for a variety of ground-fish and wreck species (Sea Bass, Flounder, Fluke, Ling, and Cod). The vessel has open boat dates posted starting with August 3rd, 9th, 10th, 11th, 21st, 24th, and 30th available. These are full day trips from 7am to 3pm.

The Gambler in Point Pleasant has been on the Fluke lately over snaggy bottoms. Anglers working bucktails tipped with Gulp or bait have been boxing keepers to close to 9 pounds. Rich Toth took the lead for the July monthly pool with a solid 8.4 pounder over the weekend. The boat is currently running two trips daily starting at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Betty and Nick’s Bait & Tackle in Seaside Park reported big Bluefish off the Island Beach State Park surf on Mackerel and Bunker chunks. There has been a steady Fluke bite along the beach for anglers working the cuts with bucktails and Gulp. There has been some Butterfly Rays caught along with some Brown sharks at night off the surf.

Carolyn Ann III in Barnegat Light reported a great bite over the last few days with the number of keepers on the boat ranging from 10 to over 40. The skipper has been working some of the local snags within 4 miles of the beach. Gina recommends jumping on the boat as the mates are fantastic and the fishing is “On”. The vessel is sailing twice per day at 8am and 1pm, so jump aboard.

Creekside Outfitters in Waretown reported Yellowfin and Bluefin Tuna action 50 to 70 miles of Barnegat Inlet. Chris and Peter Plein got into the action with 53-pound Yellowfin and 60-pound Bluefin. The Fluke bite has been solid at the local reef sites and Mason Demi nailed a 4.06-pound fluke off the Barnegat Light Reef. Unfortunately, the back-bay bite has died down and more angling efforts are being focused towards the inlet areas. Several Fluke approaching 10 pounds hit the scales at various tackle shops this week. The shops reported the bigger fish have been taken on live snapper Bluefish. Crabbing remains strong from Lacey to Barnegat, and dockside crabbers are scoring 2 to 3 dozen “jimmies” rather easy.

Tony’s Bait & Tackle in Manahawkin reported good fishing around both inlets with more and more Fluke starting to move and exit to the deeper ocean areas. The reef sites have been good as of late such as Barnegat Light Reef, Garden State North, Garden State South, and the Little Egg Inlet reef site. Bluefin Tuna are still being had 45 to 60 miles off our coast, so now is the time to get out. Crabbing continues to be very hot for most working the banks and edges of the sedges around mid-Long Beach Island.

Riptide Bait & Tackle in Brigantine reported that crabbing has been doing great in the back bays of Brigantine NJ. The hand-lines and crab traps have been taking 2 to 4 dozen per session. Fluke fishing has been good in the back, but you have to pick through the keepers and anglers are reported 25 to 1 ratios. The ocean reef bite is producing much better ratios, especially Great Egg, Ocean City, and Townsends Inlet reef sites.

Fin-Atics in Ocean City reported a great Kingfish bite along the beach on Bloodworms. Most surf fisherman are fishing two-hook rigs with 2 to 3oz sinkers. There are small Bluefish around the inlets being taken on Mackerel and Squid. The evening beach bite has been good for Brown sharks, but be sure to release them as they are protected species. The back-bay Fluke bite has been best described as lots of “short” action. If you fish in the back, the deepwater has been the place to be for keepers. White Perch are being caught up the rivers in the deeper holes. The ocean reef sites continue to be the keeper spots with the Ocean City and Great Egg providing the best action. Anglers working bucktails tipped with Gulp is having the best success. The offshore Tuna bite is consistent with the 19 Fathom Lump and Massey’s Canyon providing action on chunked Butterfish and floated Sardines. Bluefin Tuna and Mahi have been hitting trolled lures on the Atlantic City and Sea Isle Ridges. Crabbing remains good in the backwaters of Ocean City and Sea Isle City.

The Wildwood, Cape May area revealed good Fluke fishing at the Delaware Bay Reef site #11 up until the winds came. The water has started to clean up and the bite is regaining its pre-Nor’easter status. There has been a good bite further up the Delaware Bay near the Flat Top. The Cape May Rips have slowed up on Kingfish, but the King bite has picked up along the Cape May beaches. The 19 Fathom lump had a good number of Tuna on it this past week along with Massey’s and the Hot Dog. Lemke’s Canyon is still holding Bluefin Tuna and some Mahi. There has been White Marlin starting to show up in the Canyons according to some of the offshore charter captains. Surf fishing remains about the same as last week, but Cape May Point and Higbee’s Beach have been the most productive spots. Crabbing has been excellent all season long in the back bays and is a great alternative when the wind is blowing.

South Jersey Fishing Forecast

It’s another week of solid options. Fluke, Tuna, small Bluefish, and Crabs which basically provides action for all types of anglers. Bay and Inlet anglers will find good numbers of Fluke around the edges and bases of structure. If you’re working a jetty, it is important to work the end of the incoming and beginning of outgoing as the tide is the slowest. Cast up-tide and work your lure until it gets past you by 45 degrees as this will provide your best opportunity for nailing a quality Fluke. Small metals casted and retrieved will produce Bluefish from 1 to 5 pounds, with the occasional 10-pound fish. Boating Fluke anglers should start working the inshore reef sites for big doormats. Again, it is important to stay on structure as most of the bigger Fluke will congregate in the sticker spots. Tuna fisherman will continually have shots at 30- to 75-pound Bluefin in the 40 to 65-mile range, in addition to bull Mahi that have hit the spreads. This is only the beginning, August should be a banner month. Good Luck, Be Safe, and Tight Lines!