Pennsylvania Fishing Report – August 31, 2017

Pictured above: Smallmouth Bass caught during a 1hr, evening float on Bald Eagle Creek!

Northwest Region

Butler County

Lake Arthur

Anglers are catching Striped Bass throughout the shallow bays in Lake Arthur. Anglers are catching them on the normal bait such as white bombers and Alewife, but also on live bait such as nightcrawlers and minnows.

Neshannock Creek

Anglers are catching a large number of Smallmouth Bass on rubber worms and tube jigs.

Western Erie County

Lake Erie

Anglers are catching Walleye anywhere in 54 feet to 80 feet of water. A few Steelhead have been showing up when anglers are targeting Walleye. Anglers are catching Yellow Perch in 40 feet to 60 feet of water out in front of Walnut Creek.

Mercer County

Shenango Reservoir

The fluctuating water this year has made fishing difficult. Anglers are catching panfish and catfish around the shorelines.

Shenango River

The Shenango River Outflow has been designated as a catch and release zone for all species. There is a DO NOT EAT Advisory for the section of river for Mercer and Lawrence County.

Northeasatern Region

Northern Columbia and Luzerne Counties

Area waterways are starting to cool down as summer comes to an end. Warmwater fishes should start biting again, once the water temperatures dip into the 60s. Fish will feed more heavily this time of year to stock up for winter. Trout also become more active in our streams as temperatures fall. And be sure to check out the Commission’s Trout Stocking webpage to get the latest information on fall trout stockings.

Boaters should be sure to check if there is any water in their lower unit before putting boats away for the winter. Seals may also need to be replaced. Boaters should still drain their lower units even if putting off repairs until next spring because any remaining water may freeze and cause damage. And don’t forget to bring your fire extinguishers inside. The constant freezing and thawing over the course of a winter could cause extinguishers to lose their charge.

Northcentral Region

Elk County

Cool temperatures and continued rainfall throughout the summer has extended the trout season throughout the County!

West Branch Clarion River

Anglers are catching lots of trout using a variety of flies throughout the river sections. There are a lot of trout left over and not many anglers targeting them. This is a great river to experience good fishing without all the angler pressure.

Clearfield County

Curwensville Lake

REMINDER – There will be fireworks at the lake on September 3, 2017.

West Branch Susquehanna River

There is still some kayak traffic; however, with low water conditions, a few areas are more difficult to float than others.

Clinton County

Fishing Creek

Water temperature is in the 60s. Water levels are low and clear.

Small nymphs are still working best in the early morning to mid-day hours. Anglers are catching trout using mayfly, stonefly and caddis nymphs during the mid-day hours(e.g. Frenchie #14-16; gold bead pheasant tail #12-18; Prince #12-16; swimming ISO nymph #10-12).

Trout are rising, sporadically. Mid-day to evening hours are best. Carry the following dry flies, just in case you see a few trout rising (e.g. Slate Drake #10-12; midges #22-26, Bluewing Olives size #18-22, Tan Caddis #12-14; Light Cahill #12-14).

Make sure you pack a few beetles and/or ants along. Cast a beetle/ant along the water’s edge and see what happens!

West Branch Susquehanna River

Anglers are catching Smallmouth Bass using live minnows, rooster tails, crankbaits, and poppers. Many of the Smallmouth are being caught in shallow water areas, near islands, grassy areas or submerged logs.

Montour, Northumberland, Union Counties

Susquehanna River

Anglers are catching bass using minnows, crankbaits and poppers. Early morning and later afternoon to dusk hours are best for fishing.

REMINDER – The Fabri-Dam in Sunbury has been deflated for maintenance. Anglers who want to fish the river need to be cautious while navigating the river. The river is several feet below normal levels; therefore, boaters need to stay within the deeper channels of the river. Anglers need to stay out of the “exclusion” zone for safety and to allow DCNR room to work on the dam.

Centre County

Bald Eagle Creek

On lower Bald Eagle, anglers are catching using white or yellow poppers and white streamer patterns. Early morning and mid-afternoon into dusk seem to be the best time to be on the water.

Target areas with fallen trees, shallow waters near the banks and the drop-offs into deep water.

Anglers, fishing between Milesburg and Foster Joseph Sayers Lake, are catching trout and a few warmwater fish (e.g. bass, bluegill).

REMINDER – Effective September 1, 2017, the section of Bald Eagle Creek from Milesburg to Foster Joseph Sayers Lake will be managed under Class A regulations and will require IMMEDIATE release.

Foster Joseph Sayers Lake

Anglers are catching Crappie at the causeway, using twister tails and minnows.

Anglers are catching bass crankbaits with a bit of chartreuse color in them. Black & blue jigs are also working. Target the old roadbeds in the lake, woody debris, rock piles or other structure. The best time to be on the water seems to be 2p.m.-8p.m.

Anglers are also catching Channel and Bullhead Catfish at Upper Greens Access area, using nightcrawlers and liver.

The spillway is providing great fishing for Crappie, carp and catfish. Fish jigs near the walls of the spillway for the most success.

Spring Creek

Water levels are low and clear. Water temperature is in the low 60s.

Anglers are catching trout throughout the day fishing subsurface, using nymphs (e.g. sulphur nymphs, hot spot sow bug, walt’s worm, black zebra midge, green mop flies).

Trout are rising sporadically to dry flies. Tricos are still around in the mornings. Anglers are catching trout using trico #20-26; tan caddis #14-16; light cahill #14-16; blue wing olives sizes #18-22; midges sizes 22-26.

Anglers are also catching trout using terrestrials (e.g. ants, beetles).

Southeastern Region

Northampton County

As Labor Day Weekend approaches, this is a reminder that all boaters need to have enough Personal Flotation Devices (Life Jackets) on board for each person in the boat. This includes all canoes, kayaks and other non-powered watercraft. For those launching from either the Sandts Eddy boat launch on the Delaware River, or the Rte. 33 launch on the Lehigh River, a PFBC non-powered launch permit or DCNR launch permit are required for all non-powered boats. You are also not permitted to launch, or retrieve swim-aids from these locations, this includes inner tubes.

There are still many fishing opportunities within the area. This includes carp fishing in the Lehigh River near Hugh Moore Park in Easton with dough balls, Bass fishing with jigs up by the PPL boat launch, or targeting panfish with worms or small twisters in the canals up by Walnutport, Bethlehem, or Easton.

N. Chester County

Marsh Creek

Bass are being caught in the deeper water and grass if you can find it. If you can find weed beds you’ll most likely find a few bass. Emphasis on a few bass because there aren’t many weed beds and the ones you do find are small. Otherwise you’ll have better luck in 12′-20′ of water, anything deeper the oxygen levels will be low and not suitable for the fish. Best baits to use are crankbaits and spinner baits, very large rubber worms and jigs working best in the weeds. The best soft plastics colors are large black or purple and pumpkin seed with a lot of action. Bluegills and crappies are taking minnows as well as meal and wax worms.

Marsh Creek Lake is a Big Bass Lake; your catch must be at least 15” to keep.

Anglers have reported hooking decent numbers of musky this season. Several have been caught close to shore on Bass spinner baits.

Streams: French Creek, Pickering Creek, East Brandywine Creek and West Valley Creek

The streams are in decent shape due to all of the rain this summer; although they are on the warm side. The best times to fish are early morning and late evening. Terrestrials are beginning to take some fish.

Schuylkill River

Bass fishing in the Cromby Power Plant area down river to the Black Rock Dam area has been good for Smallmouth Bass this season. Most are being caught in the weedbeds on artificial lures, rubber crayfish and worms. Flathead Catfish are being caught with the usual fare (live bluegills and night crawlers working best). Channel Catfish are being caught on liver and other baits. The dam is extremely dangerous at the time of this report. You’d be well advised to stay completely away from it… This is a killer dam, don’t tempt fate.

Note: Stay clear of the fish ladder at the Black Rock Dam. You may not fish within the fishway, fish ladder fish passage facility. It is unlawful for any person to fish within a radius of 100’ of the entrance, or exit points of the chute or fish ladder passage way, and you must stay 100’ below the boil below the dam when fishing there.