New Hampshire And Maine Fishing Report – August 31, 2017

Pictured above: Tim Moore with an impressive Lake Champlain laker he caught while filming an episode for TimMooreOutdoors!

A whipped-up coast has resulted in effort running contrary to weeds and rollers, so current reports are minimal. But the blistering bass bite just prior has many panting to get back out there. The formula has been simple and should remain so – find the pogies, snag or chunk one and a nice striper is almost a given.

New Hampshire Fishing Report

At Suds ‘N Soda in Greenland, Felix told me that the few who target flounder in and just outside of the harbors are catching keeper-sized blackbacks. Striper fishing is best now off the beaches but that should change later in September when big bass move into estuaries at night to take advantage of the plethora of prey which thrive upstream. Forty-inch, 20-pound-plus stripers have been taken with regularity off Rye, Hampton and Wallis Sands beaches. Chunk mackerel has been best by day with herring the runner-up choice. Naturally the night crew opts for eels exclusively and says little more than, “I need more eels please!”

The early fisherman gets – the pogy! They are off most beaches and easily spotted at dawn but boat traffic pushes them down later. Regardless, those who stick with the pogies are catching the largest linesiders. New Hampshire anglers may want to look to the north for motivation. Through last weekend the Wells area was on fire with pogy-pummeling bass and blues giving anglers all they could handle. It has quieted down considerably leaving some to worry if those fish are moving southward already? There’s only one way to find out!

The cooler nights and dropping water temperatures are signaling landlocked salmon and lakers to aggregate and feed. They are not alone in picking up those signals, Tim Moore from Tim Moore Outdoors has dropped the salt and is all in on the fresh. By the looks of things his instincts are good as landlocked salmon are beginning to join in on the hot Winnipesaukee laker bite. The lakers remain stacked in 100+ foot depths while silver leapers are slamming metal in around 30’ depths. If you’re looking for a break from bass, blues and the brine – this could just be the answer!

Southern Maine Fishing Report

Kenny from Saco Bay Tackle said that the pogy/striper combustion of last week has cooled down a bit and his gut is telling him that bass are beginning to transition into rivers where river herring fry are beginning their seaward migration. Intermittent waves of river herring begin leaving their natal nurseries about now and will move out in spurts through late November and striped bass know it. There were blues mixed in with the bass this past weekend but in spite of the potential massacre, mackerel are hanging in there especially by Wood and Eagle islands. The groundfishing has been good for pollock and haddock, especially by Northern Tantas.

As Brandy of Webhannet described it, last weekend could have been titled, “the surf fisherman’s blues”! Boaters did a bang-up job on big bass and blues because they were able to trail the roving schools and snag the pogies. Bass up to and over 40 inches along with hefty blues were there for the pickings while the unfortunate shore caster had to settle for mid-20-inch fish! I foresee a lot of landlubbers starting a kayak fund this offseason!

It has quieted down from the sizzling pace of the weekend but a lot of that can be explained away by less effort along with heaving seas! Once things settle and more get out over the long weekend we may find that the fish haven’t moved at all! Successful spots have been Wells Harbor as well as Ogunquit and York. These are strange Downeast days indeed as anglers are encountering skates, a rare find in these parts, with regularity! And there have also been black sea bass reports coming out of York! There are even reports of 4- to 6-foot-long sharks in close that, when described, sound an awful lot like brown sharks, which are normally a more southern species. For a chance at something more “normal” haddock and especially pollock are cooperating off Jeffreys Ledge. For those who are focusing in on them, keeper flounder can be found in the Ogunquit area.

New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Forecast

It doesn’t seem fair that just when the fishing got good, nor’east winds put everything on standby. If this were a month from now, then the bell could be tolling on another season but odds are that once conditions normalize, you should be able to find 40-inch-plus bass off Wallis Sands in New Hampshire and Wells Harbor in Maine. For something different, troll a brightly colored Rapala X-Rap at the edge of pogy schools to see if there are any blues around. If you’d like to get reacquainted with the sweetwater side of things, now’s a good time as Winnipesaukee salmon and lakers pack on the weight in preparation for their approaching spawning runs.