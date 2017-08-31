Connecticut Fishing Report – August 31, 2017

Confirmed false albacore reports are creeping closer and closer to the area; while striped bass fishing seems to hit one of the steadier states of the season, especially after dark.

Connecticut Fishing Report

Andrew, of Fishin Factory 3 in Middletown, told me that the bass fishing has been hit or miss, but those putting the time in were getting a few nice bass around the mouth of the river. Big bluefish moved into the same area, and are harassing the bunker schools; which are all over the place. Fluke action has been slow close to home, but a few big fish have come from the deep water off Hatchets and Black Point. Some quality black sea bass can be taken in the same area. If you don’t mind the ride, fluke limits and honker sea bass can be taken at Montauk or Block. Some schools of cod are starting to move back in around the windmills, and most anticipate a good fall/winter fishery. Bonito have been elusive, but a few were caught around Watch Hill and the west wall. False albacore reports came in about 5-10 miles south of Montauk, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they show up strong at the point this week.

Lou, at Hillyers in Waterford, reports that striped bass fishing has improved at The Race this week, and a few anglers fishing fresh bunker after dark found some nice fish locally before the blow. Scup fishing is red hot all over the eastern sound; while fluke anglers are working hard, but catching a few nice fish around Black Point and Barts. Snapper bluefish and blue crabs seem to be right where they should be at this point of the year, and are both pretty consistent.

Gene, over at Black Hall Outfitters in Old Lyme, told me that the sea bass have taken over the local reefs, with the best action coming from the 50-70 foot drop offs. Big numbers are being caught and sizes are great, with 18+ inch fish being pretty common. Fluke are spotty, but a few good reports came from 60-80 feet of water off Rocky Neck. Those catching fluke with regularity are using fresh squid, bunker strips or snappers. A decent push of bluefish finally showed up, and are starting to bust on topwater. Sizes have been mixed, but a good deal of 10+ pound fish seem to be around. Striper fishing was a bit better prior to the blow, with consistent catches on the reefs, in the river and on topwater. The largest fish still seem to be coming after dark on eels or fresh chunks. Blue crabbing has been on fire, and they are getting big! The Black Hall and Lieutenant Rivers are holding plenty so no need to travel very far.

Captain TJ, of Rock n Roll Charters, reported that bass fishing had been very slow last week but seemed to be picking up by the weekend; a 30-pounder on Sunday morning, and a few other mixed with the blues was a good sign. Bluefishing is on fire—don’t fall in the water—the action is lock and load, buckle up. Porgy fishing is awesome unless you land on a pile of baby sea bass; but they have boated several big porgies this week and had excellent action. Keeper sea bass seem to be traveling in roving schools and they are showing up mixed with the scup and sometimes are coming in bunches of 5 to 10 fish.

Rhode Island Fishing Report

The Frances Fleet in Narragansett felt the brunt of the small craft advisories on Tuesday and Wednesday, but they were able to sandwich that weather with some strong trips. On Sunday, Captain Mike reported a good morning half day trip, with plenty of sea bass making for full bags and smiling faces. 11 year old Leo Paragarino won the pool with a fluke around 4-pounds. Monday’s trip was also successful, despite the winds kicking up. Captain Matt reported a very good day on the full day fluke and sea bass trip. The fish were spread out, so everyone went home with some fish, and there were many limits of both species. Multiple fluke came over the rails in the 7-8 pound range, and were battling for the pool title. The weather cleared up late Wednesday, and the fleet was back at it Thursday. First mate Chris L reported a solid day of fluke and sea bass on the Gail Frances. There were 2 fluke limits on board, and most anglers took a few nice fluke home. Sea bass limits were even easier to obtain, and sizes remain good. Captain Rich will set sail on Friday at 7 AM, and the weather is looking pretty good for the weekend.

Dave, at Ocean State Tackle in Providence, reports that the Cape Cod Canal remains very good for striped bass, and the last few weeks have been unprecedented for August. Anglers are taking nice bass on topwaters in the morning, and 4-5 ounce jigging lures at night. Dave got out with Captain Rene, of On The Rocks Charters, this week and the found some good light tackle action for bass and blues. There were good concentrations of small bass at East Passage and Butterball Reef, and the found a nice pile of bluefish to 7-pounds when they headed east. Epoxy Jigs and small yellow SP Minnows were the top producers, and there was a ton of small bait all over the place. Kevin Costello has reported some decent concentrations of bonito at Sakonnet, if you can get away from the bluefish. Freshwater anglers are scoring good carp catches in the Blackstone River, while largemouth have been taking live shiners and topwaters all over the state. Dave also wanted to mention that he now carries a full line of Lemire’s Plugworks plugs, that are perfect for the fall run.

I spoke with Pete Jenkins, of Saltwater Edge in Middletown, who told me that the plethora of small bait around Newport remains incredible with small anchovies and juvenile herring being the most prevalent. Bass from 20-40 pounds have found this bait, and the fishing has been strong for local surfcasters. As mentioned earlier, the Canal is producing tremendously as well so surf anglers can pick their poison. Captain Rob Taylor, of Reel EZ, reported a pretty good tuna bite at The Dump, with consistent 30-40 pound fish on the troll. The best local news is that the water has cleaned up from the recent swells, and that has really helped the bonito bite. Bones are being caught with some consistency in Newport and around Point Judith, so it shouldn’t be long before the false albacore start to filter in.

Mike, at Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly, reports that there has been quite a bit of live offshore around Butterfish Hole. Shark fishing has been up and down, but there have been some nice numbers of school bluefin in the area. Fluke fishing has been good locally and around the Cartwright wreck. Black sea bass and scup fishing has been as consistent as ever close to home, and the quality improves around Block. Striped bass fishing has been spotty, but the sharpies are still scoring some quality fish here and there. There are good numbers of mackerel in the area, bonito are starting to file in and a few unconfirmed reports of false albacore have popped up.

Connecticut Fishing Forecast

The hardtails are knocking on the door. No need to say much more, as the bulk of the local anglers know exactly what time of year it is and are getting the light tackle ready. I expect to start hearing increased albie reports from the Montauk area as soon as the water starts to clean, and with the loads of bait throughout New England, they should stay for a while. In the meantime, some nice stripers seemed to have settled in throughout the sound; while the blue crabs and snapper bluefish are taking over the estuaries.