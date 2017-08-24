Connecticut Fishing Report – August 24, 2017

The water finally cleaned up in Rhode Island, and some better schools of bonito emerged. Striped bass fishing continues to ascend to a point that most expect for late August/early September.

Connecticut Fishing Report

Andrew, of Fishin Factory 3 in Middletown, told me that the bass fishing has continued to steadily improve east of the river, and the south side of Fishers. He managed quite a few fish to 30-pounds at Fishers on his last trip, and has been hearing reports of good fish from Bluff to Waterford. The biggest bluefish seem to be holding west of the river around Cornfield and the Indian River. Scup action has been red hot just about everywhere; while sea bassing has been slow locally and incredible at Block. There are some decent fluke around Niantic, but the best shot at a quick limit of big fish is around Montauk.

John at, Hillyers in Waterford, reports that local fluke and sea bass action has seemed to improve this week, and the sizes have been much better. Black Point has produced well for both species, in 80-100 feet of water. Bluefish finally seem to be showing up in better numbers, but they are on the smaller side. For bigger bluefish, look to Plum Gut, Sluice and The Race. Scup fishing has been great, both for consistency and size. Striped bass fishing has taken a step forward at Barts and Black Point, but the best bite has been at night. Snapper blues have been thick in the mouth of the Niantic River and in Jordan Cove.

Gene, over at Black Hall Outfitters in Old Lyme, also mentioned that the striped bass bite has picked up locally this week. Livelined bunker or fresh chunks remain the bait of choice, and the fish tend to be hanging on the deeper ends of the reefs. Look to 40-50 feet of water, and fish after dark if possible. Scup are all over the place in the Old Lyme and Old Saybrook area, and are taking sandworms on size 2 or 4 hooks. Fluke fishing went through a tough stretch, but has picked up recently. Many anglers are picking up keepers in shallow water once again, and some true doormats have come from 100+ feet of water off Black Point and Hatchets. Blue crabbing is excellent in the estuaries right now, and should remain that way for a while.

Captain TJ, of Rock n Roll Charters, reported that the bass and blues were a little tougher to find this week, despite good conditions. Daytime trips have been so-so, but at least the nighttime bite has been strong. Luckily the bottom fishing has picked up the slack, with great scup action and enough keeper sea bass to find good limits. Most trips are finding giant scup, limits of sea bass and enough stripers and blues to keep everyone happy. The fall run is right around the corner and things should only be improving very soon!

Rhode Island Fishing Report

The Frances Fleet in Narragansett continues to put together some quality bottom fishing trips this week. Results have varied, but overall most trips are coming away with some very nice fish. Tuesday’s full day trip saw anglers get a good number of keeper fluke to 8-pounds, and everyone was able to find a limit of black sea bass to 5-pounds. Bucktails seemed to be the top producer, and everywhere that they fished was absolutely loaded with mackerel. The summer cod trip this past weekend was also a success, with most anglers coming home with 4-6 keepers a piece. Fresh shell bait fished on hi-lo rigs was the best way to find them, and overall there was good quality to be had. The cod ranged in size from shorts to nearly 20-pounds, with most falling in the 7-12 pound range. The amount of by-catch also helped the overall results, with good sea bass to 4-pounds, silver hake to 15-pounds and big scup.

Dave, at Ocean State Tackle in Providence, reports that the Cape Cod Canal has been on fire, and Rhode Island surf anglers are taking full advantage. 20-pound + striped bass have been blowing up on topwater plugs during the morning hours, and a confirmed report of a #42 on a pencil popper came to me from early Wednesday. 3 ounce Guppy pencil poppers seem to be the plug of choice, and Dave has sold over 25 in the last 48 hours. Scup continues to be good around Sabin Point, and some big bluefish are patrolling the waters in the same place. Some decent fluke have found all the inshore bait and are being caught shallow; while the deepwater at block is producing pretty consistently. The offshore bite off of Block is hit or miss, but remains decent; while the tuna bite in Cape Cod Bay seemed to have improved quite a bit. There are still some squid anglers finding good catches at Goat Island in Newport, and freshwater fishing has been strong for bass and pickerel at Lincoln Woods.

I spoke with Pete Jenkins, of Saltwater Edge in Middletown, who told me that the plethora of small bait around Newport remains incredible with small anchovies and juvenile herring being the most prevalent. Bass from 20-40 pounds have found this bait, and the fishing has been strong for local surfcasters. As mentioned earlier, the Canal is producing tremendously as well so surf anglers can pick their poison. Captain Rob Taylor, of Reel EZ, reported a pretty good tuna bite at The Dump, with consistent 30-40 pound fish on the troll. The best local news is that the water has cleaned up from the recent swells, and that has really helped the bonito bite. Bones are being caught with some consistency in Newport and around Point Judith, so it shouldn’t be long before the false albacore start to filter in.

Mike, at Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly¸ told me that there are still quite a bit of quality black sea bass to be had locally. Fluke fishing has been so-so locally and a little slower at Block, but the quality is much better around the island. The Watch Hill reefs are still holding some good striped bass, and those that are catching are trolling in deeper water. The bluefish action is spotty locally, but seems to be improving with the large schools of bait that are moving in. Scup fishing has been excellent from both shore and boat, with fish all over South County.

Connecticut Fishing Forecast

The time that most Rhode Island and eastern CT anglers have waited for is here, as the bonito schools have seemed to thicken up. Not only are they a blast to catch and good to eat, it means the fall run and albies aren’t too far behind. In the meantime, the striped bass bite is light years better than early in the season, and there is still plenty of consistency for bottom anglers.