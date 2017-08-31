Cape Cod Fishing Report – August 31, 2017

Cape Cod Bay:

Some of the fish in the Canal last week have poured into Cape Cod Bay, but boat anglers are struggling to get on the water with the recent northerly blows.

Captain John of Cape Cod Bay Charters encountered topwater feeding frenzies in the bay, as large striped bass gorged themselves on squid. These were quality fish as well, as Captain John reported numerous 40-inch fish hit the deck during this blitz. However, the north wind has made it difficult to access these fish by boat in recent days.

Captain Ron Signs of Bucktail Fishing Charters has continued to find mackerel in Cape Cod Bay, and live-lines them to hungry striped bass. He also noted that the fish seem to have pushed out of the canal, and are still very keyed in on mackerel.

Things were good until the north wind picked up, according to Captain Dan Hannon of Salt Shaker Charters. The wind has prevented Captain Dan from going out the past few days, but he fishing was good beforehand. He’s spent most of his time jigging along the southern shore of Cape Cod Bay with fish to show for it. Though the northerly winds have slowed things down, Captain Dan noted that the action should good once the fish settle back into a southwest wind.

Cape Cod Canal:

Things have slowed down along the banks of the Cape Cod Canal, especially when compared to last week’s epic bite.

The folks at Red Top Sporting Goods reported that there has still been a few scattered topwater feeds at daybreak, but no epic blitzes. Additionally, nighttime anglers are still connecting to solid fish by thumping jigs along the bottom, and tossing live eels when the tide is in its slower stages.

Big fish can still be taken from the ditch, but it’s primarily towards the west end, according to the Canal Bait And Tackle staff. The east end is also holding bass and mackerel, but they’ve been spilling into Cape Cod Bay with regularity. The boats in front of the east end have been doing quite well.

Martha’s Vineyard:

The bonito are still around the Hooter, and albies are starting to show up according to Paul over at Keep it Reel Kayak And Bait. Schoolie bass can still be found around the island at dusk and dawn, but most of the big fish are being taken on the island’s north shore. There may be a lot of weed in the water right now with the wind, but the fish are there nonetheless.

The folks at Larrys Tackle Shop also reported that the first albies of the season have rolled in. The albies, bonito, and bluefish are all aggressively feeding on the strong population of peanut bunker in the area. If striped bass is your species of choice, the folks at Larry’s recommend wetting a line in Menemsha, Gay Head, or Squibnocket.

The friendly staff Coops Bait and Tackle reported a mix of albies, bonito, and blues from the Hooter to Menemsha. The striped bass fishing is good, and should only improve along the island’s north shore. Additionally, there was a fantastic tuna bite at Crab Ledge, although the wind may have turned it off since then. Black sea bass and fluke are still around, although black sea bass are closed for the season.

Chatham, Monomoy & Offshore

There was a great tuna bite last weekend and early this week that was turned off by the north winds. However, you can expect the bite to return once the winds die down. Bass and blues are still around, and should be cooperating as long as the weather remains stableCaptain John of Fish Chatham Charters experienced some great tuna fishing recently, but hasn’t been out the past few days due to the wind. He described it as the best tuna fishing in a long time. Stripers have also thinning out with the wind, but there is still a population of bass and blues that can be caught on light tackle.

There was a hot bite near Atlantis according to Captain Steve Dufresne of Chaser Offshore Fishing. It was primarily yellowfin tuna, but Captain Steve also managed to raise and land multiple white marlin. However, they aren’t the only billfish in the mix right now. Blue marlin were also feeding, with the largest Captain Steve heard of weighing-in at 400 lbs.

Captain Mort Terry of FishTale Sportfishing expects the action to pick up once the wind dies. He experienced great fishing for striped bass and chopper bluefish on Monday before the winds picked up. For the most park he’s been able to use light tackle, and even fly gear as well. Fish can also be taken on diamond jigs in deeper water if they’re hugging the bottom.

Fishy Business Sportfishing has also been venturing to Chatham when the winds permit. It’s been mostly a lot of gator bluefish, with a few quality bass mixed in.

Buzzard’s Bay & Vineyard Sound:

According to the folks at Eastmans Sport and Tackle, bonito and blues have been feeding heavily from Falmouth harbor to Martha’s Vineyard. These fish are aggressively blitzing on the influx of peanut bunker, which should help bring the albies closer to the Cape. Striped bass fishing is slow in the sound, although some anglers are hooking up with live eels near the Elizabeth Islands after dusk.

Captain Jim of Patriot Party Boat is still managing to find bluefish at Horseshoe Shoal, which provide fast-paced action. The bottom fishing is quite as exciting considering anglers are no longer allowed to keep black sea bass, but there are plenty of keeper scup cruising around.

Sports Port Bait and Tackle in Hyannis provided a well-rounded report. Though not in the size or numbers of last week, fish are still in the canal if you’re willing to work a little harder for them. Blues have moved into the sound, Cape Cod Bay, and Monomoy, making for great fun on light tackle. They also noted the freshwater bass have put the feedbag on as the temperatures cool, providing anglers with another fishing option that doesn’t involve rinsing your gear afterwards.

For Captain Kurt of Fishsticks Charters, this week, two out of three trips to the Hooter produced bonito, both casting and trolling. Jigging bucktails on the bottom has produced black sea bass and fluke, both at the Hooter and along the north shore of the Vineyard. Sea bass season is closed now, but fluke season remains open until Sept 23. We’ve had some spectacular action with breaking bluefish out on L’Hommedieu shoal and off West Chop.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

With the Canal quiet, albies are the top pick for this weekend. While the fishermen who have gotten in on the early action haven’t given up their spots, a ride down the Elizabeth Islands or over to Martha’s Vineyard is always a good bet. Keep the binoculars handy, along with a couple rods rigged with small but long-casting lures like the Daddy Mac Albie/Bonito jig or the Rapala X-Rap Twitchin’ Minnow.