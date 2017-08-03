Cape Cod Fishing Report – August 3, 2017

Summer’s final month began this week, and while striper fishing hit a downturn, the tuna fishing caught fire east of Chatham, south of the Vineyard, and in the Canyons.

Cape Cod Bay Fishing Report

Fishing in Cape Cod Bay has been running hot and cold as fish spread out throughout the Bay.

Captain John over at Cape Cod Bay Charters reported that the fishing in Cape Cod Bay is very good. The vast majority of the action has been coming from deep water, as the action shallower areas seems to have slowed down. Mackerel are still present throughout the deeper water in Cape Cod Bay, and Captain John has had much success live-lining them to hungry bass.

Captain Dan Hannon of Salt Shaker Charters said he’s been continuing to land a lot of bass in the 30- to 36-inch range. He noted that they’re spread out all over the bay. For those seeking a chance at bigger fish the west side of Cape Cod Bay offers the best shot, but big bass haven’t been consistent. Captain Dan also noted that some of the larger bass are holding surprisingly tight to shore, and that the commercial fleet has been using live eels to target these fish. This could offer great night fishing for the eel-slinging surfcaster.

Captain Ron Signs of Bucktail Fishing Charters in Mashpee has been able to put his clients on fish using live mackerel in Cape Cod Bay. Dropping sabiki rigs into water deeper than 60 feet has been a great way to fill the live well with mackerel. Captain Ron has been moving closer to shore when live-lining to striped bass. When the bass are around, they’ll certainly hit a live mackerel, making for hot and heavy action.

The madness continues!!! #dominated #jiggingworldcorp #fishshimano #lighttackle #onthewatermagazine #tunaandcompany #outdoors360 #bluefintuna #tuna A post shared by Coastal Charters Sportfishing (@coastalcharterssportfishing) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

The Canal Fishing Report

Canal fishing fizzled out on the neap tides this week, but with the full moon less than a week away, the fishing is bound to pick up.

The folks over at Macos said they’ve been receiving positive reports from all over Cape Cod. Buzzard’s Bay has been holding fish, as well as the Canal. There haven’t been many great bites at the Canal this past week, but there are some fish for persistent anglers. Most folks who stop into the shop are picking up white Sebile Magic Swimmers. They’ve continued to produce fish as we enter the depths of summer.

According to the Red Top staff, the Canal has been a little bit slower than the epic reports from earlier this season. However, there are some breaking tide this weekend that should produce excellent action for those willing to wake up to fish first light. They also mentioned the offshore shark bite has really picked up at The Claw, as well as the tuna bite out east.

The staff at Sports Port Bait and Tackle in Hyannis reported that there has been a steady pick of striped bass in Barnstable Harbor, but most of the larger fish have been moving around in the Canal and Scorton area. The fishing there this weekend should be excellent. People are stopping to Sports Port to pick up the Bob Davie’s Slippery Squid, a long casting pencil popper well suited for the Canal.

Jeff Miller at Canal Bait and Tackle said the Canal has been on the slower side this past week, although that could change at any time. Most of the fish are out in Cape Cod Bay, along with the bait. Most of the people stopping in are picking up either live eels, or sea worms for tube-n-worming. Those have among the top tactics for fooling bass from the boat during the summer months.

Monomoy Fishing Report

Captain John of Fish Chatham Charters reported a great tuna bite this past week, including multiple fish above 70 inches, and a few over 80. Live mackerel has been the primary method of hooking up, but some boats are also connecting to fish casting artificials on spinning gear. With this many big fish around, make sure it’s a stout spinning outfit capable of handling bigger fish.

Captain Mort Terry of Fishtale Sportfishing in Harwichport said the fishing has been good just east of Chatham, close to the Chatham Light area. The sand eels are plentiful, and that’s what the bass have been keying in on. The vertical jig bite has turned on, but there’s still a variety of ways to catch including casting swimming plugs. Sand eel imitators have been the top producers.

Buzzards Bay, Vineyard Sound, & Martha’s Vineyard Fishing Report

The heat of summer has ushered in some warm-water species to the Cape south side and Buzzards Bay.

Coop of Coops Bait and Tackle said the bass fishing has been holding steady, with a decent pick of fish around the island. The bluefish have been more willing to cooperate luckily, and the boats off Wasque point have been having a blast catching them. Bonito have moved in off The Hooter, but albies haven’t shown up yet. Coop also mentioned that the bluefin tuna fishing should take off any day now. When it’s glass calm, Coop emphasized that it’s a very early morning bite for the tuna.

Morning slobs with @stephleesmall #iamonthewater #jonesbrothersmarine #capecod #onthewatermagazine A post shared by jeffrey fortin (@jforty395) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Jim at Eastman’s Bait and Tackle said that when you can get past the sea robins, the bottom fishing in Vineyard sound is still producing keeper black sea bass, and some keeper fluke as well. Bonita haven’t moved into the sound heavily yet, but reports are trickling in of these speedsters chasing bait on the surface. The striped bass fishing has been slow, which has led many boats to make the trip over to Monomoy, or up into Cape Cod Bay.

The folks over at Sports Port Bait and Tackle in Hyannis have also heard the first reports of bonita near the islands, and perhaps in the Falmouth area. It’s not hot and heavy action for them yet, but things should heat up very soon.

Patriot Party Boat has been encountering excellent fishing for bluefish, mainly by using parachute jigs. Additionally, larger scup and black sea bass have moved back into the area, and are very willing to hit chunks of squid dropped straight to the bottom, preferably in deeper water.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

If you’re looking for striped bass, it seems as though your best bet is to wet a line in Cape Cod Bay, or in the Monomoy area. Bait (especially mackerel and sand eels) are still prevalent, creating some excellent fishing opportunities. Live-lining mackerel seems to be producing best for many captains on Cape Cod.

As more and more boat anglers find success with eels, surfcasters should consider slinging live eels from the beach after dusk. The eel bite from the beach has been a little slow, but that could change very soon.

The bottom fishing is holding up, but anglers should focus more of their time on drop offs and deep water as the fish have certainly settled into their summer haunts.

Things are really picking up in the offshore world as sharks, marlin, mahi, and tuna have all been in the mix. Some of these Bluefin have been very large, so make sure your gear is up to the challenge.