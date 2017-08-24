Cape Cod Fishing Report – August 24, 2017

Pictured above: The Cape Cod Canal has been excellent this week with numerous fish over 50 pounds hitting the scales at area tackle shops. Striper Cup contestant Rob Thorpe caught and released this big 42-inch bass this week.

The Canal. The Canal. The Canal.

Cape Cod Canal and Buzzards Bay Fishing Report

After Tuesday morning, fishermen were saying that this might be one of the best Canal bites in the history of the Cape Cod Canal. As of Thursday morning, it pretty much agreed that the fishing was, in the words of AJ over at Red Top Sporting Goods, “As good as it ever was, and probably as good as it ever will be.” To back up his words, he quoted a shop regular of over 50 years, who told him that Thursday morning’s fishing was the best day he’s seen or heard of in his 5 decades of fishing the Canal. Since Monday, the shop had weighed in three 50-pounders, all caught within the Canal. The bite has been spread throughout, with the epicenter between the two bridges, allowing the crowds to spread out a bit. The bass are gorging on mackerel, but all manner of baits have been working: Savage jigs were producing consistently, but topwater pencils, Sebile Magic Swimmers, and Stick Shadds were all working as well. There’s even a rumor that someone caught a 20-pounder on a Twizzler.

The report from Canal Bait and Tackle: “The Canal, man… (Expletive)…. Insane…” They’ve weighed in countless 40-pounders and a 54. Mid-day Thursday, fishermen were running in to replenish their plug supplies and running back out the door to get back on the bite. Remember, it’s August. Not the new moon in June, or the first nor’easter in late September. This morning was sunny and warm with a light breeze.

The fishing will inevitably slow down this weekend as the tides wane, but with so many bass around, it is doubtful it will die completely. Jigs will fish better than topwater plugs if the blitzes die down, and eels at night will probably be a good bet.

Buzzards Bay has been loaded with bait, from tiny bay anchovies to clouds of silversides and peanut bunker. There have been mixed bonito and bluefish off West Falmouth and the Westport River. There were also quite a few juvenile king mackerel and perhaps some Spanish mackerel off North Falmouth.

Cape Cod Bay Fishing Report

Cape Cod Bay reports were mixed this week. With so many bass in the Canal, it’s not surprising that there aren’t many left in the Bay. Before the Canal lit up, there was an excellent bite outside the East End and ranging out toward Sand Neck, reported Captain Dan Hannon of Salt Shaker Charters. On Thursday, the fish poked out of the Canal for a short flurry, then headed right back in. There’s loads of mackerel outside the East End, so it’s likely that as things settle down in the Canal those big bass will start spending more time in the Bay.

Captain John of Cape Cod Bay charters reported that the bass bite off Brester and Dennis has cooled, but in the meantime there have been big bluefish off Sunken Meadow and Orleans.

Captain Ron Signs of Bucktail Fishing Charters has been dealing with boat trouble but is anxious to get back out into the bay this weekend.

Vineyard, South Side, and The Elizabeth Island’s Fishing Report

Jim over at Eastman’s Sports and Tackle in Falmouth said he’s been coaching regulars who are asking what they need to go fish the Canal, and he’s had to tell a few not to bother heading up there with schoolie tackle. He reported blues all over the Sound, including some big ones. A customer aboard the Patriot Thursday landed a 13-pounder.

Amy at Sports Port Bait and Tackle mentioned that a customer was on the lookout for early albies off Craigsville and found tons of bait and tons of 3-pound bluefish. There’s a lot of bait in the sound right now, so things could heat up in a hurry if the bonito move inshore or if the albies show up. For now, fishermen can make a mixed bag with scup and sea bass (which close on August 29).

Martha’s Vineyard Fishing Report

The folks at Larrys Tackle Shop reported that funny fish fever is taking hold. The Hooter has been good, but bonito are starting to move inshore to State Beach and off Cape Pogue. The bonito are mixed in with blues and aggressive sea bass.

Over at Coops Bait and Tackle, there was a lot of excitement about the bonito fishing picking up and spreading toward Menemsha and Tashmoo. The only albie reports have come from offshore fishermen, but they move fast and could move in any day. The bluefin tuna bite south of the Vineyard has died off, but there are still some fish south of Block Island.

Monomoy Fishing Report

Captain Mort Terry at FishTale Sportfishing was on the water when we spoke Thursday, trying to find smaller striped bass that his crew of 4th graders could handle. The rips of Monomoy and Nauset have been on fire, with fish to 35 pounds loaded in the rips and hitting jigs on wire line, hoochies trolled on top, flies – just about anything.

Captain Eric of Schooney Fishing Charters said that with no stripers around P-Town, he’s been launching out of Nauset and taking part in the excellent bass fishing down there. Most of the commercial bass fleet was out there on Thursday as well.

Offshore Fishing Report

Captain Matt of Fishy Business Sportfishing in Plymouth has been out striper fishing every day, hitting upper Buzzards Bay, Cape Cod Bay, and getting in on the bite at Nauset. He reported an interesting find offshore while watching whales in 160 feet of water. He dropped a jig down to see what was down there, and ended up with some excellent pollock!

Captain John of Fish Chatham Charters has been targeting tuna off Chatham and doing very well. On Thursday, he caught and released two giants and kept a 63-incher. He’s been fishing live baits under kites and reported that there is loads of sand eels and mackerel keeping fish of all sizes feeding out there.

Captain Steve Dufresne of Chaser Offshore Fishing was out at East Atlantis recently and found a slow pick of yellowfin tuna along with some marlin. The canyon fishing was tough for a number of boats out there, but the better water has moved west to the closer canyons, so he’ll be back out soon to give it another shot.