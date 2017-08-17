Cape Cod Fishing Report – August 17, 2017

Above: Topwater action is picking up, but jigs remain the best bet for Canal stripers.

The end of summer isn’t far away, but the good fishing is keeping spirits bright, despite the looming back-to-school ads. Striper fishing dipped this week, but is likely to pick up again with the new moon on Monday. Bluefin fishing is steady, and fluke are biting well. The best news, however, is the return of the bonito in big numbers to Cape Cod waters.

Cape Cod Bay Fishing Report

Things in Cape Cod Bay have slowed down this past week as mackerel schools have thinned out. Striped bass are still around, but be prepared to work for the bite, and keep your eyes peeled for Great Whites.

Captain John of Cape Cod Bay charters reported that boats have been struggling to consistently get on fish. The northerly winds and clear skies have made the fish much less active in the bay, but it’s still possible to find pockets of hungry bass. Covering ground has been key in order to stay on the bite.

Salt Shaker Charters Captain Dan Hannon has encountered similar slow action in the bay. Captain Dan noted that the fish are very spread out, and there’s been no particular “hot spot” in the past three days. His advice for anglers seeking large fish would be to head to the western portion of Cape Cod Bay.

Captain Ron Signs of Bucktail Fishing Charters has had some success finding mackerel in deep water, and live lining them. The bass are still more than willing to strike live macks, so that’s definitely the best bet to put fish in the boat in Cape Cod Bay.

The Cape Cod Canal Fishing Report

The Canal is beginning to heat up as the breaking tides approach.

AJ over at Red Top Sporting Goods reported that the action at the Canal has improved. The bass are often visible feeding on the surface in the morning, which is unusual for the month of August. These surface feeds aren’t prolonged, but anglers are still hooking up by throwing Sebile Magic Swimmers and sinking Stick Shads when fish aren’t showing on the surface. Most of the fish are in the 15 to 20-pound range, but a 38 pounder was also taken on topwater this morning.

Jeff Miller of Canal Bait and Tackle also had a positive Cape Cod Canal report. Mackerel are still in, along with fair numbers of butterfish. Jeff also noted the surge in topwater activity, but make sure you still have mackerel pattern jigs ready to go in case the fish are holding on the bottom. Yellow pencil poppers have been a top producer when the fish are showing on the surface.

Vineyard South & The Elizabeth’s Fishing Report

Jim over at Eastman’s Sports and Tackle in Falmouth reported that the Albies and Bonito haven’t pushed heavily into the Falmouth area yet, although it’s bound to happen any day now. The Bonito are still biting well at the Hooter, and making periodic appearances closer to shore, but there aren’t any concrete reports yet. The bottom fishing for Fluke and Black Sea Bass is holding steady, and keepers for both species are certainly around. However, be prepared to weed through quite a few shorts and sea robins during a bottom fishing excursion.

The friendly staff at Sports Port Bait and Tackle had a similar report regarding the funny fish, as they haven’t moved into the sound heavily yet. However, Brown Sharks are feeding along the south side of the Cape, around the along the Falmouth coast up to South Cape Beach. Bluefish are feeding along the south side, especially in the area surround Popponesset. There’s a lot of bait in the sound right now, so things could heat up for all species any day now.

Captain Matt of Fishy Business Sportfishing in Plymouth has been making to trip into Buzzard’s Bay and the Elizabeth Islands. He’s been picking up good numbers of Striped Bass wire line jigging. He also noted that Cape Cod Bay has recently slowed down considerably.

Martha’s Vineyard Fishing Report

The folks at Larrys Tackle Shop also reported that the funny fish haven’t made a consistent move inshore yet, but Bonita are cooperating at the hooter. Blues are consistent in the entirety of the Chappaquiddick area, as well as the Brown Shark fishing off Wasque. Striped Bass aren’t consistent, although some nice fish are still taken off the island’s north shore after dark.

Captain Kurt of Fishsticks Charters has been encountering great fluke fishing, with multiple specimen’s over the 5-pound mark. Just today they landed a 22” fluke, well over the legal mark. He’s also had success targeting Bonita at the hooter, with bluefish of all sizes as a consistent by-catch. Black Sea Bass fishing remains consistent, and keeper are regularly in the bottom fishing mix.

Monomoy Fishing Report

Captain Mort Terry at FishTale Sportfishing reported decent action around Monomoy. It’s slowed down a bit since last week, but there still fish willing to feed under low light conditions. Very clear skies make for less active fish, but the early portion of the morning trips have been producing some nice Striped Bass and feisty Bluefish. Sand eels are still around the area, which has sustained some topwater bites. However, Captain Mort is picking up most of the fish jigging wire.

Offshore Fishing Report

Captain Steve Dufresne of Chaser Offshore Fishing has been encountering good offshore fishing, although it’s required a long ride to the eastern portion of the Canyons. It’s been a mix of Yellowfin and Big Eye tuna primarily, and the action has been pleasantly consistent. The Nantucket Big Game battle yielded some great catches of both Blue and White Marlin. The Dump is still producing fish, but for the most part, the action has been concentrated in the Canyons.

Captain John of Fish Chatham Charters reported a good offshore bite in the Canyons, particularly in the Atlantis area. Yellowfin are cruising around that area, along with White Marlin. Captain John was able to land a few Yellowfin during the Nantucket Big Game Battle, and had multiple blowups from Marlin. The Chatham area has also been producing fish on and off, primarily around the BC Buoy and Crab ledge. The recent ultra-clear conditions turned the fish off a bit, but they’re still around and willing to feed under the right conditions. He also added that there was a decent bite at the Golf Ball that has since cooled off.