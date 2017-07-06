Southern New Jersey Fishing Report – July 6, 2017

Although it did impact numerous anglers and boaters over the 4th of July weekend, the crisis has been adverted in terms of the recent closure of New Jersey’s State Parks. The close did not affect the crabbing as South Jersey has been hot-hot-hot on the Blueclaw bite. Blueclaws are providing excellent to epic action all along the coast and I’m hearing of some crabbers consistently throwing back 5 inchers. There are a lot of big males this year, so grab the steamer, Old Bay, and some beers. On the fishing end of things is starting to look up with a much needed change of winds over the past few days. Finally, we have North to Northeast winds! As those ocean temperatures jump up, so will the Fluke bite at the reef sites and sticky structures. The Tuna bite remains solid from most South Jersey inlets with 28 to 60 miles providing shots at Bluefin and 70 to 100 miles for Yellowfin and Bigeye Tuna.

South Jersey Fishing Report

The Golden Eagle out of Belmar reported slow Bluefishing over the past week, but it’s been solid limits on Sea Bass with keeper Fluke mixed in. The boat has been running to the captain’s favorite snags to catch 2-fish limits of Sea Bass along with Fluke to 6 pounds.

Fisherman’s Supply in Point Pleasant reported a recent uptick in Fluke fishing with the recent change in wind conditions. The Sea Girt and Axel Carlson have been solid on keeper Fluke, but you have to work the areas hard as the fish are spread out. Bucktails and Gulp Grub tails are providing the best hookups for anglers. Bluefin Tuna are still being reported from the Resor, Chicken Canyon, and Triple Wrecks. Poppers, jigs, and trolled Zukers are producing a good portion of the Tuna.

Norma K III I in Point Pleasant Beach has been picking away at some Fluke when the conditions are right. The boat has been getting into limits of Sea Bass along with some Fluke up to 5 pounds. Most of the bites have occurred on whole squid, bucktails tipped with Gulp, and squid/spearing combinations. Bluefishing has been slow as of late and the boat is hearing of Blues being way offshore.

MIMI IV in Point Pleasant Beach had Capt. Ken working hard on nice pieces of structure to get cooler filling Ling, Winter Flounder and Summer Flounder. Some of the Winter Flounder have been close to 20 inches. The boat has some Open-Boat trips available this upcoming week and it’s been epic bottom-fishing.

The Gambler in Point Pleasant had good 1/2 day fluke trips with decent with keeper Fluke to 6 pounds and some keeper Sea Bass making it over the rail. The Sea Bass have ranging from keeper size to over 3 pounds and anglers are also catching Hake, Sea-robins, and sand sharks.

Betty and Nicks in Seaside Park reported a dismal start to July with the Governer/government shutting down Island Beach State Park, in addition to all the other State Parks. The action has been hot for keeper Fluke off the surf with fish to 23 inches being caught on worked bucktails in the suds. With the “government” standoff over, anglers can resume angling activities on all of Island Beach State Park. The Barnegat Bay has been on-fire for Blueclaw crabs, so get some bunker, hand-line, and nets.

Creekside Outfitters in Waretown had a last minute Fluke weigh-in on the 4th of July just as the shop was closing. Forked River Tuna Club member Eric Engard weighed in a solid 9 pound Fluke caught at the Garden State North Reef site. Meanwhile, the Fluke bite in the bay has slowed down a bit in terms of keepers. Anglers have reported a lot of 17 inch Fluke being caught with spearing and Gulp. Yellowfin Tuna have been caught at the Canyons with the closer Chicken canyon providing Bluefin Tuna action.

Tony’s Bait & Tackle in Manahawkin reported slower Fluke fishing in our bays over the past few days, but it still better than the ocean with the cold water temperatures from the South winds. The outgoing tide has been the better tide and some of the best Fluke action is in the suds from the surf. There are still one to two pound Bluefish being caught in Barnegat Bay along Gulf Point and up to Waretown. The Barnegat Inlet is giving up short to just keeper Striped Bass and 8 pound Bluefish. Crabbing is excellent just about everywhere with most crabbers averaging 15 to 25 keeper crabs an hour.

Carolyn Ann III in Barnegat Light had mixed results with some of their trips the past week. Some days the mornings are better, while others have the afternoons as the hot bite. The big fish of the week has been a nice 7 pound flattie caught on spearing and squid. Gina said there are plenty of shorts and keeper Sea Bass to keep anglers busy at the rail.

Riptide Bait And Tackle in Brigantine had good reports over the last couple of days. The island has had good numbers of Kingfish, Brown Sharks, and even some Red Hake are being caught. Bloodworms have been the hot bait for the Kingfish and cut Bunker or Mackerel for the sharks. The bay Flounder bite has been solid with most anglers able to pick up a keeper or two while putting in 4 to 5 hours.

Fin-Atics in Ocean City reported a tough go for boaters trying to launch from the State Park at Corson’s Inlet trailered boats were turned away over the weekend. All Parks are open, so it’s back to business as usual in terms of boat launching. Fluke are being caught in the 6 to 12 foot channels and edges during the start of the outgoing. Jigging white bucktails tipped with minnow or Gulp has been the way to go if your interested in keepers. Surf anglers are reporting action on Kingfish via Bloodworm along with some Fluke, and an occasional Bluefish. The bay gave a better bite on Fluke this past week due to the cooler incoming tides. Boaters fishing the reef sites (Little Egg, Garden State South, Townsends, Wildwood) reported a slow Fluke bite, but halfway decent Sea Bass bite.

South Jersey Fishing Forecast

The best bet for this upcoming weekend looks like Fluke and Sea Bass in the ocean with the recent change in winds and rise of ocean temperatures. Shallow-water wreck or reef sites would be a good starting spot to search out for Mr. Doormat. In addition to Fluke, watch out for a solid surf shark bite to come alive with the increased temperatures. Long Beach Island, Brigantine, and Ocean City have had pretty good bites at night during the outgoing tide. Kingfish heads, Mackerel, and Bunker are great baits if you want a great fight on the beach. Offshore fisherman should have more shots at Bluefin Tuna will calm seas predicted this week. Anglers are reporting steady masses of sand-eels 30 to 60 miles out which should keep the Bluefin Tuna around for the time being. Good Luck, Be Safe, and Tight Lines!